Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Stimulus Proposal Gives Hundreds to Virginia ResidentsCadrene HeslopSalem, VA
Sheettz is moving from Williamson Road to King StreetCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Second Presbyterian Church has raised over one million dollar for charityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Early morning fire reported at Vinton apartmentCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
A second Cookout is coming to RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Musician Charles Esten to perform at The Coves Amphitheater
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -When singer-songwriter Charles Esten isn’t on stage entertaining audiences, he’s playing evil father Ward Cameron on the Netflix hit, “Outer Banks.”. “We are nearly done with season three and it has been a wild, wild ride. It has been so much fun. This show...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Little Green Hive
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “I would have never, in my wildest dreams, thought that this was possible,” said Little Green Hive Coffee & Smootie Bar owner Sharon Ponce. Sharon Ponce’s wildest dreams did, in fact, become reality with Little Green Hive, and just like the business motto, for Sharon, coffee is personal.
wfirnews.com
New Roanoke cafe offers first donate-what-you-can concept
A new cafe in Roanoke brings a first-of-its-kind model to the Star City. Instead of set prices, they ask you to donate what you can. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
WSLS
Puppy Love pet store in Roanoke shuts down unexpectedly
ROANOKE, Va. – The lights are off and the doors are locked at Puppy Love at Valley View Mall, something many mall-goers did not expect to see. Signs on the door said the pet store shut down on Saturday. And early Thursday morning, the store announced on Facebook about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Carilion Cancer Center receives $1M donation from local family
ROANOKE, Va. – Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke dedicated their lives to giving back. “We’re very blessed and have been very fortunate in our lives,” Bill said. “I’ve always been a believer from my parents, and my wife Shireen from her parents as well, to give back to the community when you can.”
NRVNews
Hanks, Betty Alderman
Betty A. Hanks, 82 went to her Lord and Savior on August 10, 2022. She lived in Christiansburg, Virginia. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Rob and Pearl Alderman; first husband, Robert Quesenberry; and second husband, Frank Hanks. She is survived by her children, Donna McCall, Terry Quesenberry,...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke city school employees gather for annual convocation
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Roanoke City Public Schools return to their classrooms Tuesday. Their teachers are already back on the job. After two challenging years dominated by the pandemic, they say they’re excited for a fresh start. With members of the marching bands laying down the beat...
WDBJ7.com
Pence among special guests for Liberty’s fall Convocation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will speak during Liberty University’s Convocation September 14, according to the university. This will be Pence’s third visit to Liberty. He spoke at Convocation in October 2016, while he was governor of Indiana and a candidate for vice president, then delivered the keynote address at Liberty’s 46th Commencement in 2019.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
VMI welcomes new cadets, celebrates 25th anniversary of women being admitted
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Matriculation Day at Virginia Military Institute (VMI) can be an emotional time for cadets and their families as a new chapter begins. It’s the day a new batch of “rats,” or cadets, will be officially admitted, but this moment also marks a “key” part of their history.
vintonmessenger.com
Vinton eMessenger | August 18, 2022
Thank you for supporting local journalism. Subscribe Today. Tip. If you believe you are logged in and see this message, please hold down your shift key while you refresh the page. This should clear your cache on this page.
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for Botetourt County robbery
BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for robbery in Botetourt County, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. 46-year-old Michael Dricker was arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at the Daleville Kroger May 23. Police say on the day of the robbery, Dricker...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Eleven-hour welfare check ends without incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An eleven-hour welfare check attempt in Lynchburg on Cobbs Street came to an end Thursday night. Police say they were called to Cobbs Street at 10 a.m. Thursday for a report of a disorderly female. Officers say she was wanted for a non-violent misdemeanor and made...
WSLS
Authorities release more information about search for wanted man in Montgomery County
10 News is learning more about the search for a wanted man who is accused of attempting to break into a home in Montgomery County. The break-in happened Thursday night in the Brush Mountain Estates area of Montgomery County. Authorities believe the suspect may be 42-year-old Shawn Tolbert, who was...
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears Joins Gala Celebration of Foot Levelers 70th Anniversary
ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom, flexible orthotics serving multi-disciplinary professionals and clinicians, hosted a gala this week at their Roanoke, Virginia headquarters where Virginia’s esteemed Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears celebrated the Company’s 70 th anniversary, providing commentary and praise for one of Virginia’s most outstanding corporate citizens. Kent S. Greenawalt, chairman and CEO of Foot Levelers, greeted the Lt. Governor and introduced her to a cheering crowd of colleagues, friends and business associates who traveled from distances as far as South and Central America and other parts of the world to attend the celebration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005238/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
timesvirginian.com
Mollohan named as Lynchburg Humane Society executive director
The Lynchburg Humane Society (LHS) is pleased to announce it has named Jill Mollohan as its new Executive Director, effective Aug. 1. Mollohan replaces Jan Walker, who announced her retirement earlier this year. Walker will continue to serve the community through her commitment to various boards and committees, including a volunteer role with LHS. The staff and board members of LHS are appreciative of her service and wish her much enjoyment upon her retirement.
WSLS
Elevation Church hosts end-of-summer block party
ROANOKE, Va. – To say goodbye to the summer and welcome the new school year, Elevation Church hosted a block party at the Berglund Center on Sunday. Bouncy houses and slides along with a mechanical bull entertained children for hours. Food trucks attracted lines as people devoured hotdogs fresh...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Housing Summit encourages residential development in southern Virginia
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders and developers are discussing housing development opportunities in the southside area. About 200 guests attended the Southern Virginia Housing Summit at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research Thursday. The goal of the summit was to encourage new residential construction in the cities of Danville...
WDBJ7.com
Lexington Police Department raising money in hopes of saddling up
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) -The new Lexington Police Mounted Unit is raising money in the hopes of saddling up soon. Jasper and Buddy are donated horses for the new Lexington Police Mounted Unit. Gabriella Jones says it took her a while after she moved to feel a part of the community. She donated Jasper in hopes of creating unity.
WSLS
Sheetz moving to new location in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke is expected to close after its new location opens in the fall. “Sheetz is currently in the process of building a new store along King Street that is anticipated to open to the public this fall. We are continually evaluating our strategy in every market where we operate, and as a result, we have made the decision to close the store along Williamson Road,” PR Manager Nick Ruffner said.
Comments / 0