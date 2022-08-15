Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
1 injured in Muscatine mobile home fire
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured and two cats died in a mobile home fire in Muscatine Tuesday. The Muscatine Fire Department responded around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Cyril Avenue for a report of a mobile home fire with two animals inside, according to a media release.
KFVS12
Early morning fire destroys Fort Madison home
An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion. Updated: 3...
khqa.com
1 escapes massive house fire in Fort Madison
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — One person was able to escape a house fire Wednesday morning in Fort Madison, Iowa. According to the Pen City Current, firefighters were called at approximately 5 a.m. to the 200 block of Avenue G. When crews arrived on the scene they found the...
Muscatine fire leaves two pets dead
Muscatine firefighters were called to the scene of a mobile home fire on August 16 at approximately 11:15 a.m. They found a single-family mobile home on fire on Cyril Avenue with two animals inside. Smoke and fire were coming from a rear window and firefighters were able to knock down the main body of the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Davenport Fire Department shares safety tips for residence hall safety
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Departmenshares safety tips for college and university students as they head back to school. Some safety tips the fire department wants students to remember are do not burn candles or have other open flames, check the link tap before drying your clothes, know the building’s escape routes, always treat a fire alarm as a true alarm and evacuate, and more.
ourquadcities.com
Heavy police presence at empty house late Wednesday
A heavy police presence remained for more than an hour late Wednesday on the 2300 block of West 2nd Street, Davenport, while officers searched an abandoned house and the area around it. Police told our Local 4 News crew they responded to “a suspicious call” at an abandoned house. Multiple...
KWQC
Stop signs added to Muscatine Houser-Grandview intersection
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The House Street and Grandview Avenue intersection has been reopened to traffic with three-way-stop signs. The intersection is now open to the public with new stop signs; however, more construction work will continue on Grandview. All drivers are reminded that there is a 25mph speed limit,...
KWQC
Government Bridge closed Saturday
ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - The Government Bridge will be closed Saturday to all pedestrians and vehicular traffic. Required cleaning will be happening from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the Rock Island Arsenal’s Facebook page. Signs will be used to warn and direct traffic during the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCJJ
Grass fire ties up traffic on I-80
A Wednesday afternoon grass fire tied up traffic on Interstate 80 in Cedar County. Durant firefighters were called to westbound mile marker 275 just before 1pm. Online records indicate the left lane was closed while fire crews extinguished the blaze. There were no reported accidents or injuries.
khqa.com
Man arrested after missing Quincy teen found in home
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A missing Quincy teen is back home and a Warsaw man is behind bars. Addison Windbigler, 14, of Quincy, was reported missing on May 22. During the investigation, police searched multiple places as well as executed search warrants on various social media, phone, and other internet-based companies developing leads trying to pinpoint Windbigler's location.
KWQC
Section of 7th Avenue in Rock Island closed starting Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Section of westbound 7th Avenue in Rock Island will be closed for a new water service installation starting Monday, according to city officials. Between 20th and 24th streets on 7th Avenue, the westbound lane will be closed to traffic, city officials said. Delays can be expected around the area during construction.
KWQC
Davenport Police Chief Sikorski’s retirement open house occurs Aug. 18
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport will host a retirement open house for Chief Paul Sikorski. The event takes place on Aug 18, from 2 to 4 p.m in the Davenport Police Department Community Room on 416 N Harrison St, Davenport, IA. All are welcome to celebrate the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police ask for help finding stolen motorcycle
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a stolen motorcycle. The East Moline Police Department got a report on July 16 of motorcycle theft in the 700 block of 25th Street, according to police. The bike was stolen...
ourquadcities.com
3rd suspect arrested in violent July mini-mart attack
A 21-year-old Moline woman is the third suspect to be charged in a violent attack in July at a Davenport mini-mart. Tela Trumbo faces felony charges of willful injury – causing serious injury and assault causing serious injury, court records say. The July assault. On July 12, at 11:58...
KWQC
Prosecutors seek forfeiture of nearly 200 dogs seized from Mercer County home
SE Davenport Little League players and Davenport businesses prepare for LLWS. While SE Davenport Little League prepares for the world's best at the Little League World Series, local businesses are getting ready for their first game. Updated: 5 hours ago. Mostly clear tonight. Rock Island High School host 'Rally at...
2 injured after car crashes into tractor near Walcott
WALCOTT, Iowa — Two people are in the hospital after the tractor they were riding was hit by a car Monday afternoon. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:06 p.m. on Aug. 15, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a crash between a car and a tractor in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road, just north of Walcott.
KWQC
Woman found dead in Muscatine County home
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday. Around 9:08 a.m. Monday, Muscatine Communications Dispatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a home in the 3700 block Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County.
KWQC
‘M Lounge’ set to open in downtown Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities native Alleyah Melendez is opening up “M Lounge” on Brady Street in Davenport. “I just wanted to bring a little of my authenticity to my establishment, where I come from, and a little bit more of my background,” Melendez said. “The establishment and type of atmosphere we have going here is kind of more upscale and classy. Basically, the type of inspiration I was going for was a bar, or like a lounge, that you see in downtown Chicago, but in downtown Davenport.”
ourquadcities.com
Donations rolling in for 198 dogs rescued from Sherrard hoarding situation
Just days after 198 dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Sherrard, people from across the Midwest are coming together to help. Hundreds of monetary and supply donations were dropped off at the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday alone, and were later brought to the Mercer County Animal Control center, where the dogs are staying. People working at the sheriff’s office say within just a few hours Tuesday morning, they had already filled an entire truck bed full of donated supplies and dropped it off at animal control.
KWQC
Bike path closure starting Monday in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of a bike path in Rock Island will be closed for tree removal starting Monday, according to City officials. According to the city, from 6th Avenue to 18th Avenue will be closed, weather pending thorough Wednesday. The city asks riders to follow all...
Comments / 0