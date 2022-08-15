AP Top 25: Oklahoma No. 9, Oklahoma State No. 12
Monday's preseason AP Top 25 poll ranked the Oklahoma Sooners in the top 10 with Oklahoma State sitting just a few spots behind their rival.
The poll released Monday slated the Sooners at No. 9 and the Cowboys at No. 12. OU remains in the same spot as the USA TODAY Coaches Poll , but OSU is ranked one spot lower, falling behind both Baylor and Oregon.
MORE >>> Preseason college football coaches poll: Oklahoma No. 9, Oklahoma State No. 11
Alabama took the top spot in the AP poll, followed in order by Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame.
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Texas A&M
- Utah
- Michigan
- Oklahoma
- Baylor
- Oregon
- Oklahoma State
- NC State
- USC
- Michigan State
- Miami
- Pitt
- Wisconsin
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- Ole Miss
- Wake
- Cincinnati
- Houston
- BYU
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane did not receive votes for consideration for this poll.
A panel of 63 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country vote on the AP poll weekly. Rankings for the College Football Playoff are determined by a separate committee later in the regular season.
