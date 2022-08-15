Read full article on original website
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston teen has now raised $2.3 million for abortion accessAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Third suspect in 2021 killing of a beloved Houston grandmother in custody
HOUSTON — The family of 71-year-old Martha Medina finally got the news they'd been waiting for Thursday, nearly a year after she was killed. Harris County deputies arrested Lawrence Earl Thomas, the third and final suspect in the deadly purse-snatching outside an east Houston McDonalds's last September. Thomas was...
Wanted | HPD search for man accused in shooting that killed one, injured another
HOUSTON — A man is charged and wanted in connection with a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured another in June. Investigators are looking for Javier Raul Contreras, 20, who is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault - serious bodily injury. Houston Police...
fox26houston.com
Man shot to death outside north Houston convenience store
HOUSTON - A man was shot to death after a disturbance in the parking lot of a convenience store in north Houston, police say. The shooting was reported around 10:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Berry Road. Authorities arrived at the scene and found a man, believed to be...
Missing Pieces: 2 men charged with murder in 2017 shooting deaths of Houston couple
HOUSTON — The families of a Houston couple shot and killed in 2017 may finally have some peace. Houston police said two men are in custody and charged in connection with the shooting deaths of Robert Cerda, 29, and Rachel Delarosa, 34. The cold case was featured in our Missing Pieces segment last March.
Police looking at surveillance video to get answers on what led to deadly shooting in N. Houston
Police are looking through surveillance video to figure out what exactly led up to the deadly shooting on Berry Road.
4 men charged with 2020 shooting deaths of Fort Bend County brothers
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Four young men were arrested and charged in the 2020 shooting deaths of two Fresno brothers, the Fort Bend County sheriff said Friday. Devin and Jonathan Massey were inside a vehicle parked in their driveway when they were gunned down a couple of weeks before Christmas. Their friend was also shot but he survived.
Click2Houston.com
Family searching for answers after woman found dead near downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities need the public”s assistance in finding the person responsible for killing a woman last month. On July 19, Houston police found a woman identified as Shelby Vercher dead in the 300 block of S. Jenson Drive. Vercher’s family is now asking the community for help...
cw39.com
HPD: Man found shot dead at gas station in north Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man was found shot dead at a gas station in north Houston on Thursday night, and police are searching for clues to find the suspects. Police said that around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a gas station at 516 Berry Road, near McGallion Road and Appleton Street.
Gunman shoots teen twice, then kicks him while on the ground, police say
HOUSTON — A 15-year-old boy is likely paralyzed after being shot twice in the back in southeast Houston early Thursday, according to police. This happened just after midnight near a gas station on Clearwood Street near Meldrum Lane. Houston police said the teen stopped at the gas station to...
25-year-old woman wanted in death of mom who was shot while protecting baby in SE Houston, HPD says
Tranisha Latavia Miller is accused of killing Chante Wilson as the victim walked back from a store in southeast Houston.
Video: Driver escapes moving big rig as it goes off overpass on Highway 225
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A truck driver is lucky to be alive after narrowly escaping his truck as it went off an overpass in the La Porte area Thursday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera by a truck driver on the other side of the highway. This happened...
Domino's employee shot multiple times when someone fires through window, Sugar Land police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A Domino's employee was shot multiple times late Wednesday in Sugar Land. The unidentified man was working inside the pizza restaurant on Dairy Ashford when someone fired several shots through a window, according to Sugar Land police. The victim was rushed to a hospital in...
Man robs SW Houston store after threatening clerk with gang violence, HPD says
HOUSTON — Police are hoping the public can help them identify a man caught on video robbing a southwest Houston store last month. On July 31, around 4 p.m., the man showed up at a convenience store on Alder Drive, near the intersection of Chimney Rock Road and Gulfton Street.
Man charged in death of 8-year-old Paul Vasquez identified as driver in shooting, court records say
HOUSTON — The suspect charged in the murder of 8-year-old Paul Vasquez made his first court appearance in this case Tuesday. Denzel Perkins was given a $200,000 bond after being charged with felony murder in the case. He was on an extended deferred adjudication, which is community supervision, for violating his felony possession of a weapon charge, court documents revealed.
FBI launches billboard campaign to find gunman who killed 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson
HOUSTON — The FBI is hoping a new billboard campaign will help lead to the gunman who shot and killed a 5-year-old girl last month. The billboards with a photo of Khamaya Donelson include the FBI's $25,000 reward for information leading to the killer's arrest and conviction. Crime Stoppers...
Man accused of breaking into apartment in The Woodlands, climbing into bed with child
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Parents stopped a bad situation that may have gotten worse last week at an apartment complex in The Woodlands, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they showed up at the Montfair at the Woodlands Apartments, which is near where Woodlands Parkway dead-ends...
Houston Woman Says She Was Poisoned Outside Popular Venue
The substance used to poison the woman is still uncertain, but authorities theorize that this was all some sort of elaborate kidnapping attempt. Dawn now hopes to obtain footage of the parking lot and file a police report.
fox26houston.com
15-year-old teen gunned down in Houston's Fifth Ward, police searching for suspects
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old was killed in Houston's Fifth Ward on Monday evening. Officials said the shooting occurred on the 2900 block of Brewster Street, just after 6:15 p.m. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the teen shot in the torso. The...
fox26houston.com
Suspect fires shots at Houston officers during cash store robbery
HOUSTON - A suspect is in custody after firing shots at officers during a cash store robbery on Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited, but Houston police said the incident occurred on the 1900 block of Taylor. HPD said the suspect robbed the store and fired shots at officers. Officials said...
2 men in critical condition following possible gang-related gunfight, police say
HOUSTON — Two men are in critical condition after a possible gang-related shootout, according to the Houston Police Department. The shootout happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on Hillcroft Avenue near Bellaire Boulevard. Police said they don't know what led to the shooting, but that it...
