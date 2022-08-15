ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

KTVL

66-year-old pedestrian killed by vehicle in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS — Law enforcement released the name of the pedestrian killed on Saturday, August 13 after walking into the roadway and being struck by a pickup truck. 66-year-old Ronald Symonds was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. At about 9:30 pm, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers...
Klamath Alerts

BINET AND THE OREGON STATE POLICE DRUG ENFORCEMENT TEAM MAKE AN ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST- KLAMATH COUNTY

On August 17, 2022, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the Klamath Falls Police Department, served a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation at Ferguson Mountain Rd. and Tionarack Circle, near Beatty.
KDRV

UPDATED: APPROX. 50 FIRES -- ODF crews responding to 27 fires across Jackson and Josephine counties

UPDATED THURSDAY ARTICLE AT: https://www.kdrv.com/news/odf-sw-is-fighting-about-50-fires-left-from-thunderstorm-lightning/article_4aea51e4-1f09-11ed-9166-0f509f216886.html. (Wednesday night) MEDFORD, Ore. - ODF crews are currently responding to 27 fires across Jackson and Josephine counties. All fires are holding at small sizes with the largest being an estimated 3 acres in size on Tallowbox Mountain in the Applegate Valley. At this time, no homes are threatened.
Klamath Falls News

Pedestrian dies in crash on South Sixth Street

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at about 9:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. Preliminary investigation revealed that, an adult male pedestrian, walked out into the...
oregontoday.net

Police logs, Aug. 17

According to an entry on the CBPD log for Aug. 15, 3:23 a.m., 1020 So. 1st St., Fred Meyer, “caught subject in vehicle at location.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Aug. 15, 10:52 a.m., 411 W. 8th St., Medford PD, “warrant service,” 71-year old Stephen Allen Branton arrested on CBPD warrants charging Criminal Trespass in First Degree & Theft in Third Degree; also, two-counts Criminal Trespass in First Degree, Theft in 2nd Degree; And, FTA in the Second Degree. “Medford PD served CBPD warrants on Stephen Branton.”
KTVL

Three-Alarm Fire razes home, storage facility in Eagle Point

According to a fire captain on scene, a mobile home, two outbuildings, some vehicle trailers, and a 10 unit storage building were involved in the incident. A family was able to escape the flames and no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. 7:32 a.m. Original:. This is a...
KTVL

One dead in Klamath Falls crash

Klamath Falls, Ore. — A pedestrian is dead after a motor vehicle crash over the weekend in Klamath Falls. At around 9:30 pm Saturday August 13, Oregon State Troopers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. An investigation revealed...
KTVL

Ask 10: When is the water park starting construction?

Jackson County, OR — News 10 viewer Daniel Alger asked "When is the Aqua Park going to start construction? We passed the levy/bill years ago." It may not look like much, but the city of Medford confirmed to News 10 on Tuesday that construction has already started, officially beginning back in March of this year on the Rogue Credit Union Community Complex.
theashlandchronicle.com

The Water Monitor for August 16, 2022

Due to extremely low reservoir levels and depleted water supply, the district will be shutting the water off to all canals at 7:00 a.m. Friday morning, August 19, 2022. The lower end of some canals may have water in them until Saturday, while the water drains down through the system.
Klamath Alerts

Officer involved shooting in Klamath Falls

Officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a fight involving a knife at the White House Apartments. located at224 South Broad Street, at approximately 8:35 pm on August 4,2022. According to the report, one person was injured and the involved parties were separated. Upon arrival. uniformed officers attempted...
ashland.or.us

Red Flag Warning Issued for Wednesday, August 17... Are You Ready?

The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings for gusty winds, lightning, and low humidity on Wednesday, August 17, between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. This is a good time to make sure you are ready for any fires that could threaten our community. Here's what you can do:
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Alerts

