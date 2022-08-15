Read full article on original website
Related
IDL Fire Crews Battling 300 Acre Fire in Joseph Plains Area of Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - The Idaho Department of Lands is battling a 300 acre wildfire on the breaks of Wolf Creek in the Joseph Plains area of Idaho County. According to the IDL, the fire, which has been named the 'Quinn Fire,' was first reported late Tuesday afternoon and is burning in grass and timber in steep and rugged terrain.
Last Week's Thunderstorms Left Multiple Fires in Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests
KAMIAH - Monsoonal moisture made a dramatic appearance across north-central Idaho last week. Officials with the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests say this sudden injection of upper-level moisture into the already warm airmass created the perfect recipe for spawning thunderstorms across the forests and surrounding areas. Damage from high winds and...
Tractor Supply Considering Orofino Location
OROFINO - Recently Tractor Supply has begun advertising for Part-time and Full-time positions in Orofino Idaho. The company has yet to confirm where in Orofino their new store will be located. However, rumors have been circulating within the community that the company may take up the former Shopko location at 429 Michigan Ave.
Man Suspected of Starting Wildfire in Joseph Plains Area of Idaho County Arrested for Arson
IDAHO COUNTY - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at around 9:00 p.m., U.S. Forest Service Dispatch notified Idaho County deputies of a suspicious male in the area of Wolf Creek, off of Joseph Plains in Idaho County after fire crews were called to a wildfire in the area. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Six law Enforcement Officers Awarded Idaho Medal of Honor
Six law enforcement officers were awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor on Wednesday for demonstrating bravery and courage while on the job. The medal ceremony was held in the Lincoln Auditorium of the Idaho Capital building at 2:30 p.m. “Today we talk about the state’s highest honor for law enforcement...
Delta Air Lines to Introduce Three Class Service at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport Beginning October 6
LEWISTON - For the first time in the airport's history, Beginning October 6, 2022, a major network airline will fly three-class scheduled service to and from Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport for the first time in the airport's history. Delta Air Lines plans to introduce a 70-seat Embraer 175, which will...
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of 30-Year-Old Harpster Man for Driving Without Privileges, Possession of Methamphetamine
IDAHO COUNTY - On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 12:15 p.m., Idaho County deputies were on Highway 13 near milepost 10 conducting routine patrol when they pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, 30-year-old Daniel...
California man Arrested for Burglary in Stites
STITES - At around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Idaho County Dispatch was alerted about a burglary in progress at AuGello Tire on Main Street in Stites. A neighbor was reportedly witnessing a man breaking glass and trying to gain entrance to the building. After the Idaho County Sheriff's Office arrived...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Winchester Man Arrested for Possession of Meth After Being Pulled Over for Broken Taillight
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Idaho County deputies on routine patrol notified a vehicle with a broken taillight traveling southbound on Highway 95, near Cottonwood, ID. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, who was identified as 69-year-old Rosaire Desrochers, of...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0