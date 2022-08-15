Palermo Pizzeria’s specialty pies are making it a popular spot for Staten Islanders | The Dish

Read full article on original website
Here Comes the Fun Police: Hamptons Officials Are Cracking Down on Restaurants Over Outdoor Dining
Just as wealthy New Yorkers flock to the Hamptons during the summer, the city’s outdoor-dining wars have headed for the beach as well. Restaurateurs from Southampton to Montauk are complaining that local officials are trying to ruin their business by requesting that outdoor-dining structures be taken down, according to a new report from the New York Post. In some cases, the restaurants are facing inspections and fines for not adhering to pre-pandemic rules. “We just want to survive. We pay rent year-round and just have this three-month window to make money in this little village,” Zach Erdem, the owner of 75 Main...
For the biker and beer lover, Chuck Zito brings his ‘Rydz’ brew to S.I.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A beer line with hoppy muscle soon lands on Staten Island. Martial artist and bodyguard turned actor Chuck Zito is behind a new microbrew, Rydz, soon to be launched on the South Shore. Zito and entrepreneur Vincent Viola will roll out the product Saturday, Aug....
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield.
Stapleton attracts visitors with restaurants and park on water
After arriving in Stapleton on the Staten Island Railway, it is half a block to Bay Street, which is the main street for the North Shore waterfront neighborhood. Once a commercial center for the island, things changed when the Verrazzano Bridge was built and businesses moved to the center of the borough. A resurgence is now underway, however, featuring a number of culinary options.
Priced Out: Podcast discusses the effect of NYC’s proposed congestion pricing on Staten Islanders
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In episode 31, host Erik Bascome is joined by Staten Island Advance, and SILive.com Senior Opinions Writer Tom Wrobleski discusses New York City’s push to implement a congestion pricing program and how it will impact Staten Islanders. Bascome, who doubles as the Advance traffic...
Staten Island weekend happenings roundup: The ‘Not Forgotten Play Festival’ comes to Empire Outlets
Here are some of the fun ways to spend this summer weekend on Staten Island. Have an upcoming event you’d like to share? Email the details with your contact information to community@siadvance.com. FRIDAY. Create lasting memories with your family at Family Camping: Staten Island, hosted by The Urban Park...
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
Popular Southern chicken restaurant is coming to New Jersey
Add another entrant into the bruising fast food wars in New Jersey: popular Southern chain Raising Cane’s has plans to enter the fray. According to NJ.com, the chain is planning three locations as of now: in Marlton, Burlington, and Cherry Hill. Raising Cane’s built their business on the strength...
Annual Feast of Santa Rosalia kicks off in Bensonhurst
Many Brooklyn residents turned up to celebrate the first night of Bensonhurst’s famous feast of Santa Rosalia.
Swimming ‘not recommended’ at Staten Island beach due to water quality, city says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Citing “inadequate water quality,” Notify NYC, the city’s official emergency notification system, issued a beach advisory for two locations on Thursday, including one on Staten Island. The advisory cautions residents not to swim or wade at Wolfe’s Pond Beach in Prince’s Bay...
Fire hits vacant Grossinger's hotel, once a Catskills jewel that became 'Dirty Dancing' inspiration
Firefighters who responded to the scene had to cut through a gate and were hampered by overgrowth and concrete barriers.
Popular NYC Eatery Carnegie Diner Heads To North Jersey
One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, is making its North Jersey debut. Originally opened near Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, the diner’s newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, its website says. The new 6,600-square-foot...
Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 19, 2022: Dr. Ira Pisetzner, owned Manor Road Dental Practice
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Dr. Ira Pisetzner, 84, died peacefully at Vi at Lakeside Village Care Center in Lantana, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Ira was born on Nov. 19, 1937 to Michael and Yetta Pisetzner of Manhattan. The family moved to Castleton Corners in 1940. Ira graduated from Curtis High School and obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Wagner College and a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from New York University School of Dentistry. Following graduation, Ira served two years as a captain in the US Army Dental Corps at Fort Jackson, Columbia, South Carolina. He then opened his private dental practice on Manor Road in Castleton Corners in 1965 and maintained the practice for 47 years. While practicing dentistry with a skillful and gentle touch, Ira put his patients at ease by sharing jokes from his broad repertoire. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
Fire on Bath Avenue & Bay 34th Street – Six People Saved
We heard a lot of sirens in Bay Ridge near 4:30 pm today. 2334 Bath Avenue between Bay 34th & Bay 35th Street in Brooklyn. It was said the fire originated on the first floor. Six people were rescued from the second floor apartment by the firefighters (at least three were children). They were brought to the hospital. Thank God and the firefighters!
‘Can’t go out the front door’: Staten Island home overrun with spotted lanternflies. Parks taking ‘limited’ action.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island, the influx of invasive pests has made it difficult for some residents to even leave the house. Mary Raya, a Sunnyside resident who lives on the border of Clove Lakes Park, has been dealing with spotted lanternflies since August 2020, shortly after the pests were first discovered in the borough.
Is there a Greek Festival in 2022 on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Since 1971 on Staten Island, with the crisp fall air came the Greek Festival in Bulls Head. But this year, it will not return to Holy Trinity Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, said its pastor, the Rev. Nick Petropoulakos. “We’re still in construction with the...
Infestation continues! Video shows hundreds of spotted lanternflies covering Staten Island tree
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Islander was on a walk with his dog when he noticed a shocking sight: Hundreds of spotted lanternflies snaking up a tree on Boundary Avenue in Midland Beach. The invasive pest, while now common on Staten Island, gave Charles Pulci pause. “I was...
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
5 Restaurants With The Best Pasta In NYC | NYC’s Best Pasta Restaurants
If there is one thing about me, it’s that I have eaten so much pasta while living in NYC. The variety of options that the amazing restaurants throughout the city offer make it difficult to grow tired of it. From Brooklyn to Manhattan, to Long Island, I have compiled...
These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA
Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
