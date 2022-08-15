PICKFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - A statewide manhunt is under way for a 49-year-old Upper Peninsula resident who is wanted for questioning in a murder investigation. Michigan State Police say Jarett Woodgate of Sault Ste. Marie is a person of interest in the death of a 42-year-old woman in the Pickford area of Chippewa County in the Upper Peninsula.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO