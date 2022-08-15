ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

KWQC

1 injured in Muscatine mobile home fire

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured and two cats died in a mobile home fire in Muscatine Tuesday. The Muscatine Fire Department responded around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Cyril Avenue for a report of a mobile home fire with two animals inside, according to a media release.
MUSCATINE, IA
KFVS12

Early morning fire destroys Fort Madison home

An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion. Updated: 3...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

1 escapes massive house fire in Fort Madison

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — One person was able to escape a house fire Wednesday morning in Fort Madison, Iowa. According to the Pen City Current, firefighters were called at approximately 5 a.m. to the 200 block of Avenue G. When crews arrived on the scene they found the...
FORT MADISON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Muscatine fire leaves two pets dead

Muscatine firefighters were called to the scene of a mobile home fire on August 16 at approximately 11:15 a.m. They found a single-family mobile home on fire on Cyril Avenue with two animals inside. Smoke and fire were coming from a rear window and firefighters were able to knock down the main body of the […]
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Davenport Fire Department shares safety tips for residence hall safety

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Departmenshares safety tips for college and university students as they head back to school. Some safety tips the fire department wants students to remember are do not burn candles or have other open flames, check the link tap before drying your clothes, know the building’s escape routes, always treat a fire alarm as a true alarm and evacuate, and more.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Heavy police presence at empty house late Wednesday

A heavy police presence remained for more than an hour late Wednesday on the 2300 block of West 2nd Street, Davenport, while officers searched an abandoned house and the area around it. Police told our Local 4 News crew they responded to “a suspicious call” at an abandoned house. Multiple...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Stop signs added to Muscatine Houser-Grandview intersection

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The House Street and Grandview Avenue intersection has been reopened to traffic with three-way-stop signs. The intersection is now open to the public with new stop signs; however, more construction work will continue on Grandview. All drivers are reminded that there is a 25mph speed limit,...
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Government Bridge closed Saturday

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - The Government Bridge will be closed Saturday to all pedestrians and vehicular traffic. Required cleaning will be happening from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the Rock Island Arsenal’s Facebook page. Signs will be used to warn and direct traffic during the...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCJJ

Grass fire ties up traffic on I-80

A Wednesday afternoon grass fire tied up traffic on Interstate 80 in Cedar County. Durant firefighters were called to westbound mile marker 275 just before 1pm. Online records indicate the left lane was closed while fire crews extinguished the blaze. There were no reported accidents or injuries.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
khqa.com

Man arrested after missing Quincy teen found in home

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A missing Quincy teen is back home and a Warsaw man is behind bars. Addison Windbigler, 14, of Quincy, was reported missing on May 22. During the investigation, police searched multiple places as well as executed search warrants on various social media, phone, and other internet-based companies developing leads trying to pinpoint Windbigler's location.
QUINCY, IL
KWQC

Section of 7th Avenue in Rock Island closed starting Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Section of westbound 7th Avenue in Rock Island will be closed for a new water service installation starting Monday, according to city officials. Between 20th and 24th streets on 7th Avenue, the westbound lane will be closed to traffic, city officials said. Delays can be expected around the area during construction.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

3rd suspect arrested in violent July mini-mart attack

A 21-year-old Moline woman is the third suspect to be charged in a violent attack in July at a Davenport mini-mart. Tela Trumbo faces felony charges of willful injury – causing serious injury and assault causing serious injury, court records say. The July assault. On July 12, at 11:58...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

2 injured after car crashes into tractor near Walcott

WALCOTT, Iowa — Two people are in the hospital after the tractor they were riding was hit by a car Monday afternoon. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:06 p.m. on Aug. 15, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a crash between a car and a tractor in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road, just north of Walcott.
WALCOTT, IA
KWQC

Woman found dead in Muscatine County home

MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday. Around 9:08 a.m. Monday, Muscatine Communications Dispatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a home in the 3700 block Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
KWQC

‘M Lounge’ set to open in downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities native Alleyah Melendez is opening up “M Lounge” on Brady Street in Davenport. “I just wanted to bring a little of my authenticity to my establishment, where I come from, and a little bit more of my background,” Melendez said. “The establishment and type of atmosphere we have going here is kind of more upscale and classy. Basically, the type of inspiration I was going for was a bar, or like a lounge, that you see in downtown Chicago, but in downtown Davenport.”
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Donations rolling in for 198 dogs rescued from Sherrard hoarding situation

Just days after 198 dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Sherrard, people from across the Midwest are coming together to help. Hundreds of monetary and supply donations were dropped off at the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday alone, and were later brought to the Mercer County Animal Control center, where the dogs are staying. People working at the sheriff’s office say within just a few hours Tuesday morning, they had already filled an entire truck bed full of donated supplies and dropped it off at animal control.
SHERRARD, IL
KWQC

Bike path closure starting Monday in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of a bike path in Rock Island will be closed for tree removal starting Monday, according to City officials. According to the city, from 6th Avenue to 18th Avenue will be closed, weather pending thorough Wednesday. The city asks riders to follow all...
ROCK ISLAND, IL

