WWE

Fightful

Five-Way Match For Intercontinental Title Shot Announced For 8/19 WWE SmackDown

Five men will battle it out for a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the August 19 episode of SmackDown. WWE has officially announced that Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, and Sami Zayn will collide in a Fatal 5-Way Match to determine the next challenger for Gunther's title. The winner will face Gunther at WWE Clash at the Castle.
WWE
Fightful

Charlotte Flair: I Can't Imagine Not Wrestling Sasha Banks Again, She's My Ricky Steamboat

Charlotte Flair weighs in on Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out in May. Charlotte and Banks will forever be connected as they came up the ranks together in NXT and as part of the Four Horsewomen alongside Bayley and Becky Lynch. Banks & Naomi walked out of WWE on the May 16 episode of WWE Raw despite being the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Banks reportedly met with Vince McMahon at the show and was reportedly "unhappy with a situation" and neither would reportedly budge. They were indefinitely suspended on the subsequent episode of WWE SmackDown.
SPORTS
Fightful

Sam Gradwell Confirms WWE Release

Sam Gradwell is gone from WWE. Gradwell took to social media to say he'll be a free agent on September 23, confirming he was part of Thursday's NXT UK releases. Gradwell was part of the NXT UK Championship tournament in 2017 and remained part of the NXT UK brand throughout his WWE tenure. He last wrestled on the August 11 episode of NXT UK.
WWE
Fightful

The Young Bucks Have Found A Partner

Good news, everyone. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) have found a partner. The duo made the announcement by changing their Twitter bio. The Bucks will reveal their partner on AEW Dynamite when they face Dragon Lee, RUSH, and Andrade El Idolo in the first round of the AEW Trios Title Tournament. By securing a partner now, the Bucks have proper time to prepare and got on the same page with this mystery man.
WWE
Fightful

Jim Ross: CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Is Arguably AEW's Biggest Main Event Ever

Jim Ross is excited for CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley. Last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion CM Punk made his return to television after being sidelined with a foot injury. Punk appeared at the end of the show, running off the Jericho Appreciation Society before standing face-to-face with AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley.
WWE
Fightful

Alexa Bliss: Bianca Belair Has Been A Great Champion, But Her Days Are Numbered

Alexa Bliss remains focused on winning a title, and her current alliance with Bianca Belair hasn't changed that. During an interview on the July 25 episode of WWE Raw, Bliss warned Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair (and her SummerSlam challenger, Becky Lynch) to watch their backs. She vowed to regain her place at the top of the women's division. The following week, Bliss aligned with Belair and Asuka to face off against the trio of Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley. The two teams will collide at WWE Clash at the Castle.
WWE
Fightful

Mandy Rose Guaranteed To Pass Another Milestone, Hayes Retains, Jade Beats Perez | NXT Fight Size

Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for August 16. - Mandy Rose retained her NXT Women's Championship in a hard-fought match against Zoey Stark. In the end, she put Stark's knee brace on and blasted her in the face with it to clinch the win. Due to the victory, as commentator Vic Joseph announced, Rose is guaranteed to surpass 300 days as NXT Women's Champion. This championship reign remains her only run with a title in WWE.
WWE
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (8/17) Preview: Dragon vs. Dragon Slayer, Trios Tournament Begins, And More!

Tonight, AEW Dynamite is presented by Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon. With CM Punk’s return keeping the AEW faithful buzzing, tonight's episode continues the road to AEW All Out. Bryan Danielson faces Daniel Garcia in a specialty match that favors the technical wizardry both men possess, The Young Bucks’ mystery partner has everyone talking, and much more is slated to go down just one week after Quake by the Lake.
WWE
Fightful

Jack Evans: My AEW Stint Motivates Me, I Would Love To Get Back There If I Could

Jack Evans' time in All Elite Wrestling motivates him to keep pushing forward. Evans signed with AEW when it was still in its infancy in 2019. He competed alongside Angelico as The Hybrid2, and while they were featured in the tag team division early on, they were gradually relegated to AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. Even after the duo joined the Hardy Family Office, they still struggled to consistently get TV time. Angelico went down with an injury at the end of 2021, and AEW later opted not to renew his contract, which ran out at the end of April.
WWE
Fightful

Dani Luna Jokes That Within A Couple Of Months, Fans Will Be Sick Of Her

All of Subculture may be gone from WWE. In addition to Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, Dani Luna, the third member of Subculture has also alluded to her WWE departure on Twitter. While not specifically saying that she has been released, she does say in her tweet that she’s “sure she doesn't have to say it” and said that in a few months, audiences would be sick of her.
WWE
Fightful

Will Ospreay Reveals He Nearly Died In May Due To Kidney Infection

Will Ospreay promises to fight. In May, Ospreay revealed he was battling a kidney infection and had to miss shows for Revolution Pro Wrestling and Warrior Wrestling. Ospreay missed time from May 15 to June 8. Taking to social media, Ospreay revealed that he nearly died due to the infection.
WWE
