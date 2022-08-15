Rafaela Rodriguez, 91, died Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Alderbrook Village in Arkansas City. Rafaela was born in Manati, Puerto Rico September 16, 1930 the daughter of Jose and Maria (Perez) Rodriguez. She worked at an undergarments factory in Puerto Rico. Rafaela enjoyed being a homemaker, sewing, going to the casino, and cooking.

