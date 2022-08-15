Read full article on original website
No. 18 Ole Miss blanks SLU in season opener
OXFORD, Miss. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team fell, 5-0, at No. 18 Ole Miss in the regular season opener for both teams Thursday night at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. Southeastern (0-1) saw the host Rebels (1-0) net three goals in the first 20 minutes to...
2022 Southeastern Football Preseason Position Report No. 1: Secondary
HAMMOND, La. – The No. 16/17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team heads into the 2022 season with a talented secondary ready to combat a pass-happy Southland Conference. The SLC has been the top FCS conference nationally in passing yards per game each of the past four seasons, including a...
College Hoops: Louisiana’s top-ranked recruit commits to LSU
The top-ranked basketball player in Louisiana for the Class of 2023 has committed to LSU.
SOCCER: SLU opens Nathan Gillespie era at Ole Miss
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team will open the 2022 season Thursday with a 6 p.m. contest at Ole Miss. Thursday’s contest will be televised on SEC Network+. Live stats, provided by the hosts, will be accessible on the soccer schedule page at LionSports.net.
Charles Ray Walker, Sr.
Charles passed away on June 25, 2022, in Hammond, La. at the age of 90. He was born February 23, 1932, in Covington, LA and raised in Baton Rouge by the late S.E. and Emma Fendlason Walker. He graduated from Baton Rouge High School with honors and a football scholarship to Louisiana Tech University College. He was a coach, teacher, principle, and administrator for 39 years in the East Baton Rouge parish school system. He enjoyed attending LSU football games, lots of restaurants, traveling, camping, boating and just having fun with his family. He was dearly loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Fast Casual
El Pollo Loco inks 4-unit deal for Louisiana
With one restaurant opening and operating in the Bayou State, in Lafayette, El Pollo Loco Inc. is set to expand its Louisiana footprint via a four-unit deal with Fuego Foods to develop in the southern part of the state. "We're thrilled to continue developing El Pollo Loco's presence in Louisiana...
See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live
They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
New Orleans is uninhabitable
I was in NOLA this wkend for a friend’s birthday. I was with a group of friends. Friday Galatoire’s lunch and then a party on Saturday night. Stayed at Omni. As we were leaving this morning - I told my friends- I’m not sure I’ll ever go back. It looks like a third world country. The French Quarter used to be NOLA’s bread and butter. Back in the day, even as gross and seedy as it was - I never felt unsafe. Those architecture Nazis in NOLA used to take to to the next level. The buildings are falling over. There’s graffiti everywhere. I cannot ever remember seeing graffiti on a FQ building in the 90s.
The Rap Report: Rob49 and Real Boston Richey throw down, Destroy Lonely’s stylish return, and more
Rob49 feat. RealBostonRichey – “Yes, You Did”. While much of the attention on Louisiana rap has shifted north to Baton Rouge following YoungBoy’s rise and viral dominance, Rob49, hailing from New Orleans’ 4th and 9th wards, is putting NOLA back in the spotlight. On “Yes, You Did,” he and Tallahassee’s Real Boston Richey are as explosive as a pair of SEC running backs, making their presence known as soon as they touch the mic. Rob49 comes off as the more aggressive one here with his temper slowly boiling over the longer his verse goes on. “House arrest six months, but I bounced back/Just thank the Lord that I rap,” he barks. Richey is chillingly sinister in comparison as he runs through tough-talking bars and scamming tales without looking back. When you smash their approaches together, it’s impossible to stop them from blowing past the beat.
Douglas Elofson
Douglas Elofson of Denham Springs, La. passed away on August 16, 2022, at the age of 80. Dou…
Alfred “Al” William Lawson Miller, Sr.
Alfred “Al” William Lawson Miller, Sr., of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the age of 81. He was born on February 28, 1941, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of the late William Miller and Alice Abreo Miller. Al was a body and fender man all his life. He owned an auto repair shop in Las Vegas with his brother-in-law, Ronnie Cosse, for many years. He retired from Community Motors in Hammond after 30 years, working alongside two of his closest friends and "partners in crime" Tracey Leonard and Mack Perkins. Al loved playing pool and was taught by some of the greatest professionals such as Minnesota Fats and Willie Mosconi. He also loved fishing, bowling, and most of all, the companionship of his beloved dogs, Precious and Rocket.
After quiet start, hurricane season poised to pick up
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s never what happens in June or July that keeps Louisianans up at night, it’s the six to eight weeks around peak hurricane season. In terms of ACE, which measures accumulated cyclone energy by duration and intensity, 2022 has had the slowest start to hurricane season in about 30 years.
Marvin Ray Halbrook
Marvin Ray Halbrook, at the age of 90, peacefully entered eternal rest on Monday evening of August 15, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Iota, Louisiana on June 26, 1932 to Otto Haack and Edna Roy Haack Halbrook. He is survived by his...
New Orleans Mayor Admits Mardi Gras 2023 May Be Cancelled
Will Mayor LaToya Cantrell cancel Mardi Gras 2023?
ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available
NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
Hammond residents wake up to massive shelf cloud
HAMMOND, La. — Hammond residents woke up to a spectacular sight outside their windows Friday morning. Many Northshore residents sent WDSU photos of a massive shelf cloud. WDSU Meteorologist Devon Lucie explains how these clouds form:. "A shelf cloud forms from an ‘outflow’ boundary, or what can be thought...
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
Mobytheplug: From the Streets of New Orleans to the Top of the Charts
Like many other successful rappers, Mobytheplug has come from humble beginnings. Born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, he was able to grow up in the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods and still escape the effects of poverty and crime to become one of the most famous hip-hop artists in history.
Gordon Dale Pichon, Jr.
Gordon Dale Pichon, Jr., “BIG DALE” of Pearl River, LA, passed away on August 9, 2022, after a series of health complications. Dale was born in Picayune, MS on September 28, 1967, to Gordon Dale, Sr., and Fanny “Cricket” Pichon. Dale attended Pearl River High School where he played football, was an active member of the FFA and made lifelong friends. He also worked at Hawk’s meat market before fulfilling his dream to become a police officer for the town of Pearl River. Dale spent 15 years with PRPD before retiring at the rank of Sergeant. Dale is proceeded in death by his father Gordon Dale Pichon, Sr. and survived by his wife Jennifer Ann Dockery, mother Fanny “Cricket” Pichon, siblings Suzie, Dwayne.
39-Year-Old Tricia Vicknair Died In A Two-Vehicle Accident On La.Highway 20 (Chackbay, LA)
The Louisiana state police reported a two-vehicle accident that killed a motorcyclist in Lafourche Parish on La. Highway 20 near La. Highway 307 at around 2 p.m. Sunday. The motorcyclist Tricia Vicknair, 39, from Schriever, was [..]
