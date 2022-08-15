ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mustang, OK

New Schlotzsky’s to host grand opening in Mustang

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KxuAb_0hHtUbZH00

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Mustang will soon have a new place to enjoy a quick bite to eat.

Schlotzsky’s will host its official grand opening celebration in Mustang at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Organizers say the new location can be found at 737 East State Hwy 152 in Mustang.

Beloved carhop passes away after battle with cancer

“We are excited to celebrate the opening of our newest Schlotzsky’s restaurant in the Mustang community!” said Shireen Panjwani, franchisee. “We look forward to meeting the locals at the opening celebration and sharing many meals together!”

During the celebration, the restaurant will have VIP Loaded Swag Bag sales, and will be offering free small drinks and chips with the purchase of an entrée.

The Mustang restaurant will be open daily Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

$1 football tickets on sale for Union vs Westmoore

Union Public Schools is selling $1 football tickets to its first home game against Westmoore to commemorate the completion of its football stadium complex and fine arts building. “We are so pleased with the completion of the Union Football Stadium complex that we can’t wait to share it with students,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Mustang, OK
Local
Oklahoma Restaurants
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Mustang, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
KOCO

Help arrives for Norman newspaper icon

NORMAN, Okla. — Calvin Steves has sold papers in Norman for more than four decades. Time and time again, the community shows love and support for him. When his car broke down recently, it didn’t take long before there was a solution. “The chain of command in Norman...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Second half of Scissortail Park to open in September after two years

OKLAHOMA CITY — The second half of Scissortail Park is set to open in September after two years. As part of the MAPS 3 project, the expansion of the park is two years in the making. In just over a month, the fences will come down and residents will have access to sports complexes and fields that haven’t been available to Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#New Place#Food Drink#Residents#East State#Nexstar Media Inc
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!

Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AccuWeather

Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy