We have been lucky so far this week, even though we started out in the fog for many mornings, the afternoons have been very enjoyable. This changes though starting Thursday, as it's day one of at least three and a half of seeing rain & t-storms returning to our area. We will have two rounds on Thursday, one in the morning, with the second (the better opportunity for most of the area) holding off until the later part of the afternoon & evening. That means we will see a nice period of dry-time by the mid-day hours. This will help put our highs back in the upper 70s across southern MN & the lower 80s across northern IA.

