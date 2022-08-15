AP Top 25: Oklahoma No. 9, Oklahoma State No. 12

Monday's preseason AP Top 25 poll ranked the Oklahoma Sooners in the top 10 with Oklahoma State sitting just a few spots behind their rival.

The poll released Monday slated the Sooners at No. 9 and the Cowboys at No. 12. OU remains in the same spot as the USA TODAY Coaches Poll , but OSU is ranked one spot lower, falling behind both Baylor and Oregon.

Alabama took the top spot in the AP poll, followed in order by Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame.

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State NC State USC Michigan State Miami Pitt Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Cincinnati Houston BYU

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane did not receive votes for consideration for this poll.

A panel of 63 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country vote on the AP poll weekly. Rankings for the College Football Playoff are determined by a separate committee later in the regular season.

