AP Top 25: Oklahoma No. 9, Oklahoma State No. 12

By Ryan Love
 4 days ago
Monday's preseason AP Top 25 poll ranked the Oklahoma Sooners in the top 10 with Oklahoma State sitting just a few spots behind their rival.

The poll released Monday slated the Sooners at No. 9 and the Cowboys at No. 12. OU remains in the same spot as the USA TODAY Coaches Poll , but OSU is ranked one spot lower, falling behind both Baylor and Oregon.

Alabama took the top spot in the AP poll, followed in order by Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame.

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. NC State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pitt
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane did not receive votes for consideration for this poll.

A panel of 63 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country vote on the AP poll weekly. Rankings for the College Football Playoff are determined by a separate committee later in the regular season.

AccuWeather

Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
Las Cruces Sun-News

New Mexico high school football: How to follow Week 1 scores

The New Mexico high school football season begins today, and the Las Cruces Sun-News is prepared to bring you local coverage. Reporter Stephen Wagner (@stephenwag22) and photographer Meg Potter (@megpotterphoto) will cover this weekend's games between Organ Mountain and Albuquerque High and Mayfield and Manzano at the Field of Dreams. Las Cruces High and Centennial play at Volcano Vista and Cleveland, respectively, Friday evening at 7 p.m. ...
