Omaha, NE

WHO 13

Des Moines man hit by truck on Monday dies from injuries

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who was hit by a truck on Des Moines’ east side earlier this week has died from his injuries. Early Monday morning, 47-year-old Adan Babic was crossing E. 15th Street at Dean Avenue and heading to the east when he was struck by a northbound pickup truck, said Sgt. […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report One Arrest

(Creston) Creston Police report the arrest of 54-year-old Bertha Mayes of Creston at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a Union County warrant for 4th – degree theft. Authorities released her after she posted the $1,000 bond.
CRESTON, IA
WOWT

Omaha police arrest suspect suspicious of drunk driving

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The ex-wife of a notorious Omaha spree killer is in trouble with the law again. Omaha police arrested Chalonda Jenkins, 31, Tuesday night on suspicion of drunk driving. Investigators alleged she also had a weapon that was not a gun. She’s not allowed to have weapons...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Carter Lake man sentenced to 14 years for involvement in drug conspiracy

OMAHA, Neb. -- A Carter Lake, Iowa man was sentenced in Omaha for his participation in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy. 35-year-old Nicholas J. Weare was sentenced to 168 months' imprisonment, with no parole in the federal system. After his release, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release. According...
CARTER LAKE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Office Reports 2 Arrests

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests on warrants out of Pottawattamie County and Douglas County, Nebraska. Deputies arrested 35-year-old Keegan Patrick Rooney of Council Bluffs Thursday on two Pottawattamie County warrants for a probation violation. Authorities transported Rooney to the Pottawattamie County Jail and held him on a $10,000 bond.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Teen Shot In West Ames

(Ames, IA) -- A teen is recovering after being shot in west Ames. Police say a 16-year-old turned up the E-R before 10 o'clock Tuesday night, and was treated and released. Police the teen arrived at Mary Greeley Medical Center shortly after an initial call about a shooting in the parking lot at 1300 Coconino Road.
AMES, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Officials say buried electrical cable stolen

NEBRASKA CITY – Omaha Public Power District crews repaired an electrical line on Budweiser Road after the existing power line was apparently stolen. Residents say erosion of dirt on F Road north of Nebraska City may have exposed some of the cable and enticed someone to cut it and pull it up from the roadway, all during the middle of the day.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
kniakrls.com

Operation Save Lives Continues in Marion County

Operation “Save Lives” continues in Marion County. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholt tells KNIA/KRLS News that Marion County was third in traffic deaths in Iowa in 2021, and his office and other agencies are increasing their efforts at traffic enforcement in an attempt to bring those numbers down.
MARION COUNTY, IA
1011now.com

Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border

Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
LINCOLN, NE
KCCI.com

Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in...
OMAHA, NE
WHO 13

Johnston Police Department request help locating missing teen

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Teegan Radke, 17, was last seen around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday August 16 when she voluntarily left her home. Teegan is 5 foot 4 inches, 130 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. If you have any information about […]
JOHNSTON, IA
WHO 13

Polk County murder suspect makes first court appearance

DES MOINES, Iowa — 38-year-old Courtney Smith made his first court appearance on Wednesday to answer to the charge of First Degree Murder leveed against him for the killing of Scott Crane. Crane was found dead from a gunshot wound on August 6th. A week later a material witness warrant was issued seeking Smith. He […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
