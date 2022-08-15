ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Myhighplains.com

Cask & Cork Hosting Jefferson Bourbon Dinner

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cask & Cork wants you to join them for great bourbon and great food on August 26th. Things kick off at 6:30 p.m. where there will be four bourbons paired with five dishes. Call 806-410-1113 to reserve your spot. Course 1 – House made smoked...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Amarillo, TX
Myhighplains.com

Looking to the Future: Randy Ray Interviewed on Hey Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Current and former communication Buffs will know the name Randy Ray, the Director of Broadcast Engineering at WTAMU. He’s this week’s guest on the Hey Amarillo Podcast. You can listen to that here. A conversation with Randy Ray, Director of Broadcast Engineering at...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Lake Meredith to host ‘Star Party’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a social media post, officials at Lake Meredith announced that they are hosting a “Star Party” at 9 p.m on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Alibates Visitor Center Parking Lot. Officials stated that multiple telescopes will be set up, including a 16″ reflecting telescope, which will allow participants to […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Nature Center#Dhdc#Wildcat Bluff#Crafts
Myhighplains.com

Pet of the Week: Benjamin Needs A Good Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another pet in need of a good home. This week the pet is Benjamin . Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee for this pet if you want to adopt. Happening right now, Carpet Tech is...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Another Senseless Murder In Amarillo. Remembering Shereena

I swear, it seems we can't go a day in Amarillo without there being a senselessly violent crime being committed. Yesterday, August 18th another one happened, and for what?. Shereena (Byington) Webster was the victim of an absolutely senseless murder. The suspect is an ex-boyfriend of hers. I'm not here...
AMARILLO, TX
hppr.org

A Broken, Beautiful World

Hi, I’m Marcy McKay from Amarillo, author of the award-winning novel, Pennies from Burger Heaven. I’m excited to be a Radio Reader for High Plains Public Radio’s Book Club. Our fall read – Winesburg, Ohio, by Sherwood Anderson, was sadly a no go for me, so I...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hiking
agjournalonline.com

Amarillo to get new 3,000 head-a-day packing plant

No new 3,000 head-a-day beef packing plants have been built since 1992. Until now. It was recently announced that a group of roughly 150 cattle producers have formed a cooperative to build just such a facility in Amarillo, Texas, backed by incentives from state and local entities. This content is...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Area Corvette Club hosting car show this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Corvette Club will be hosting a car show this weekend. It’s Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vineyards Neighborhood on Broadway south of the north loop. Food, music, raffle prizes and the redesigned NewsChannel 10 storm chasing...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Countdown to Kickoff: Amarillo High Sandies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our Countdown to Kickoff coverage continues with the Amarillo High Sandies. Amarillo High finished last season with an impressive 8-4 record, while going 5-1 in district play which was tied for the top record in the entire district. The Sandies stellar play in the regular season resulted in their 13th consecutive playoff berth. They ultimately fell in the second round to Colleyville Heritage who beat them in the playoffs for the 3rd straight year.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

This Little-Known Serial Killer Was Busted in Amarillo

Buckle up, I got a story for you. I do a lot of digging around for story ideas. As you may have already noticed, I'm quite the fan of true crime--especially true crime and Texas Panhandle history. There's something to be said about unearthing a nugget of forgotten events. And this time, I've got some events that involve a little-known serial killer named Benjamin Herbert Boyle.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Four Day School Week

Amarillo, Canyon, Bushland, River Road, and Highland Park Independent School Districts. Many school districts are moving to a four day school week to raise student attendence rates and attracting more teachers. The Happy Independent School District, started a new schedule on Wednesday, putting 13 more days into the days off...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy