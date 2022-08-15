New Schlotzsky’s to host grand opening in Mustang

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Mustang will soon have a new place to enjoy a quick bite to eat.

Schlotzsky’s will host its official grand opening celebration in Mustang at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Organizers say the new location can be found at 737 East State Hwy 152 in Mustang.

“We are excited to celebrate the opening of our newest Schlotzsky’s restaurant in the Mustang community!” said Shireen Panjwani, franchisee. “We look forward to meeting the locals at the opening celebration and sharing many meals together!”

During the celebration, the restaurant will have VIP Loaded Swag Bag sales, and will be offering free small drinks and chips with the purchase of an entrée.

The Mustang restaurant will be open daily Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.