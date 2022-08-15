Surf’s Pup! Beachgoers stunned by surfing dog

By Lauren Beavis via SWNS

Beachgoers did a double take after spotting this dog - going for a SURF.

Footage shows the black Labrador sat on a board at Fistral beach in Newquay, Cornwall, England.

The pet is seen surfing to shore and dismounting before greeting a very impressed owner.

Kerryn Groves, 44, took the video on Saturday, August 13.

The beach lover from Lindfield said: "I can definitely say he was better than a lot of humans surfers I've seen!

"I’m a huge dog lover so I sat and watched the doggie and his owner for ages - as it was loving every minute.

"Surfing was definitely something the dog's owner had taught him and they look like they do it a lot!"

She explained that the dog's owner surfs the board back out to sea and the talented pooch swims after him before hoping onboard and catching waves back to shore.

Kerryn's posted the video on Facebook which has received thousands of views and comments.

