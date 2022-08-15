Teresa Marie Hahn 64, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her home in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born July 20, 1958 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of late Luella and Wayne Leslie. She attended Kickapoo High School in Springfield, MO. She also attended 2 years at Missouri Western studying biology. She worked at Tyson Foods, Boehringer Ingelheim, Snorkel, Altec, and Meade Products. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing, and spelunking in caves. She also enjoyed collecting antiques, and religious items. She was a member of the gardening club, and a Christian. Teresa was preceded in death by father, Wayne Leslie, mother, Luella Leslie, biological father, Raymond Hahn, and brothers, Danny Hahn and Rob Beiri. Survivors include: daughter, Misty (Jeremy) Burright, St. Joseph, MO, sons, Kyle (Tara) Harris, Braymer, MO, and Jackson Meers, St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren, Lauren, Madeline, and Jax, sisters, Rhonda (Tony) Bragg, Lois Hahn, Peggy Hahn, and Amy (Jay) Coursen, brothers, Timothy (Susan) Leslie and Ed (Tina) Beiri. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at a later date.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO