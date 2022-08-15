Read full article on original website
Five-Way Match For Intercontinental Title Shot Announced For 8/19 WWE SmackDown
Five men will battle it out for a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the August 19 episode of SmackDown. WWE has officially announced that Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, and Sami Zayn will collide in a Fatal 5-Way Match to determine the next challenger for Gunther's title. The winner will face Gunther at WWE Clash at the Castle.
Toxic Attraction To Replace Nikkita Lyons And Zoey Stark On 8/19 WWE SmackDown
A change is being made to the WWE Women's Tag Team Title tournament. WWE announced that Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) will replace Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark in the WWE Women's Tag Team Title tournament on the August 19 episode of WWE SmackDown. They will face Natalya & Sonya Deville.
Charlotte Flair: I Can't Imagine Not Wrestling Sasha Banks Again, She's My Ricky Steamboat
Charlotte Flair weighs in on Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out in May. Charlotte and Banks will forever be connected as they came up the ranks together in NXT and as part of the Four Horsewomen alongside Bayley and Becky Lynch. Banks & Naomi walked out of WWE on the May 16 episode of WWE Raw despite being the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Banks reportedly met with Vince McMahon at the show and was reportedly "unhappy with a situation" and neither would reportedly budge. They were indefinitely suspended on the subsequent episode of WWE SmackDown.
Sam Gradwell Confirms WWE Release
Sam Gradwell is gone from WWE. Gradwell took to social media to say he'll be a free agent on September 23, confirming he was part of Thursday's NXT UK releases. Gradwell was part of the NXT UK Championship tournament in 2017 and remained part of the NXT UK brand throughout his WWE tenure. He last wrestled on the August 11 episode of NXT UK.
Damian Priest: We Knew Fans Would Go Crazy Over Rhea Ripley Choking Dominik Mysterio With Her Legs
Damian Priest knew how fans would react to Rhea Ripley choking Dominik Mysterio with her legs. The former WWE Raw Women's Champion has gone viral in recent weeks as she has continued to dominate Rey Mysterio's son. She has choked him with her legs and outright beat him up during The Judgment Day's feud with the father-son duo.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
The Young Bucks Have Found A Partner
Good news, everyone. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) have found a partner. The duo made the announcement by changing their Twitter bio. The Bucks will reveal their partner on AEW Dynamite when they face Dragon Lee, RUSH, and Andrade El Idolo in the first round of the AEW Trios Title Tournament. By securing a partner now, the Bucks have proper time to prepare and got on the same page with this mystery man.
Jim Ross: CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Is Arguably AEW's Biggest Main Event Ever
Jim Ross is excited for CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley. Last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion CM Punk made his return to television after being sidelined with a foot injury. Punk appeared at the end of the show, running off the Jericho Appreciation Society before standing face-to-face with AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley.
Alexa Bliss: Bianca Belair Has Been A Great Champion, But Her Days Are Numbered
Alexa Bliss remains focused on winning a title, and her current alliance with Bianca Belair hasn't changed that. During an interview on the July 25 episode of WWE Raw, Bliss warned Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair (and her SummerSlam challenger, Becky Lynch) to watch their backs. She vowed to regain her place at the top of the women's division. The following week, Bliss aligned with Belair and Asuka to face off against the trio of Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley. The two teams will collide at WWE Clash at the Castle.
Mandy Rose Guaranteed To Pass Another Milestone, Hayes Retains, Jade Beats Perez | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for August 16. - Mandy Rose retained her NXT Women's Championship in a hard-fought match against Zoey Stark. In the end, she put Stark's knee brace on and blasted her in the face with it to clinch the win. Due to the victory, as commentator Vic Joseph announced, Rose is guaranteed to surpass 300 days as NXT Women's Champion. This championship reign remains her only run with a title in WWE.
CJ Perry (Lana) Pitched Going Through A Table, Doesn't Think It Would Have Happened With Miro In WWE
At the end of 2020, CJ Perry (Lana in WWE) would find herself planted through a table courtesy of Nia Jax on television. Perry going through a table every week become a running gag and fans speculated about the reason she kept being put through a table. Appearing on Busted...
Charlotte's Broken Skull Sessions Preview, WWE Lifts Stock Embargo | Fight Size Update
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, August 18, 2022. - Charlotte Flair answers “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s rapid-fire questions during a game of “30-Second Shot Clock.” An all-new episode of The Broken Skull Sessions streams on August 19. - Per PWInsider, WWE informed...
EC3: I Was Rallying Against Three-Letter Brands, And I Became One. I'm Full Of Shit
Following his WWE release in April 2020, EC3 began to control his narrative, eventually launching his own promotion Control Your Narrative. He has also competed for IMPACT Wrestling and Ring of Honor. Now, he's coming to NWA for NWA 74. Speaking on the NWA podcast, EC3 explained his decision to...
AEW Dynamite (8/17) Preview: Dragon vs. Dragon Slayer, Trios Tournament Begins, And More!
Tonight, AEW Dynamite is presented by Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon. With CM Punk’s return keeping the AEW faithful buzzing, tonight's episode continues the road to AEW All Out. Bryan Danielson faces Daniel Garcia in a specialty match that favors the technical wizardry both men possess, The Young Bucks’ mystery partner has everyone talking, and much more is slated to go down just one week after Quake by the Lake.
Jack Evans: My AEW Stint Motivates Me, I Would Love To Get Back There If I Could
Jack Evans' time in All Elite Wrestling motivates him to keep pushing forward. Evans signed with AEW when it was still in its infancy in 2019. He competed alongside Angelico as The Hybrid2, and while they were featured in the tag team division early on, they were gradually relegated to AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. Even after the duo joined the Hardy Family Office, they still struggled to consistently get TV time. Angelico went down with an injury at the end of 2021, and AEW later opted not to renew his contract, which ran out at the end of April.
Shawn Michaels On NXT Europe: This Has Been The Goal Of Triple H's For Quite Some Time
On Thursday, WWE announced that NXT UK would be going on hiatus following a Worlds Collide event on September 4. After taking the rest of the year off, NXT Europe will be launched as the brand expands to cover more ground. Shawn Michaels, who is now listed as WWE Vice...
Edge Was Asked To Be On Creative Team During Triceps Injury, Wanted To Help With Promos
Edge is always open for advice. Edge is one of the most tenured wrestlers in the WWE locker room, having started his career in the early 90s and joining WWE in 1996. After returning from a neck injury in 2020 that cost him nearly a decade of his career, Edge is more than happy to give back now that he's part of the locker room again.
Dani Luna Jokes That Within A Couple Of Months, Fans Will Be Sick Of Her
All of Subculture may be gone from WWE. In addition to Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, Dani Luna, the third member of Subculture has also alluded to her WWE departure on Twitter. While not specifically saying that she has been released, she does say in her tweet that she’s “sure she doesn't have to say it” and said that in a few months, audiences would be sick of her.
Kenny Omega, WWE Golden Era? Sasha Banks | The List & Ya Boy 8/17 w/ Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Jimmy Van (@JimmyVan74) talk wrestling news for August 17!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1! AthleticGreens.com/Fightful.
Will Ospreay Reveals He Nearly Died In May Due To Kidney Infection
Will Ospreay promises to fight. In May, Ospreay revealed he was battling a kidney infection and had to miss shows for Revolution Pro Wrestling and Warrior Wrestling. Ospreay missed time from May 15 to June 8. Taking to social media, Ospreay revealed that he nearly died due to the infection.
