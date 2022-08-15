Read full article on original website
sumnernewscow.com
Rafaela Rodriguez, 91, Arkansas City: Sept. 16, 1930 – Aug. 18, 2022
Rafaela Rodriguez, 91, died Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Alderbrook Village in Arkansas City. Rafaela was born in Manati, Puerto Rico September 16, 1930 the daughter of Jose and Maria (Perez) Rodriguez. She worked at an undergarments factory in Puerto Rico. Rafaela enjoyed being a homemaker, sewing, going to the casino, and cooking.
sumnernewscow.com
Jane Alyce (Fry) Stayton, 81, Wellington: April 30, 1941 – Aug. 17, 2022
Jane Alyce (Fry) Stayton was born in Winfield to Earl and Dorothy Fry on April 30, 1941. The family moved to Wellington during her grade school years. Jane (and Bob) graduated from Wellington High School in 1959. The high school sweethearts married on July 12, 1960, and they started their family in Mayfield.
sumnernewscow.com
Anita LaVell (Fitch) Larcade, 78, Argonia: June 8, 1944 – August 16, 2022
Anita LaVell (Fitch) Larcade of Argonia died on August 16, 2022. She was born to Ray Kenneth and LaVell Josephine (Smith) Fitch on June 8, 1944, in Caldwell, Idaho. She attended schools in Newberg, Oregon, Centerview, Gate, Oklahoma, and Emporia before graduating high school in 1962. She worked for several...
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022
Wellington Police notes: Thursday, August 18, 2022. •9:19 a.m. Officers assisted a mental subject in the 400 block Circle Dr, Wellington. •11:10 a.m. Officers assisted a mental subject in the 1100 block W. Harvey Ave., Wellington. •2:20 p.m. Officers assisted with a civil problem in the 400 block S. C...
sumnernewscow.com
City of Wellington newsletter by Jason Newberry – August 19, 20222
Sumner Newscow report — The following is the Wellington City Newsletter for Friday, August 19. Just click here.
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Police Notes: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Wellington Police notes: Wednesday, August 17, 2022. •10 a.m. Jason L. Hill, 43, Wellington, was arrested on a Sumner County Warrant and a Cowley Warrant. •10:16 a.m. Officers investigated possession of drugs/paraphernalia in Wellington. •10:47 a.m. Officers investigated a theft in the 300 block E. 17th St., Wellington. •11:03 a.m....
sumnernewscow.com
Sumner County 4-H Fair Results – Static competitions (Part 2 of 2 part series)
Sumner Newscow report — The following are the results of the Sumner County 4-H Fair that was held last month. This is part 2 of a 2-part series. This involves the static competition (non-livestock) competitions held at the Raymond Frye Complex. Part 1 of the livestock projects can be...
