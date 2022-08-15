Read full article on original website
Fatal Crash South Sixth Street and Hope Street — Klamath County –Update Name Released–
On Saturday August 13, 2022, at about 9:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. Preliminary investigation revealed that, an adult male pedestrian, walked out into the roadway and stopped in...
KTVL
66-year-old pedestrian killed by vehicle in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS — Law enforcement released the name of the pedestrian killed on Saturday, August 13 after walking into the roadway and being struck by a pickup truck. 66-year-old Ronald Symonds was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. At about 9:30 pm, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers...
BINET AND THE OREGON STATE POLICE DRUG ENFORCEMENT TEAM MAKE AN ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST- KLAMATH COUNTY
On August 17, 2022, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the Klamath Falls Police Department, served a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation at Ferguson Mountain Rd. and Tionarack Circle, near Beatty.
KDRV
UPDATED: APPROX. 50 FIRES -- ODF crews responding to 27 fires across Jackson and Josephine counties
UPDATED THURSDAY ARTICLE AT: https://www.kdrv.com/news/odf-sw-is-fighting-about-50-fires-left-from-thunderstorm-lightning/article_4aea51e4-1f09-11ed-9166-0f509f216886.html. (Wednesday night) MEDFORD, Ore. - ODF crews are currently responding to 27 fires across Jackson and Josephine counties. All fires are holding at small sizes with the largest being an estimated 3 acres in size on Tallowbox Mountain in the Applegate Valley. At this time, no homes are threatened.
Klamath Falls News
Pedestrian dies in crash on South Sixth Street
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at about 9:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. Preliminary investigation revealed that, an adult male pedestrian, walked out into the...
KDRV
FireWatch Update: ODF says 56 fires are burning in Jackson & Josephine Counties
AUG. 19 UPDATE -- ODF says containment lines held overnight for the Lightning Gulch and Westside complex fires. Following a thorough run-through of the incidents in past 24 hours, ODF was able to determine there are 48 fires total, eight on the Westside Complex in Jackson County and 40 on the Lightning Gulch Complex in Josephine County.
Thieves break into lookout, ODF equipment, disable fire camera
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who broke into a fire lookout tower near Prospect and stole Oregon Department of Forestry equipment.
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Aug. 17
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Aug. 15, 3:23 a.m., 1020 So. 1st St., Fred Meyer, “caught subject in vehicle at location.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Aug. 15, 10:52 a.m., 411 W. 8th St., Medford PD, “warrant service,” 71-year old Stephen Allen Branton arrested on CBPD warrants charging Criminal Trespass in First Degree & Theft in Third Degree; also, two-counts Criminal Trespass in First Degree, Theft in 2nd Degree; And, FTA in the Second Degree. “Medford PD served CBPD warrants on Stephen Branton.”
KTVL
Three-Alarm Fire razes home, storage facility in Eagle Point
According to a fire captain on scene, a mobile home, two outbuildings, some vehicle trailers, and a 10 unit storage building were involved in the incident. A family was able to escape the flames and no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. 7:32 a.m. Original:. This is a...
KTVL
One dead in Klamath Falls crash
Klamath Falls, Ore. — A pedestrian is dead after a motor vehicle crash over the weekend in Klamath Falls. At around 9:30 pm Saturday August 13, Oregon State Troopers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. An investigation revealed...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Seen them? Oregon fire detection equipment thieves caught on tower video
Wildfire detection in northeastern Jackson County, Oregon, is going to be a little harder after someone broke into a lookout tower and stole a fire detection camera equipment. The theft means a vital piece of Oregon’s grid to detect fires while they are still small is now missing. The...
Mount Shasta Herald
Wildfire updates: Six Rivers Complex grows; new fire starts in Siskiyou County
Firefighters worked to suppress several blazes throughout the North State on Wednesday, including one new fire. Weather continues to be dry and hot, with heat advisories and red flag warnings in place throughout much of the North State. Daily high temperatures in Shasta and Tehama counties are expected to reach...
KTVL
One arrest made at unlicensed cannabis grow connected with drug trafficking ring
Central Point — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT raided an unlicensed cannabis grow early Friday morning, Aug 12, assisting the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives. IMET called in the JCSO SWAT team after estimating an elevated threat level due to the property’s connection to a drug trafficking organization.
Herald and News
NEW GUY IN TOWN: Bird scooter gives me wings to fly through Klamath Falls streets
If you’re anything like me, you’ve seen the electric scooters sitting around town, sometimes on sidewalks, often situated on or near Main Street. And if you’re anything like me, you’ve never tried to actually ride one before. On Tuesday, it was time to change all that....
Missing Person: Klamath Falls family seeking public assistance in locating Janna Lindsey
A Klamath Falls family has not seen Janna Lindsey since August 10th when she went on a trip to a local store. Janna is about 5ft 8 and was last seen in a white Volkswagan sedan. She was expected to visit a local store and then meet her husband after that. The family has not heard from her since that time.
Shady Cove: Suspect attempts to steal car with infant inside
SHADY COVE, Ore. – A suspect is in the Jackson County Jail today after attempting to steal a car with an infant inside. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies responded to a carjacking and attempted kidnapping at the Shady Cove Chevron gas station yesterday morning at 1045. The...
KTVL
Ask 10: When is the water park starting construction?
Jackson County, OR — News 10 viewer Daniel Alger asked "When is the Aqua Park going to start construction? We passed the levy/bill years ago." It may not look like much, but the city of Medford confirmed to News 10 on Tuesday that construction has already started, officially beginning back in March of this year on the Rogue Credit Union Community Complex.
theashlandchronicle.com
The Water Monitor for August 16, 2022
Due to extremely low reservoir levels and depleted water supply, the district will be shutting the water off to all canals at 7:00 a.m. Friday morning, August 19, 2022. The lower end of some canals may have water in them until Saturday, while the water drains down through the system.
Officer involved shooting in Klamath Falls
Officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a fight involving a knife at the White House Apartments. located at224 South Broad Street, at approximately 8:35 pm on August 4,2022. According to the report, one person was injured and the involved parties were separated. Upon arrival. uniformed officers attempted...
ashland.or.us
Red Flag Warning Issued for Wednesday, August 17... Are You Ready?
The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings for gusty winds, lightning, and low humidity on Wednesday, August 17, between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. This is a good time to make sure you are ready for any fires that could threaten our community. Here's what you can do:
