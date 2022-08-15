ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

foxkansas.com

Local hospice staff helps fulfill a dying wish

WICHITA - To marry Armando, and to never be forgotten. These were the two wishes that Monica Velasquez shared with Phoenix Home Care and Hospice nurse, Hillary Kreutzer, as Hillary laid in the hospital bed holding her. At the time, Monica was experiencing severe pain indicating her cervical cancer was...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What to expect at Maple Street Pizza Company

Something new is opening on Monday, August 22 in the former Kanai space at 12111 W. Maple. Maple Street Pizza Company has taken over the space formerly held by Kanai and Lilikoi Asian Bistro. Specializing in 12-inch wood-fired artisan pizzas, they look to add more local dining to the area of Maple and 119th. We dropped by to give you a sneak peek at what to expect before they open to the public.
WICHITA, KS
City
Wellington, KS
Local
Kansas Pets & Animals
Local
Kansas Society
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Tutors Pizza

A new restaurant has opened called Tutors Pizza. Located at 524 S. Seneca, they aim to draw in a much more diverse audience than past businesses in the location. With pizza, arcade games, a play area for children, a patio with corn hole and televisions everywhere, Tutors Pizza is a family-friendly pizza place with lots to do.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas Humane Society at max capacity with cats and dogs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is at maximum capacity with cats and dogs and is in need of adoptees. In a Facebook post, the KHS stated, “Please consider adopting, fostering, volunteering, or donating to help save innocent lives. Right now we have over 360 cats and 200 dogs in our shelter […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Biryani Express inside Super Express Convenience Store

A new Indian spot has opened inside the Super Express Convenience store at 2849 W. 13th St. N. It’s called Biryani Express and they specialize in the popular Indian dish, biryani. If you’ve never had it, the dish consists of rice, different meats, vegetables, and spices. It’s a simple menu consisting of chicken or beef biryani that can also be made spicy. You can also order in a regular or large size.
WICHITA, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Jane Alyce (Fry) Stayton, 81, Wellington: April 30, 1941 – Aug. 17, 2022

Jane Alyce (Fry) Stayton was born in Winfield to Earl and Dorothy Fry on April 30, 1941. The family moved to Wellington during her grade school years. Jane (and Bob) graduated from Wellington High School in 1959. The high school sweethearts married on July 12, 1960, and they started their family in Mayfield.
WELLINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Animal Control rescued several dozen animals from a home in southeast Sedgwick County on Thursday. The county confirmed that a warrant was served after the animals were found living in hoarding conditions. Forty-four (44) animals, including multiple dogs, birds and cats, were removed from the residence.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

Wellington Police notes: Thursday, August 18, 2022. •9:19 a.m. Officers assisted a mental subject in the 400 block Circle Dr, Wellington. •11:10 a.m. Officers assisted a mental subject in the 1100 block W. Harvey Ave., Wellington. •2:20 p.m. Officers assisted with a civil problem in the 400 block S. C...
WELLINGTON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Go Taco is the true definition of a hidden gem

Some people think you should level set your expectations on food depending on where you go. I believe that if any place is wanting your hard-earned money, they should at least put some effort to try to win your business. This includes anywhere food is sold, like a convenience store or gas station. We don’t necessarily need to expect 5-star meals, but we should at least get something we enjoy.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

The newest Chick-fil-A in northeast Wichita opens next week

Construction has been going on for most of the year, and on August 24th, the doors are ready to open to the public. Wichita’s latest Chick-fil-A will be opening on Wednesday. The popular chicken restaurant will be located at 2400 N. Greenwich Road, which is just south of Academy...
WICHITA, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Anita LaVell (Fitch) Larcade, 78, Argonia: June 8, 1944 – August 16, 2022

Anita LaVell (Fitch) Larcade of Argonia died on August 16, 2022. She was born to Ray Kenneth and LaVell Josephine (Smith) Fitch on June 8, 1944, in Caldwell, Idaho. She attended schools in Newberg, Oregon, Centerview, Gate, Oklahoma, and Emporia before graduating high school in 1962. She worked for several...
ARGONIA, KS
KAKE TV

Augusta manufacturer helping with NASA rocket

Inside the warehouse of DJ Engineering in Augusta, Kansas, a part of the future of US space travel is being built. Vice President of engineering for DJ, Ryan Hernandez says “we've been working on this project for like we started in 2013.”. That project? Building parts for the launch...
AUGUSTA, KS
KSN News

Augusta business playing role in NASA’s next trip to the moon

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – The space race is on, and a Kansas business is lending a helping hand. D-J Engineering in Augusta is playing a role in NASA’s next trip to the moon with Artemis 1. “It’s the largest rocket ever. It’s the beginning of going back to the moon after a half-century, and instead, […]
AUGUSTA, KS

