WBBJ
City of Jackson marks 200th birthday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A year-long celebration is official concluding. The Bicentennial’s year-long celebration started with Madison County’s Bicentennial anniversary in November of 2021 and concluded with the City of Jackson’s Bicentennial anniversary. The City of Jackson was formed on Aug. 17, 1822. The Bicentennial Commission celebrated...
WBBJ
Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris reflects on 15 years of service as term ends
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local mayor is reaching the end of his term. Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris says he has always had an interest and been involved in politics. He grew up in Henderson County where he served two terms on the City Board in Lexington. He then moved to Jackson and started building the Republican Party in 1990.
WBBJ
Lane College officials receives award
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Lane College representative has been award for his service. According to a news release, Atty. Richard Donnell, who has served as the Senior Advisor to the President at Lane College, was awarded the Harold Love Outstanding Community Service Award. The award was given by the...
WBBJ
United Way marks 80 years with annual Unitas
JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee celebrated 80 years of service at the Carl Perkins Civic Center on Thursday. “We call this event Unitas. Unitas is Latin for unity, and that’s our goal here in West Tennessee: to create a unified community for everyone. And we do that primarily through supporting work in the areas of health, education and financial stability,” said United Way of West Tennessee CEO and President Matt Marshall.
WBBJ
2022 Circles of Hope Telethon to be held Sunday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year. “The 39th annual Circles of Hope Telethon to benefit the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse. It is such an important organization for our community, and we need this fundraiser to go off without a hitch. It is our largest fundraiser of the year,” said Telethon Co-Chair Trey Cleek.
WBBJ
Decatur County Fair carnival opens for attendees
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — It was opening night for the carnival at the Decatur County Fair. Fair attendees could experience it all. There are rides, including the Ring of Fire and the Tornado, and fair games where you can win all kinds of prizes. And of course who can...
WBBJ
Union University students return with excitement for fall 2022 classes
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university celebrated having students return for the 2022-23 school year. Spirits were high as new and current students, along with their families, filled Union University‘s campus on Thursday. Tim Ellsworth, the Associate Vice President for University Communications, shared why Union chose this model...
WBBJ
200 years of Jackson-Madison County celebrated over weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson celebrated 200 years this past weekend. The City of Jackson’s Bicentennial Commission have been planning to end the year-long Bicentennial Celebration with a bang. There were multiple events for everyone to celebrate, including the Bicentennial Choir, a Bicentennial Parade and the...
WBBJ
David Cook, LOLO headline local concert
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two powerful music talents team up to entertain fans at local concert. Jackson native artist, songwriter, actress, composer and activist LOLO was the opening performer for the Thursday night’s concert held at Hub City Brewing in downtown Jackson. The featured performer was David Cook, who...
WBBJ
Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held in Jackson on October 1
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on October 1. Ashley Hennessey, coordinator of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jackson, led the efforts for a grab-and-go lunch held at the Jackson Chamber on Wednesday. It included food and information on the importance...
WBBJ
Foundation to host ‘Can’t Dodge This’ Dodgeball Tournament
JACKSON, Tenn. — Do you miss playing dodgeball with friends? Now is your time to shine, once again!. The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation is hosting the Can’t Dodge This Dodgeball Tournament. “We are excited to bring this event to our community. What’s better than going old-school to raise...
WBBJ
Health department begins dental screenings at Jackson-Madison Co. schools
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is kicking off the school year with dental screenings for students. Dental hygienists with the health department began with students at Lincoln Elementary this week. A news release states the hygienists screen approximately 1,500 students within the Jackson-Madison County School...
It’s a Blue Oval milkshake! How this sweet treat celebrates the future in Haywood County
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A 1950s style diner/drugstore recently opened in April and celebrates the Mid-South with their milkshakes. Livingston's Soda Fountain and Grill is named after the furniture store that was previously in the building in Haywood County. And now, the owners are celebrating the future of their area as Ford’s Blue Oval City comes to town.
WBBJ
Details emerge on arrest of Madison Co. Judge Harvey, court date set
JACKSON, Tenn. — A court date has been set for a local judge. Madison County General Sessions Court Judge Hugh Harvey, Jr. has been arrested on two charges. The first being driving under the influence, and the second being possession of a handgun while under the influence. According to...
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on August 18, 2022
NO. P-2022-PR-669 Notice is Hereby Given that on Aug. 3, 2022, Letters Testamentary, of Administration, in respect to the Estate of Maggie Hickey, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Chester County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his/her Estate...
WBBJ
Business, local representatives meet to talk about Blue Oval
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn returned to Haywood County on Monday for a yearly meeting and for some updates on the Blue Oval Project. Blackburn met with representatives from Ford, SK, Phillips and Jordan, along many others that will be playing a large part in the Blue Oval Project.
WBBJ
Lane College kicks of 2022 fall semester with convocation
JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College has officially started the new 2022-23 school year with the opening convocation. With students filling the room, you can feel the excitement rising, and it’s a great start to the new school year. Lakien Dillard, a graduating senior at Lane College, shared why...
WBBJ
LIFELINE celebrates 75 years of saving lives
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is marking their 75th year of saving lives!. LIFELINE announced on Tuesday that they will be kicking off the next years of service with a anniversary themed blood drive on Thursday, Aug. 18. Those who share their blood will get a special t-shirt,...
WBBJ
Bell tolling rings in FHU’s 153rd school year
HENDERSON, Tenn. — A bell ringing in Lloyd Auditorium means one thing for students at Freed-Hardeman University: the start of classes. Tolling of the bell signifies the beginning of the 153rd school year for the university. Retired Brig. Gen. Billy B. Morgan of the US Air Force from Benton, Kentucky served as Master of the Bell.
WBBJ
Jackson-Madison County Schools to host Family Night
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System’s Family Fun Night on Aug. 16 has been cancelled. JACKSON, Tenn. — A meet and greet is being hosted by a local school system. Jackson-Madison County Schools‘ Social & Behavioral Services Department is hosting a family night on Tuesday,...
