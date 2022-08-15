ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Man shot to death outside north Houston convenience store

HOUSTON - A man was shot to death after a disturbance in the parking lot of a convenience store in north Houston, police say. The shooting was reported around 10:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Berry Road. Authorities arrived at the scene and found a man, believed to be...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

4 men charged with 2020 shooting deaths of Fort Bend County brothers

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Four young men were arrested and charged in the 2020 shooting deaths of two Fresno brothers, the Fort Bend County sheriff said Friday. Devin and Jonathan Massey were inside a vehicle parked in their driveway when they were gunned down a couple of weeks before Christmas. Their friend was also shot but he survived.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Man found shot dead at gas station in north Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — A man was found shot dead at a gas station in north Houston on Thursday night, and police are searching for clues to find the suspects. Police said that around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a gas station at 516 Berry Road, near McGallion Road and Appleton Street.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man charged in death of 8-year-old Paul Vasquez identified as driver in shooting, court records say

HOUSTON — The suspect charged in the murder of 8-year-old Paul Vasquez made his first court appearance in this case Tuesday. Denzel Perkins was given a $200,000 bond after being charged with felony murder in the case. He was on an extended deferred adjudication, which is community supervision, for violating his felony possession of a weapon charge, court documents revealed.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Suspect fires shots at Houston officers during cash store robbery

HOUSTON - A suspect is in custody after firing shots at officers during a cash store robbery on Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited, but Houston police said the incident occurred on the 1900 block of Taylor. HPD said the suspect robbed the store and fired shots at officers. Officials said...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston local news

