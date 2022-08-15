Read full article on original website
fiddleheadfocus.com
Maine State Police Troop F Report, Aug. 1-7, 2022
HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of Aug. 1-7, including the following. VAN BUREN — Trooper Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren when he observed a vehicle with numerous infractions. The vehicle was stopped and during the investigation, it was determined the driver, a minor, was in possession of liquor. The male was issued a juvenile summons for the violation and his parents were contacted to come get him and the vehicle.
WMTW
New evidence presented in Maine double-murder trial
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The state has rested its case against a Presque Isle man after the fourth day of his double-murder trial. Bobby Nightingale is accused of shooting and killing Alan Curtis and Roger Ellis in Castle Hill three years ago. The state medical examiner says Curtis had...
A Sign of Fall Spotted in Northern Aroostook County
The colors of fall are beginning to pop in far northern Maine. While some are alarmed at the sight of pumpkin spice everything in mid-August, the changing of the seasons is becoming apparent. In northern Aroostook county, trees eager to blaze bright with fall colors are beginning to dot the canopy of mostly dark green.
wabi.tv
Body of Virginia diver recovered from St. Croix River in Calais
CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - The body of a Virginia diver was recovered from the St. Croix River in Calais Thursday afternoon. Officials say the body of 54-year-old John Morris was recovered just after 2:30 p.m., near St. Croix Island. Maine Marine Patrol says Morris did not have dive tanks and...
Presque Isle Police Close Parsons Street During Investigation
A section of Parsons Street in Presque Isle was blocked off for several hours Thursday afternoon after police found a suspicious package inside a home. At around 2:00 PM, the Presque Isle Police Department responded to a call of a deceased male residing at 17 Parsons Street, police said in a news release late Thursday.
wabi.tv
LifeFlight of Maine receives $1 million gift
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - LifeFlight of Maine is getting ready to celebrate 25 years in 2023. They recently received a key donation that will help them continue to provide the best care to Mainers. “We’re soon to transport our 35,000 patient,” said Chief Operating Officer, Chuck Hogan. LifeFlight...
wabi.tv
Maine State Police testify against Presque Isle man accused of double murder
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police troopers and detectives were among those who testified against a Presque Isle man Wednesday accused of shooting and killing two men in Castle Hill three years ago. Wednesday marked day three of Bobby Nightingale’s trial. Troopers testified seeing a man wearing...
'River Dave,' banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. — A hermit known as River Dave, whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave, has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is...
wabi.tv
Former Maine prosecutor avoids jail time after admitting to destroying evidence
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - A former Franklin County Assistant District Attorney will not spend any time in jail for her role in a $13 million illegal marijuana operation in western Maine. A judge sentenced Kayla Alves Wednesday to two years probation and assessed her a $2,000 fine. She had faced...
Police: Man found dead in Presque Isle, suspicious package shuts down road
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A man was found dead in Presque Isle on Thursday afternoon, and a suspicious package located during the investigation prompted a road to be shut down, police say. A news release from the Presque Isle Police Department stated authorities were called at about 2 p.m....
Coastal Maine Tiny House Rental Wows With Stunning Detail and Views
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's always fun to search for unique rentals in Maine. From treehouses to pristine lake houses, Maine seems to have it all. This diverse collection led me to a very beautiful rental outside of Acadia National Park that highlights one of the nation's popular trends.
3.0 Earthquake Detected in Downeast Maine Wednesday Morning
Another earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning in Washington County, Maine, less than a week after two similar-sized earthquakes were detected in that area. According to the National Weather Service Office in Caribou, a 3.0 magnitude quake occurred at 2:55 a.m. EST, about 3 kilometers east-southeast of Centerville Township, Maine, at a depth of about 5 km below the Earth’s surface.
Houlton police seek public's help in locating missing child
HOULTON, Maine — Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing child. In a Facebook post by the Houlton Police Department, Justin Jackins is described as being 5’11" and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police ask if anyone knows of Justin’s location, or...
They’re Not Just Empty Words From Maine Bureau of Highway Safety
The slogan is catchy. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. And Maine Bureau of Highway Safety along with local and state law enforcement agencies are participating in a national campaign that is underway now. The program is from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. NHTSA info here.
mainebiz.biz
Effort to build plywood plant in Somerset County still needs funding
Maine has been in a building boom in the past several years, but among the products that have to be shipped in is plywood — which is used in nearly every type of structure, from houses to commercial buildings, as part of the roof and in the subflooring. In...
Stunning Video Captures Bald Eagle Casually Swimming in Maine Lake
Sebago Lake got a nice dose of "Merica" recently. Yes, that is a bald eagle swimming across Southern Maine's largest lake. Not only is that a bald eagle swimming, but swimming with outstanding form. This bald eagle is like the Michael Phelps of eagles. More like Michael Fowl...am I right,...
3 Easy Ways to Find the Best Places to Paddle in Maine
The ultimate game-changer for my life here in Maine was the day I picked up a kayak from L.L. Bean. I have always loved being on the water, whether I’m boating in Casco Bay, walking around Mackworth Island, or sitting on the beach in Scarborough. The lightbulb moment happened...
WGME
Two Maine communities make Realtor.com's hottest zip codes list
The top 10 hottest zip codes are out with two Maine towns making the list, according to realtor.com. Windham took the 5th spot, and Auburn took the 10th. The list is based on good bang for a buyer’s buck, demand from out-of-state buyers looking to relocate, and opportunities for aspiring millennial homeowners.
Presque Isle Man Sentenced in Meth Trafficking Conspiracy
A 25-year-old Presque Isle man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Bangor for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Aroostook County. Conner Clark will serve four years in prison and five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee. U.S. District Court Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.
theharlemvalleynews.net
New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury
New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury. On August 15, 2022, at approximately 8:23 p.m. state police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. Initial investigation revealed that a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling east on US Route 6 when the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Chaim Gordon, age 24 from Spring Valley, NY, attempted to pass a Cadillac in front of him and crossed over the double yellow line and entered the opposite lane striking a 2003 Nissan X-Terra head-on. The Ford Explorer then crossed back over striking the Cadillac, he was attempting to pass. The operator of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene. Chaim Gordon was transported to Nyack Hospital for minor injuries. Two passengers in the Ford, Yakov Gordon, age 22 and Mordchi Fromowitz, age 18, were transported to Nyack hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Additional passengers in the Ford, Levi Szwerin, age 22 and Duvid Grunwald, age 20 were transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment and later released. The occupants of the Cadillac, including Rabbi David Twersky, age 81 of New Square were not injured. State Police were assisted by the Town of Woodbury Police Department.
