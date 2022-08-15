London's Heathrow airport extends passenger limits until late October as travel strains continue into the fall

Read full article on original website
Southwest Airlines Introduces A Perk Customers Will Love
The airline industry, as well as the world at large, was grounded once covid hit in March of 2020. Eventually some flights were available in 2020 with enhanced safety precautions, but relatively few people felt like taking the risk. So it was no surprise when the The International Air Transport Association confirmed that 2020 was the industry's worst year on record.
Passengers spent 2 hours flying at low altitude because the plane took off with too much fuel, reports say
A Vueling flight flew at low altitude for two hours over a fuel issue, The Independent reported. Twitter users said the plane was carrying too much fuel and had to burn it off. It returned to London's Gatwick Airport after circling for two hours, according to flight data. Passengers had...
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
A passenger was fined $1,874 after an airport security dog sniffed out two McMuffins in their luggage
An airline passenger arrived at an Australian airport with undeclared food, and officials weren’t lovin’ it. A detector dog sniffed out the breach in biosecurity last week after a passenger traveling from Indonesia snuck a McDonald's meal on a flight to Darwin International Airport in Australia. The airport’s...
A Delta Air Lines flight had to make a U-turn over the Atlantic and return to New York because of a fuel problem
One passenger said in a YouTube video the captain walked down the aisle to look out the window at the wings before saying the plane would turn around.
I paid $85 for 2 hours in an airport 'nap room' and a 5-minute shower, and it was nice but probably not worth it
I recently splurged on a private room through Freshen Up at San Francisco International Airport, and the hidden fees ruined the experience for me.
I got my nails done at a salon in Japan, and the lavish $40 experience made American salons seem eons behind
Okinawa's Cocok Spa had free snacks and drinks, comfy chairs, and more perks that made my pedicure way better than what I've gotten at US salons.
Cruise passenger embarrassed over wearing sweatpants for 15-day 'trip of a lifetime' after Air Canada failed to deliver her delayed baggage, report says
A cruise guest was embarrassed at the clothes she had to wear after her bags went missing, per the WSJ. Rosmarie Buxbaum traveled on an Air Canada flight and then boarded a cruise ship for 15 days. Her baggage was left off the flight and not delivered to a port...
Amputee abandoned on plane at Manchester Airport had to be helped off by ‘embarrassed’ pilot
A wheelchair user with an amputated leg was left feeling “as insignificant as anyone could possibly feel” when he was left waiting on a plane after landing at Manchester airport last month. Actor David Judd says an “embarassed” Jet2 pilot had to come to his rescue to assist him off the aircraft once it became clear no special assistance staff were on hand.Mr Judd, from Wakefield, had flown in from Almeria, Spain with his wife Amanda on 18 June when he was stranded on the aircraft as the other passengers departed.The 54-year-old - who had his lower leg amputated...
Delta Air Lines pilot pleads with passengers to complain after their flight is canceled twice
Dustin Olson was trying to fly from New Orleans to La Guardia when his flight was canceled twice before being asked to board for a third time.
I've been going on cruises for 20 years. Here are my top 3 tips to avoid the crowds on ships.
I've been going on cruises with my family for two decades. Status with Royal Caribbean gives us VIP access, but booking suites gives us special treatment, too. If you don't want to pay more, timing things right can help you avoid cruise crowds. I've lost count of how many cruises...
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data
Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
Air Canada revoked a worker's flying privileges after her daughter complained about poor service
A woman is upset that Air Canada revoked her mother's standby flight privileges for 2 years after she filed a complaint about the way she was treated.
I went inside a hidden room where flight attendants sleep on long-haul flights. I was amazed by its small size and comfy beds.
On Air New Zealand's Boeing 777-300ER, flight attendants rest in a room hidden above economy class. Before my 12-hour flight, I explored the secret bedroom with the in-service flight manager. As I scaled the steps, I entered a cramped room with just enough space for eight beds and storage.
American Airlines crew told to stop leaving late colleagues behind at hotels before leaving for the airport
American Airlines flight attendants were told by their union to stop leaving each other at hotels. The Association of Professional Flight Attendants said it has seen a rise in crew being left behind. A shortage of staff has contributed to extensive delays and flight cancelations.
A runaway bride fled a London airport with her fiancé's luggage and $6,000 moments before their flight to Rome, report says
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed officers responded to a report that a man's belongings were stolen at Heathrow Airport on Thursday.
Passenger got his luggage back 30 days after it was lost, but everything inside was soaking wet
A passenger travelling from Boston to Paris via Heathrow had his luggage lost by Delta partners. When Guy Elsmore-Paddock's bag was returned 30 days later it was damaged and the contents were wet. He is still waiting to hear back from Delta about a compensation claim. A passenger got his...
Worst US airports for flight cancellations and how to avoid disruptions
As flight cancellations continue to throw a wrench in Americans' summer travel plans, new data reveals which airports have been hit the hardest. German claims-management firm AirHelp analyzed a total of 37,000 cancellations across 400 U.S. airports from May 27 to July 15. About 2.6% of all flights across the U.S. were canceled during the period.
