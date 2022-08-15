Read full article on original website
For the love of Gravensteins (and other apples)
“To whoever invented fantasy, redwood trees, and apple pie for breakfast: well done.” – Dr SunWolf. Rarely has there been a fruit that has meant so many things to so many people over the centuries, as the apple. It originated in Kazakhstan and by 1500 BC traveled with the Greeks, Romans and Etruscans throughout the civilized world. It has been the taste of goodness, and thought to be the conveyor of evil in the garden of Eden, due to the Latin word for “evil” being the same as the word “apple,” when the story was translated. When something is good and wholesome, we refer to it being akin to Mom’s apple pie and when we love someone, we call them “the apple of our eye.” Apples represent home and what we hold dear. What do apples mean to you? Are they a special dessert, part of Thanksgiving stuffing, a snack to be eaten with peanut butter or cooked into muffins or pancakes? The options are just about endless.
Bring your own lederhosen to Cotati’s Oktoberfest Sept 24
Oktoberfest is a yearly tradition that dates back to October 12, 1810 when the future King Ludwig I of Bavaria married Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen. In honor of the royal event, the citizens of Munich were invited to attend festivities that were held on the fields in front of the city gates. The celebrations of Oktoberfest continued throughout the years and spread all over the globe. The world’s most famous and largest takes place in Munich, where employees aim to extend a sense of cordiality to all attendees. Oktoberfest is referred to as a Volksfest, or people’s festival.
Gracianna Winery Again Rated Top California Winery
The summer of 2022 has been very kind to Gracianna! Not only has the winery has been receiving a multitude of gold medals from wine competitions and admirations from the wine press for its release of the stunning and collectible 2019 Stagecoach Vineyard® Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, but beyond those honors, Gracianna has also been racking up hospitality accolades across multiple platforms, including Tripadvisor, Yelp and Airbnb. As a small family-owned and operated winery, Gracianna counts on reviews left on these industry standard hospitality sites (along with others such as Facebook and Google) to help maintain awareness of their brand among a veritable sea of winery choices. “Welcoming guests is our focus, we are so grateful for the numerous distinctions recently won and redouble our effort to continue building on these reviews and continue to offer intimate tasting experiences from the Miracle Mile of the lauded Westside Road in Healdsburg in Sonoma County, California.
Mountain lion sighted near North Bay elementary school
ROHNERT PARK (KRON) – The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety sent officers to the area of Sunrise Park early Thursday, investigating calls it received reporting a mountain lion “making its way back toward the hills.” The mountain lion was sighted around 4:30 a.m., in the area of the Copeland Creek Trail between Country Club […]
Coyote experts question ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ account of Bay Area ‘attack’
Coyote experts say elements of Karnazes' story appear unlikely.
Special Effects Designer Adam Savage / Kinetic Steam Works / Growing Up Transgender
Today, the former host of Mythbusters and Bay Area local Adam Savage talks about building a career around special- effects design. Then, we go to West Oakland to meet tinkerers and makers who keep old industrial machines from losing their steam. Also for Transgender History Month, we hear a story about identity. And for todays local music we feature Tiffany Austin.
Seasons keep changing in Rio Nido
Its September signaling the end of summer. School is now in session and its back to work for many in offices. Since the Covid pandemic many employees have been working remotely. For some, working remotely is a dream come true and for others they are happy to be back in the office for a chance to socialize and a change of scenery from working at home.
Blackberry Cobbler Festival Weekend is Coming August 26-28!
On August 26-28, 2022, the Cobb Area Council partnered with the Seigler Springs Community Redevelopment Association to presents the Second Annual Blackberry COBBler Festival. This year has expanded to include events throughout Cobb over the entire weekend. Friday evening Blackberry Harvest Dinner at Whispering Pines Resort, information and tickets here:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blackberry-harvest-dinner-tickets-381180159117.
Public Boat Launch, New Russian River Access Opens in Guerneville
Major upgrades to downtown regional park completed. Boaters, anglers and other river recreation enthusiasts may now begin or end their adventures on the Russian River near the downtown area of Guerneville, as Sonoma County Regional Parks has officially opened the community’s first public boat launch and portage at Guerneville River Park this month. The new launch area, designed for canoes, kayaks, stand up paddle boards, and other non-motorized watercraft, is part of Regional Parks’ efforts to improve river access and public recreation opportunities on the Russian River.
This Scenic and Quiet Hippy Surf Town Is the Perfect Getaway From San Francisco
Less than an hour from San Francisco, California, lies a four-mile long sliver of coastline sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountains. Stinson Beach has a lengthy, soft sand beach and a low-key town center with little more than the essentials: a post office, grocery, two restaurants, and a handful of stores. At low tide, the Bolinas Lagoon at the town’s far end welcomes hundreds of harbor seals and thousands of birds. The friendly village vibe, abundant wildlife, trail-filled foothills, and vast, dune-backed beach feel a world away — making a weekend at Stinson Beach a refreshing break from urban living.
11 Fantastic Experiences With Your Grandchildren In Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa is seventh heaven for children from 0 to 199 years old. Ask any Peanuts fan; they’ll tell you all about Charlie Brown’s hometown. In the shadow of the San Francisco Bay Area, it’s sometimes overlooked as a family getaway destination. But for a multigenerational group, it is an ideal place to play, learn, eat, and unwind.
Ultramarathon runner suffers brutal coyote attack in Marin Headlands
While embarking upon a 150-mile trail race through the Marin Headlands last Thursday, a Bay Area ultramarathon runner was brutally attacked by a coyote.
Swastika flag across from El Sobrante Christian school is back up
(KRON) — An upside down American flag emblazoned with a swastika that was displayed on the balcony of an El Sobrante home across from a middle school earlier this year is back up. A photo taken recently shows the flag hanging from a second-floor balcony of the otherwise nondescript suburban home. The home is located […]
Vegetation Fire Ignites Near Healdsburg
A vegetation fire has flared up near Healdsburg this afternoon. The fire is burning on the east side of Highway 101 north of Healdsburg proper. The Incident Commander is reporting the Alexander Fire, as of 2:01 p.m., is 1.5 acres in size and growing at a slow to medium rate of spread. A helicopter and dozer are being requested to assist in extinguishing the flames.
Caught on video: Coyote walking around downtown SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A coyote was caught on video casually strutting around downtown San Francisco, just a few days after one of the animals reportedly attacked a runner near Golden Gate Park. In the video, shot by KRON4 Sports Anchor Jason Dumas, the coyote is seen dodging cars as it walks down Broadway toward […]
Stuck carnival ride leaves 12 people dangling over county fair, California rescuers say
A stuck carnival ride left 12 people hanging in midair at the Napa Town & Country Fair, California officials told news outlets. Fire crews called to the fair just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, used a ladder to rescue the stranded riders, the Napa Valley Register reported. No injuries were reported.
Multiple lightning strikes in Santa Cruz Mountains; Cal Fire crews on alert
SAN FRANCISCO -- Cal Fire teams were in the Santa Cruz Mountains late Wednesday morning, checking for possible brush fires after numerous lightning strikes were recorded in the tinder-dry timberland.The agency took to social media to assure local residents that these were merely precautionary visits."With multiple lightning strikes in the area, CAL FIRE CZU has enacted it's Lightning Plan. Though there are NO CONFIRMED FIRES from any lightning strikes at this time, we send an engine to the location of each strike to put eyes on the area and make sure there is no fire."Quick bursts of rain were reported...
Sonoma County’s plans for former hospital site gain clarity with environmental review
Sonoma County is moving closer to developing a plan for the former site of the Sonoma Developmental Center following the recent release of a draft environmental impact report by Permit Sonoma. The county has been grappling with how to develop and preserve the 945-acre property in Glen Ellen that formerly...
San Francisco live animal markets accused of cruelty
An investigation by an animal advocacy nonprofit group shed a glaring spotlight on small markets in San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose where live animals are sold.
Amy’s Kitchen fined $25,000 by California regulators for safety violations
Between 2014 and 2019, Amy's Kitchen was fined a lot more for safety violations.
Comments / 2