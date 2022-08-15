Read full article on original website
Clear the Shelters: Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo is a foster-based nonprofit made up of individual rescuers who work together to save stray and at-risk dogs. This year, they are joining NBC’s Clear the Shelters initiative as they help change the lives of dogs in need and work to find them forever homes. Right […]
Cask & Cork Hosting Jefferson Bourbon Dinner
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cask & Cork wants you to join them for great bourbon and great food on August 26th. Things kick off at 6:30 p.m. where there will be four bourbons paired with five dishes. Call 806-410-1113 to reserve your spot. Course 1 – House made smoked...
Is Amarillo A Deserted, Decaying City? Guy On YouTube Says Yes.
To be fair, he's primarily talking about downtown. A guy on YouTube came through town, and decided to make a video. In it he highlights several of the attractions we're all familiar with. But first...he makes a trip downtown and doesn't paint a very nice picture of Yellow City. Deserted...
Amarillo Buildings That Seem To Be Cursed – 3130 S. Soncy
Today we have another edition of Amarillo Cursed Buildings. Keep in mind when we say cursed we don't mean haunted or anything really negative, it's just buildings that have had multiple businesses in them over the years. Today we are looking at 3130 S. Soncy, for as young as this...
Looking to the Future: Randy Ray Interviewed on Hey Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Current and former communication Buffs will know the name Randy Ray, the Director of Broadcast Engineering at WTAMU. He’s this week’s guest on the Hey Amarillo Podcast. You can listen to that here. A conversation with Randy Ray, Director of Broadcast Engineering at...
Borger teacher named finalist for 2023 Texas Teacher of the Year
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Association of School Administration (TASA) announced on Friday that six educators, including a Borger teacher, have been named finalists for the 2023 Texas Teacher of the Year award. TASA released the following list of the Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year finalists: Lisa Mackey, Fox Elementary School, Klein ISD […]
Pampafest to bring live music, food trucks, vendors to downtown Pampa this weekend
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Pampafest is set for this weekend with an all day celebration in downtown Pampa. The festival runs from 11:00 a.m. to midnight and will have vendors, bar and food trucks, live music and more. Tickets are $30 to $40 and VIP tickets are $150. For more...
Lake Meredith to host ‘Star Party’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a social media post, officials at Lake Meredith announced that they are hosting a “Star Party” at 9 p.m on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Alibates Visitor Center Parking Lot. Officials stated that multiple telescopes will be set up, including a 16″ reflecting telescope, which will allow participants to […]
Pet of the Week: Benjamin Needs A Good Home
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another pet in need of a good home. This week the pet is Benjamin . Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee for this pet if you want to adopt. Happening right now, Carpet Tech is...
Another Senseless Murder In Amarillo. Remembering Shereena
I swear, it seems we can't go a day in Amarillo without there being a senselessly violent crime being committed. Yesterday, August 18th another one happened, and for what?. Shereena (Byington) Webster was the victim of an absolutely senseless murder. The suspect is an ex-boyfriend of hers. I'm not here...
Amarillo plans groundbreaking for Santa Fe Depot Pavilion
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that the city will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the new pavilion to be located on the Santa Fe Depot property. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo City Council unanimously approved a measure to add the pavilion to the depot during a […]
A Broken, Beautiful World
Hi, I’m Marcy McKay from Amarillo, author of the award-winning novel, Pennies from Burger Heaven. I’m excited to be a Radio Reader for High Plains Public Radio’s Book Club. Our fall read – Winesburg, Ohio, by Sherwood Anderson, was sadly a no go for me, so I...
The 806 with Ro and Ron: Gladys’ Rib Shack
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For the last two years, Gladys’ Rib Shack owners Tony and Donita Terry’s been cooking up brisket, ribs, potato salad and a whole lot more for people all around Amarillo. They’re a mobile food truck so they stay on the go. This morning on The 806, we caught up with them […]
Amarillo to get new 3,000 head-a-day packing plant
No new 3,000 head-a-day beef packing plants have been built since 1992. Until now. It was recently announced that a group of roughly 150 cattle producers have formed a cooperative to build just such a facility in Amarillo, Texas, backed by incentives from state and local entities. This content is...
Amarillo Area Corvette Club hosting car show this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Corvette Club will be hosting a car show this weekend. It’s Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vineyards Neighborhood on Broadway south of the north loop. Food, music, raffle prizes and the redesigned NewsChannel 10 storm chasing...
Saint Paul United Methodist Church 3rd annual Watermelon Festival
AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials from the Saint Paul United Methodist Church (SPUMC) announced their third annual Watermelon Festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 28 at SPUMC, located at 4317 I 40 W. According to Saint Paul officials, the event will include free watermelon games, crafts for the kids, and live music […]
How A Jewelry Store Robbery And Tortilla Made Amarillo History
Often, we hear wild tales of outlaws and bad men from the era when the Texas panhandle was still being settled. Rarely do those stories arise from the 1980s. For instance, do you remember how a jewelry store robbery and a tortilla made Amarillo history?. Does The Name Charles Rumbaugh...
Countdown to Kickoff: Amarillo High Sandies
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our Countdown to Kickoff coverage continues with the Amarillo High Sandies. Amarillo High finished last season with an impressive 8-4 record, while going 5-1 in district play which was tied for the top record in the entire district. The Sandies stellar play in the regular season resulted in their 13th consecutive playoff berth. They ultimately fell in the second round to Colleyville Heritage who beat them in the playoffs for the 3rd straight year.
This Little-Known Serial Killer Was Busted in Amarillo
Buckle up, I got a story for you. I do a lot of digging around for story ideas. As you may have already noticed, I'm quite the fan of true crime--especially true crime and Texas Panhandle history. There's something to be said about unearthing a nugget of forgotten events. And this time, I've got some events that involve a little-known serial killer named Benjamin Herbert Boyle.
Four Day School Week
Amarillo, Canyon, Bushland, River Road, and Highland Park Independent School Districts. Many school districts are moving to a four day school week to raise student attendence rates and attracting more teachers. The Happy Independent School District, started a new schedule on Wednesday, putting 13 more days into the days off...
