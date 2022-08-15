ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

Maine State Police Troop F Report, Aug. 1-7, 2022

HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of Aug. 1-7, including the following. VAN BUREN — Trooper Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren when he observed a vehicle with numerous infractions. The vehicle was stopped and during the investigation, it was determined the driver, a minor, was in possession of liquor. The male was issued a juvenile summons for the violation and his parents were contacted to come get him and the vehicle.
MARS HILL, ME
WMTW

New evidence presented in Maine double-murder trial

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The state has rested its case against a Presque Isle man after the fourth day of his double-murder trial. Bobby Nightingale is accused of shooting and killing Alan Curtis and Roger Ellis in Castle Hill three years ago. The state medical examiner says Curtis had...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
101.9 The Rock

A Sign of Fall Spotted in Northern Aroostook County

The colors of fall are beginning to pop in far northern Maine. While some are alarmed at the sight of pumpkin spice everything in mid-August, the changing of the seasons is becoming apparent. In northern Aroostook county, trees eager to blaze bright with fall colors are beginning to dot the canopy of mostly dark green.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Body of Virginia diver recovered from St. Croix River in Calais

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - The body of a Virginia diver was recovered from the St. Croix River in Calais Thursday afternoon. Officials say the body of 54-year-old John Morris was recovered just after 2:30 p.m., near St. Croix Island. Maine Marine Patrol says Morris did not have dive tanks and...
CALAIS, ME
wabi.tv

LifeFlight of Maine receives $1 million gift

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - LifeFlight of Maine is getting ready to celebrate 25 years in 2023. They recently received a key donation that will help them continue to provide the best care to Mainers. “We’re soon to transport our 35,000 patient,” said Chief Operating Officer, Chuck Hogan. LifeFlight...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Coastal Maine Tiny House Rental Wows With Stunning Detail and Views

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's always fun to search for unique rentals in Maine. From treehouses to pristine lake houses, Maine seems to have it all. This diverse collection led me to a very beautiful rental outside of Acadia National Park that highlights one of the nation's popular trends.
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

3.0 Earthquake Detected in Downeast Maine Wednesday Morning

Another earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning in Washington County, Maine, less than a week after two similar-sized earthquakes were detected in that area. According to the National Weather Service Office in Caribou, a 3.0 magnitude quake occurred at 2:55 a.m. EST, about 3 kilometers east-southeast of Centerville Township, Maine, at a depth of about 5 km below the Earth’s surface.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
WGME

Two Maine communities make Realtor.com's hottest zip codes list

The top 10 hottest zip codes are out with two Maine towns making the list, according to realtor.com. Windham took the 5th spot, and Auburn took the 10th. The list is based on good bang for a buyer’s buck, demand from out-of-state buyers looking to relocate, and opportunities for aspiring millennial homeowners.
AUBURN, ME
101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle Man Sentenced in Meth Trafficking Conspiracy

A 25-year-old Presque Isle man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Bangor for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Aroostook County. Conner Clark will serve four years in prison and five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee. U.S. District Court Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
theharlemvalleynews.net

New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury

New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury. On August 15, 2022, at approximately 8:23 p.m. state police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. Initial investigation revealed that a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling east on US Route 6 when the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Chaim Gordon, age 24 from Spring Valley, NY, attempted to pass a Cadillac in front of him and crossed over the double yellow line and entered the opposite lane striking a 2003 Nissan X-Terra head-on. The Ford Explorer then crossed back over striking the Cadillac, he was attempting to pass. The operator of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene. Chaim Gordon was transported to Nyack Hospital for minor injuries. Two passengers in the Ford, Yakov Gordon, age 22 and Mordchi Fromowitz, age 18, were transported to Nyack hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Additional passengers in the Ford, Levi Szwerin, age 22 and Duvid Grunwald, age 20 were transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment and later released. The occupants of the Cadillac, including Rabbi David Twersky, age 81 of New Square were not injured. State Police were assisted by the Town of Woodbury Police Department.
WOODBURY, NY
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
716K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

