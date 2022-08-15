Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWichita, KS
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Ideaezra scribeWellington, KS
City of Wellington newsletter by Jason Newberry – August 19, 20222
Sumner Newscow report — The following is the Wellington City Newsletter for Friday, August 19. Just click here.
Playing at the Wellington Regent this week: League of Super Pets
Playing at the Wellington Regent: DC League of Superpets. All matinee seats are only $6. Thursday-Friday-Saturday-Sunday 2 and 7 p.m.
Local hospice staff helps fulfill a dying wish
WICHITA - To marry Armando, and to never be forgotten. These were the two wishes that Monica Velasquez shared with Phoenix Home Care and Hospice nurse, Hillary Kreutzer, as Hillary laid in the hospital bed holding her. At the time, Monica was experiencing severe pain indicating her cervical cancer was...
What to expect at Maple Street Pizza Company
Something new is opening on Monday, August 22 in the former Kanai space at 12111 W. Maple. Maple Street Pizza Company has taken over the space formerly held by Kanai and Lilikoi Asian Bistro. Specializing in 12-inch wood-fired artisan pizzas, they look to add more local dining to the area of Maple and 119th. We dropped by to give you a sneak peek at what to expect before they open to the public.
First Look at Tutors Pizza
A new restaurant has opened called Tutors Pizza. Located at 524 S. Seneca, they aim to draw in a much more diverse audience than past businesses in the location. With pizza, arcade games, a play area for children, a patio with corn hole and televisions everywhere, Tutors Pizza is a family-friendly pizza place with lots to do.
Buzz around new Wichita restaurant overwhelms it with customers. Now, it’s scaling back.
The restaurant just opened on Monday, but Wichita has been so excited to try it, the owners have had trouble keeping up.
Kansas Humane Society at max capacity with cats and dogs
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is at maximum capacity with cats and dogs and is in need of adoptees. In a Facebook post, the KHS stated, “Please consider adopting, fostering, volunteering, or donating to help save innocent lives. Right now we have over 360 cats and 200 dogs in our shelter […]
First Look at Biryani Express inside Super Express Convenience Store
A new Indian spot has opened inside the Super Express Convenience store at 2849 W. 13th St. N. It’s called Biryani Express and they specialize in the popular Indian dish, biryani. If you’ve never had it, the dish consists of rice, different meats, vegetables, and spices. It’s a simple menu consisting of chicken or beef biryani that can also be made spicy. You can also order in a regular or large size.
Jane Alyce (Fry) Stayton, 81, Wellington: April 30, 1941 – Aug. 17, 2022
Jane Alyce (Fry) Stayton was born in Winfield to Earl and Dorothy Fry on April 30, 1941. The family moved to Wellington during her grade school years. Jane (and Bob) graduated from Wellington High School in 1959. The high school sweethearts married on July 12, 1960, and they started their family in Mayfield.
“It makes you scared to send your kids to day care”: Child injured at Wichita day care, owner defends response
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita mom said her son was hurt at a local day care and is frustrated with the response from the day care, but the day care owner defends the response. Deasiah Brinkley is a mom of three boys and had been taking them to Angel Wings Learning Center, 770 S. […]
Sedgwick County Zoo's 90-year-old, 508 pound tortoise Rocket 'the escape artist' finally home after 13 years
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Rocket the tortoise was one of the first animals ever at the Sedgwick County Zoo when it opened in the early '70s, bringing smiles to faces for decades. But nearly 40 years later, in 2009, the more-than 500-pound tortoise realized how big he was and became an escape artist.
44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Animal Control rescued several dozen animals from a home in southeast Sedgwick County on Thursday. The county confirmed that a warrant was served after the animals were found living in hoarding conditions. Forty-four (44) animals, including multiple dogs, birds and cats, were removed from the residence.
Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022
Wellington Police notes: Thursday, August 18, 2022. •9:19 a.m. Officers assisted a mental subject in the 400 block Circle Dr, Wellington. •11:10 a.m. Officers assisted a mental subject in the 1100 block W. Harvey Ave., Wellington. •2:20 p.m. Officers assisted with a civil problem in the 400 block S. C...
Go Taco is the true definition of a hidden gem
Some people think you should level set your expectations on food depending on where you go. I believe that if any place is wanting your hard-earned money, they should at least put some effort to try to win your business. This includes anywhere food is sold, like a convenience store or gas station. We don’t necessarily need to expect 5-star meals, but we should at least get something we enjoy.
The newest Chick-fil-A in northeast Wichita opens next week
Construction has been going on for most of the year, and on August 24th, the doors are ready to open to the public. Wichita’s latest Chick-fil-A will be opening on Wednesday. The popular chicken restaurant will be located at 2400 N. Greenwich Road, which is just south of Academy...
New sushi restaurant that also offers Korean fried chicken has just opened in Wichita
The restaurant, owned by a father and son, offers a a couple of things Wichitans haven’t seen before.
Anita LaVell (Fitch) Larcade, 78, Argonia: June 8, 1944 – August 16, 2022
Anita LaVell (Fitch) Larcade of Argonia died on August 16, 2022. She was born to Ray Kenneth and LaVell Josephine (Smith) Fitch on June 8, 1944, in Caldwell, Idaho. She attended schools in Newberg, Oregon, Centerview, Gate, Oklahoma, and Emporia before graduating high school in 1962. She worked for several...
Augusta manufacturer helping with NASA rocket
Inside the warehouse of DJ Engineering in Augusta, Kansas, a part of the future of US space travel is being built. Vice President of engineering for DJ, Ryan Hernandez says “we've been working on this project for like we started in 2013.”. That project? Building parts for the launch...
This always-busy Wichita restaurant just got a new name, but nothing else will change
The restaurant, which offers both sweet and savory treats, has operated in Wichita for nearly 12 years.
Augusta business playing role in NASA’s next trip to the moon
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – The space race is on, and a Kansas business is lending a helping hand. D-J Engineering in Augusta is playing a role in NASA’s next trip to the moon with Artemis 1. “It’s the largest rocket ever. It’s the beginning of going back to the moon after a half-century, and instead, […]
