State board makes MN primary, special election results official
(ABC 6 News) - Tuesday, the State Canvassing Board certified the primary election results of contests in five Congressional Districts and state legislative and judicial offices, in addition to the results of the Congressional District 1 Special Election. “The State Canvassing Board has today certified Minnesota's 2022 Primary Election and...
Minnesota's July unemployment rate stays at record low 1.8%
(ABC 6 News) - The unemployment rate held steady at 1.8% in July 2022 – tying the record low since the metric has been tracked in 1976. The numbers were released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The 1.8% was also the all-time lowest...
Iowa's July unemployment rate drops 0.1% to 2.5%
(ABC 6 News) - Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 2.5 percent in July, down from 2.6 percent in June and 4.4 percent one year ago, according to data released by Iowa Workforce Development. The number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 43,300 in July from 43,900 in June....
Gov. Walz issues extradition warrant for 2007 shooting suspect arrested in Florida
(ABC 6 News) - Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that he issued a warrant for the interstate extradition of shooting suspect Tajiddin Akbar, at the request of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. Akbar, 34, who is accused of participating in a 2007 drive-by shooting in St. Paul, was apprehended in...
Evening storms, more arrive Friday
Showers and thunderstorms are on approach for Thursday evening. Building in from western Minnesota, they'll grow in coverage but the intensity will struggle to take it to the next level. The Severe Threat is low this evening. The wind structure in the atmosphere is sub-par and won't be too conducive...
Emails denying non-eligible Frontline Worker Pay Program applications sent Tuesday
Minnesota residents who applied for the state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program will learn if they have been denied funds Tuesday. According to the state, all applicants are expected to receive an email Tuesday regarding their application; either they don’t need to take further action, or they have been denied and are eligible to submit an appeal.
MPCA grants $78K for climate change impacts
(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has announced that the Cedar River Watershed District will receive a $78,000 grant to prepare for extreme weather caused by climate change. According to the MPCA, impacts of climate change such as more frequent damaging storms and warm winter temperatures propose...
Jury convicts Minnesota man in 1986 killing on Iron Range
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) - A jury has convicted a man charged with raping and killing a woman 36 years ago on Minnesota’s Iron Range in a case that was revived by genealogy database analysts. Michael Allan Carbo, Jr., 54, of Chisholm, was charged with first-degree murder while committing criminal...
DPS concerned by rise in drugged driving; extra patrols planned
Photo: Photo: Minnesota State Patrol. The Minnesota State Patrol on Monday tweeted this photo taken by a trooper in Rock County. Troopers are warning motorists not to drive through flooded areas. Minnesota law enforcement officers are getting ready for extra patrols targeting impaired driving. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety...
St. Paul couple dead after shooting, 5 young children present
(KSTP) - St. Paul Police say a man and woman are dead after a Tuesday night shooting. A child called 911 from a home on the city’s Greater East Side along the 2000 block of California Avenue East, where police say five children under the age of ten were inside.
The Soggy Stretch Starts Today
We have been lucky so far this week, even though we started out in the fog for many mornings, the afternoons have been very enjoyable. This changes though starting Thursday, as it's day one of at least three and a half of seeing rain & t-storms returning to our area. We will have two rounds on Thursday, one in the morning, with the second (the better opportunity for most of the area) holding off until the later part of the afternoon & evening. That means we will see a nice period of dry-time by the mid-day hours. This will help put our highs back in the upper 70s across southern MN & the lower 80s across northern IA.
