Salina man arrested after high-speed chase early Thursday
A Salina man was arrested after he allegedly led police on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph early this morning. Officers were called to the Country Inn and Suites, 2760 S. Ninth Street, for the report of a fight on the third floor, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Search warrant drug bust led to arrest of 3 at Kansas home
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on multiple charges after a drug bust in Manhattan. Just before 9a.m. Thursday, officers conducted a search warrant in the 1300 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan that led to three arrests and the recovery of a significant amount of meth, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 19
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alstatt, Paige Allyson; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Baier, Jessie...
Pontoon boat stolen northwest of Salina earlier this month
The Saline County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who stole a $12,000 boat and trailer from a property northwest of Salina earlier this month. Sometime between Aug. 8 and Sunday, someone stole a 2000 Fisher Freedom pontoon boat and the trailer it was on from a property in the 3000 block of N. Lightville Road, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The boat and trailer were the property of a 59-year-old Salina man.
Campaign to decrease number of impaired drivers begins Saturday
The Saline County Sheriff's Office, Salina Police Department, and the Kansas Highway Patrol are joining law enforcement agencies across the state to help decrease the number of impaired motorists on the state’s roadways. The You Drink. You Drive. You Lose campaign begins Saturday and runs through Sept. 5. According...
Salina man arrested on warrants, requested drug charges after stop
A traffic stop late Wednesday night in north Salina resulted in the arrest of a passenger who had active warrants and allegedly had a bag of marijuana in his pants. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday, an officer observed a 1997 Dodge Ram with an expired license plate traveling southbound in the 300 block of N. 12th Street. The officer initiated a traffic stop and another officer arrived with K-9 Tyrann to assist.
Salina man faces requested charges after incidents at Mission, SRHC
A local man was arrested after incidents at the Salina Rescue Mission and Salina Regional Health Center Tuesday night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the Salina Rescue Mission, 1716 Summers Road, at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday for the report of an intoxicated man refusing to leave. When they arrived, they found Donald Smith, 61, of Salina, sitting in the front seat of his van in the Mission parking lot.
Three people injured in collision of pickup, tractor-trailer rig
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon south of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Gregory Manning, 69, of Assaria, was southbound on Centennial Road in a tractor/trailer rig hauling grain when an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 17-year-old Assaria boy failed to stop at the stop sign at the Centennial/W. Hedberg Road intersection. The 1983 Kenworth struck the pickup just behind the driver's door and then rolled, ending up on its side.
Semi-trailer buckles along I-135 in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY — The trailer of a northbound semi collapsed and buckled in half on Interstate 135 in Saline County on Friday morning. A social media report from Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said authorities worked the unique incident just south of Interstate 70. According to officials on...
Wamego police seek help finding two runaway juveniles
WAMEGO - The Wamego Police Department today released the following information about two runaway juveniles, one of whom has a Salina connection. The Wamego Police Department had previously asked the public's assistance on Monday to locate Trinity, a 15-year-old female, who ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas, on August 12, 2022. Trinity is 5'02" 130 pounds, and when last seen had red and black hair. She may be in the Manhattan, Fort Riley, or Junction City area.
No injuries reported after car backs into school bus with children inside
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after a 70-year-old woman backed her Camaro into a school bus with four children on it. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the 500 block of W Republic St. in Salina with reports of a non-injury accident.
Former officer charged, document gives more details; released after posting bond
A former Hutchinson police officer appeared before a judge in Reno County Thursday morning. Todd Allen's first appearance was through a courtroom television monitor.
Kan. corrections officer injured after body slammed by inmate
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a jail officer in Riley County. Just after 3p.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated robbery at the Riley County Jail in Manhattan, according to the Riley County police department activity report.
Former Hutchinson police officer arrested on suspicion of rape
Police Chief Jeff Hooper announced that Todd W. Allen, 51, a former Hutchinson police officer, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. on Wednesday.
Manhattan woman airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash
The Riley County Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash on westbound K-18 on Wednesday afternoon. Officers found a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by 23-year old Haley Dunn of Manhattan had rear-ended a 2008 Honda Odyssey, driven by 39-year-old Lindsay Wells of Junction City. Dunn was life-flighted to University of...
Owner's forethought helps Saline County deputies find 3 stolen vehicles
The forethought of an Arkansas man helped Saline County Sheriff's deputies solve three stolen vehicle cases Friday. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a 35-year-old man from Clarksville, Ark., was traveling through Saline County on Interstate 70 Aug. 3 when his 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 dually pickup broke down near the Hedville exit. The pickup was valued at $35,000.
Part of Eighth Street to be closed Friday for resurfacing work
On Friday, Vance Brothers of Kansas City, Mo., are scheduled to resurface Eighth Street from W. Prescott Avenue to W. Ash Street, weather permitting. The street will be closed to traffic during construction for a period not to exceed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Occupants of properties adjacent to the street will be provided sufficient notice of the closure and special requests will be accommodated.
Marquette boy arrested after alleged incident at former girlfriend's home
A Marquette teen was arrested on multiple requested charges after an alleged incident at his former girlfriend's residence in southern Saline County late Sunday morning. A 15-year-old girl was home in the 11000 block of S. Burma Road when she heard what she initially thought was her father working on the house, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. Instead, it was a 17-year-old Marquette boy with whom she used have a relationship.
Newton man seriously injured after falling off homemade golf cart
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton man was hospitalized with suspected serious injuries after falling off a homemade golf cart on Wednesday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says the 22-year-old man was driving the homemade golf cart eastbound on James Ct. in Newton when he fell off. The vehicle left the roadway […]
