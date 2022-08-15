According to an entry on the CBPD log for Aug. 15, 3:23 a.m., 1020 So. 1st St., Fred Meyer, “caught subject in vehicle at location.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Aug. 15, 10:52 a.m., 411 W. 8th St., Medford PD, “warrant service,” 71-year old Stephen Allen Branton arrested on CBPD warrants charging Criminal Trespass in First Degree & Theft in Third Degree; also, two-counts Criminal Trespass in First Degree, Theft in 2nd Degree; And, FTA in the Second Degree. “Medford PD served CBPD warrants on Stephen Branton.”

MEDFORD, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO