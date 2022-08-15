Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Manhunt under way for person of interest in Upper Peninsula murder case
PICKFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - A statewide manhunt is under way for a 49-year-old Upper Peninsula resident who is wanted for questioning in a murder investigation. Michigan State Police say Jarett Woodgate of Sault Ste. Marie is a person of interest in the death of a 42-year-old woman in the Pickford area of Chippewa County in the Upper Peninsula.
UpNorthLive.com
Some residents upset over LGBTQ+ books at public library
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Residents in Bear Creek Township are complaining about the inclusion of LGBTQ+ materials and programs available at the Petoskey Public Library. Residents and township trustees spoke during the township's July meeting about the library participating in July's pride parade and a movie including transgender men...
