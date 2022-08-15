Arkansas authorities update public after deadly weekend shootings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office officials updated the community Monday after central Arkansas saw nearly a dozen shooting incidents this weekend.

The briefing came after the Little Rock metro saw at least 11 shooting incidents within 26 hours. There were three people killed and four people injured.

Little Rock Police Department Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley said the slew of shootings began Saturday on Mabelvale Cutoff, resulting in gunfire hitting Mabelvale Elementary School. The last reported shooting was at a Valero, also on Mabelvale Cutoff.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr explained that multiple law enforcement agencies came together to investigate because the shootings occurred across city and county limits.

LRPD confirmed Monday that Davis Jones is connected to at least two of the weekend shootings. He has pleaded not guilty to his charges. Bewley said that another person was taken into custody but was released without charges.

