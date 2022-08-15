ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

State board makes MN primary, special election results official

(ABC 6 News) - Tuesday, the State Canvassing Board certified the primary election results of contests in five Congressional Districts and state legislative and judicial offices, in addition to the results of the Congressional District 1 Special Election. “The State Canvassing Board has today certified Minnesota's 2022 Primary Election and...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Minnesota's July unemployment rate stays at record low 1.8%

(ABC 6 News) - The unemployment rate held steady at 1.8% in July 2022 – tying the record low since the metric has been tracked in 1976. The numbers were released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The 1.8% was also the all-time lowest...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Iowa's July unemployment rate drops 0.1% to 2.5%

(ABC 6 News) - Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 2.5 percent in July, down from 2.6 percent in June and 4.4 percent one year ago, according to data released by Iowa Workforce Development. The number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 43,300 in July from 43,900 in June....
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Washington State
KAAL-TV

Evening storms, more arrive Friday

Showers and thunderstorms are on approach for Thursday evening. Building in from western Minnesota, they'll grow in coverage but the intensity will struggle to take it to the next level. The Severe Threat is low this evening. The wind structure in the atmosphere is sub-par and won't be too conducive...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

MPCA grants $78K for climate change impacts

(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has announced that the Cedar River Watershed District will receive a $78,000 grant to prepare for extreme weather caused by climate change. According to the MPCA, impacts of climate change such as more frequent damaging storms and warm winter temperatures propose...
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Jury convicts Minnesota man in 1986 killing on Iron Range

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) - A jury has convicted a man charged with raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota’s Iron Range in a case that was revived by genealogy database analysts. Michael Allan Carbo, Jr., 54, of Chisholm, was charged with first-degree murder while committing criminal...
CHISHOLM, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Hoeven
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Cara Mund
KAAL-TV

DPS concerned by rise in drugged driving; extra patrols planned

Photo: Photo: Minnesota State Patrol. The Minnesota State Patrol on Monday tweeted this photo taken by a trooper in Rock County. Troopers are warning motorists not to drive through flooded areas. Minnesota law enforcement officers are getting ready for extra patrols targeting impaired driving. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

The Soggy Stretch Starts Today

We have been lucky so far this week, even though we started out in the fog for many mornings, the afternoons have been very enjoyable. This changes though starting Thursday, as it's day one of at least three and a half of seeing rain & t-storms returning to our area. We will have two rounds on Thursday, one in the morning, with the second (the better opportunity for most of the area) holding off until the later part of the afternoon & evening. That means we will see a nice period of dry-time by the mid-day hours. This will help put our highs back in the upper 70s across southern MN & the lower 80s across northern IA.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy