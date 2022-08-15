Read full article on original website
The historical octagon-shaped or round barns across America were beneficial to early settlers and farmersCJ CoombsRea, MO
The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interestCJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
Pony Express National Museum in St. Joseph, Missouri documents the Pony Express history of 'fast mail'CJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
Mustangs rank 11th in national summer baseball attendance
(ST. JOSEPH, MO.) The St. Joseph Mustangs 2022 season has come to an end, although the accolades keep rolling in. On the field, the team won the organization's 8th MINK League Championship, defeating the Joplin Outlaws in the Championship Series. And now the team can add another top finish in summer collegiate baseball national attendance rankings.
Teresa Marie Hahn, 64
Teresa Marie Hahn 64, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her home in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born July 20, 1958 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of late Luella and Wayne Leslie. She attended Kickapoo High School in Springfield, MO. She also attended 2 years at Missouri Western studying biology. She worked at Tyson Foods, Boehringer Ingelheim, Snorkel, Altec, and Meade Products. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing, and spelunking in caves. She also enjoyed collecting antiques, and religious items. She was a member of the gardening club, and a Christian. Teresa was preceded in death by father, Wayne Leslie, mother, Luella Leslie, biological father, Raymond Hahn, and brothers, Danny Hahn and Rob Beiri. Survivors include: daughter, Misty (Jeremy) Burright, St. Joseph, MO, sons, Kyle (Tara) Harris, Braymer, MO, and Jackson Meers, St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren, Lauren, Madeline, and Jax, sisters, Rhonda (Tony) Bragg, Lois Hahn, Peggy Hahn, and Amy (Jay) Coursen, brothers, Timothy (Susan) Leslie and Ed (Tina) Beiri. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at a later date.
Robin Lynn Hoffmann Kernes, 65
Robin Lynn Hoffmann Kernes 65, was surrounded by family when she passed away on August 12, 2022. Robin was born August 29, 1956 in St. Joseph, Missouri to William D. Hoffmann and Joyce Marie Mace Hackman. Robin was a Christian. She loved fun and always helped others. Robin worked at...
Larry Dean Steinman, 70
Larry Dean Steinman, 70, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022. Larry was born December 7, 1951, in Saint Joseph, Missouri to John Kenneth Sr. and Elinore Mae Steinman. Larry graduated from Central High School in 1970. He worked in the construction trades throughout Missouri, Texas, and California, before returning to Saint Joseph.
Christopher Lee Doldt, 60
Christopher Lee Doldt 60, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born August 5, 1962 in St.Joseph, MO, son of Carolyn and William Doldt. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1980. He worked at Summit Truck Bodies for over 20 years as a Machinist. He enjoyed bowling, volleyball, loved watching wrestling, and all sports, most especially spending time with his family. Chris was a member of the St. James Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by father, William Doldt. Survivors include: mother, Carolyn Doldt of Saint Joseph, MO, three children; Tiffany (Cory) Smith, St. Joseph, MO, Brandon (Jami) Doldt, St.Joseph, MO, and Nikki (Colt) Caselman, Kansas City, MO, brother, Steven Doldt, sister, Lori (Alan) Pataluna, five grandchildren: Cayden & Alex Smith, Owen & Everett Caselman, and granddaughter, Charli Marie Doldt, and his former wife, Brenda Doldt mother of their children.
SJSD teachers, staff prep for new year at back-to-school rally
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new school year is on the horizon. The St. Joseph School District teachers, staff and administrators celebrated the start of the year at a pep rally. The rally featured teachers and staff from every school within the district, the school board, teacher giveaways, performances and keynote speaker and chalk artist Ben Glenn.
Lawrence "Larry" D. Carr, 73
Lawrence "Larry" D. Carr, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, KS. He was born December 25, 1948 in St. Joseph. He married Charlotte Testerman on September 19, 1980 in St. Joseph. Larry operated a Cement Truck in the St. Joseph area for over 30 years. He enjoyed watching westerns, The Walking Dead, and going to the casino. Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Charlotte Carr in June 2022. Survivors include: step-children, Teresa Vanderpool and John Blizzard, sister, Theresa, grandchildren, Shawnee Moore, Levi Johnson, and Skylar Vanderpool, great-grandchildren, Brinley, Harbor, Baylor, and Braelynn.
Gerald E. Clark, 91
Gerald E. Clark, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022. Gerald was born May 9, 1931 to Emmett and Dollie Clark in St. Joseph. He was a graduate of Lafayette High School, Class of 1949. He was a member of the Lampion Honor Society and the ROTC.
Philip Duane Beth, 74
Philip Duane Beth, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022. He was born November 25, 1947 in Springfield, Missouri to Duane and Esther (Hammond) Beth. Phil married LaGena Gillespie on April 1, 1981. They later divorced. He graduated from Rockhurst College and worked as a chemist for...
Mignon Goetz DeShon, 85
Mignon Goetz DeShon, daughter of the late Michael Karl Goetz, Jr. and Nancy Russell Goetz Ryan, wife of Richard N. DeShon and mother of Darcy, Andy and Ridge, passed from this life at her home on Monday, August 8, 2022. She was 85 years old. Born in St. Joseph, Missouri...
Troy James Golden, 57
Troy James Golden, 57, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022. On July 8, 1965 he was born in Oakland, California to James and Ranee (Stewart) Golden. Troy was a caring, generous, giving soul. He would help anyone in need. He was a member of AA. He was a jokester and storyteller with an unforgettable laugh. He collected Coca-Cola memorabilia and loved nature, cruising, motorcycles and cars. Troy will be remembered as the best brother and the favorite uncle.
William "Bill" Gann, 77
William "Bill" Gann, 77, of St. Joseph, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 11, 2022 at his home. He was born January 20, 1945 in Easton, MO, son of the late Edna and W.T. Gann. He married Marilyn DeShon in 1971. Bill worked as a backhoe operator in the St. Joseph area for 50 years. He loved fishing, hunting, and he was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed being outdoors, and hanging out with friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Ival, Dennis, John, and Lewis, and sisters, Nancy Gann and Betty Jo Stansbury. Survivors include: wife, Marilyn Gann of the home, sons, William "Sam," Gavin, and Travis, daughters, Kelsie Gann, Kristi Conaway, and Rhian Ptomey, brothers, Robert and Norman, sisters, Bonnie Jean Miller, Lucille Spainhower, Carol Swartz, Ilene Redmond, and Catherine Mink, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Marvin Lloyd Leeson, 90
Marvin Lloyd Leeson, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 15, 1932 in St. Joseph to Carl and Anna (Gill) Leeson. Lloyd left high school to work on the family farm. Lloyd married Doris Carpenter on...
Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opens on Highway 5 at state line
Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opened last week off Highway 5, south of Gainesville, near the Missouri - Arkansas state line in a building that formerly housed The Ranch House. Owners are, from left, Tony and wife Jessi Walrath along with Tony’s parents Rich and Sally Long. Tony and Jessi also own Live Edge Bar and Grill in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Parks & Recreation look to make renovations and improvements to Krug Park
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Parks and Recreation department wants to make some improvements and renovations to Krug Park. "We're going to be doing the amphitheater, the castle, the children's circus, some of the stone walls throughout the park, one of the stone tunnels, the the upper restrooms, the playground, so there's going to be a lot of different aspects," parks and recreation department director Chuck Kempf said.
$1 million Scratchers ticket sold in Lone Jack
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Someone ended up winning a $1 million prize on a "Millionaire Blowout" Scratchers ticket, the Missouri Lottery said. "The place I was going to stop at had a lot full of cars, so you couldn't get in," the winner said in a news release from the lottery. "So I just went down the road."
Chamber of Commerce to honor new business executives
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce will honor more than 100 new executives to the business community at its New Executive Welcome Wednesday night. The event will take place at the Metropolitan located at 107 South Sixth Street at 5 p.m. The purpose of the New Executives...
