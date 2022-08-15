ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson West, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sumnernewscow.com

Rafaela Rodriguez, 91, Arkansas City: Sept. 16, 1930 – Aug. 18, 2022

Rafaela Rodriguez, 91, died Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Alderbrook Village in Arkansas City. Rafaela was born in Manati, Puerto Rico September 16, 1930 the daughter of Jose and Maria (Perez) Rodriguez. She worked at an undergarments factory in Puerto Rico. Rafaela enjoyed being a homemaker, sewing, going to the casino, and cooking.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Jane Alyce (Fry) Stayton, 81, Wellington: April 30, 1941 – Aug. 17, 2022

Jane Alyce (Fry) Stayton was born in Winfield to Earl and Dorothy Fry on April 30, 1941. The family moved to Wellington during her grade school years. Jane (and Bob) graduated from Wellington High School in 1959. The high school sweethearts married on July 12, 1960, and they started their family in Mayfield.
WELLINGTON, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Anita LaVell (Fitch) Larcade, 78, Argonia: June 8, 1944 – August 16, 2022

Anita LaVell (Fitch) Larcade of Argonia died on August 16, 2022. She was born to Ray Kenneth and LaVell Josephine (Smith) Fitch on June 8, 1944, in Caldwell, Idaho. She attended schools in Newberg, Oregon, Centerview, Gate, Oklahoma, and Emporia before graduating high school in 1962. She worked for several...
ARGONIA, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

Wellington Police notes: Thursday, August 18, 2022. •9:19 a.m. Officers assisted a mental subject in the 400 block Circle Dr, Wellington. •11:10 a.m. Officers assisted a mental subject in the 1100 block W. Harvey Ave., Wellington. •2:20 p.m. Officers assisted with a civil problem in the 400 block S. C...
WELLINGTON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Springfield, MO
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Hopkins, MO
City
Branson West, MO
City
Branson, MO
City
Winfield, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Oxford, KS
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Winfield, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Police Notes: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Wellington Police notes: Wednesday, August 17, 2022. •10 a.m. Jason L. Hill, 43, Wellington, was arrested on a Sumner County Warrant and a Cowley Warrant. •10:16 a.m. Officers investigated possession of drugs/paraphernalia in Wellington. •10:47 a.m. Officers investigated a theft in the 300 block E. 17th St., Wellington. •11:03 a.m....
WELLINGTON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy