Missing Virginia teen found safe in Arizona

NORFOLK, Va. - "We are so happy that she is safe and coming home! Thank you for all of your help," said Kadence Morrell's stepfather to our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones.

Norfolk Police announced in a tweet that the previously missing 15-year-old Kadence S. Morrell has been safely located in Tolleson, Arizona.

Morrell was last seen almost two weeks ago on August 3, 2022. Kadence's stepfather has been in contact with our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones who called her Monday morning excited that FBI Advocate Norfolk and a detective are flying to Arizona to bring her back home.

"I'm so thankful that it turned out that she's okay and safe. I'm happy they know where she is," said Ellen Hudson, a resident happy she's found.

Flyers were put up by concerned neighbors and search groups, all in an effort to help bring Kadence home. That mission is now nearly complete as of Monday. Arizona police tell News 3 they found Kadence Sunday night in an apartment.

"So many cases you hear there found and not alive or hasn't been safe," said Hudson.

While many missing person cases remain a mystery, the Morrell family is truly one of the lucky ones. But it's still unclear at this time how and why she ended up in Arizona. One search organizer says they received several reports about the missing teen.

"As we finished up our search and we have gotten the information that she had been out near the Hilton by the airport and we were hoping that information would be key. I don't know that it was or wasn't but we are ecstatic, to know that she's found," said Amber Davis with Hear Their Voices.

Volunteers like Amber Davis spent hours posting flyers, door-knocking and speaking with neighbors in the Lafayette community to help bring Kadence home.

"If it was my child I'll want people to never stop looking. I'll want them to leave no stone unturned," said Davis.

Morrell was last seen almost two weeks ago at her home in Norfolk on August 3. In our previous story, her stepfather told our reporter that Kadence was a private person who stayed in her room a lot and enjoyed playing video games. Kelsey Jones reached out to the Norfolk FBI and asked if they believe she was lured away by someone she was gaming with or chatting with online. But they only shared with us the statements below.

FBI Norfolk values the teamwork and collaborative efforts we have with our local law enforcement partners and we are happy about the positive outcome for Kadence and her family. When a child is reported missing the FBI offers resources to the investigation and deploys special agents specifically trained and experienced in missing children matters. In this case, FBI Norfolk worked side-by-side with the Norfolk Police Department and the Tolleson Police Department to help locate and recover Kadence Morrell.





News 3 is still digging for answers that you want to know. Such as how did the FBI find her? What resources were used to locate her? And how did she get all way to Arizona?

FBI Norfolk was assisting Norfolk Police in the search for the previously missing child.

News 3 previously spoke with members of the family and community members to help extend the search for Morrell.

Before she was found, the Black and Missing Foundation urged national attention.

Natalie Wilson, a co-founder of the Black and Missing Foundation believed the FBI's involvement sent a message that the case was serious and Morrell's life could have been in danger.

Stay with News 3 for updates.