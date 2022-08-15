ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

All-clear after suspicious package found outside Duval County Public Schools headquarters

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police have given the all-clear after they were called to Duval County Public Schools headquarters on the Southbank on Monday morning to investigate a suspicious package found outside the entrance.

Action News Jax’s Dawn Lopez was at the scene as crews blocked traffic and emergency patrols rushed in to secure the building around 6:30 a.m.

About two hours later, the all-clear was given.

Apartment buildings and neighboring hotels were called, secured and locked down while patrol officers investigated. The roads around DCPS headquarters, which is located on Prudential Drive, were blocked off.

We spoke to Duval County School Police Chief Greg Burton, who said early morning security took no chances with the package in front of the building.

The package turned out to be empty, but Burton did not give any further description of the package.

Burton said months of training was put into action.

“It’s the first day of school, not what parents or teachers want to see,” Lopez asked Burton.

“We were ready,” Burton said. “Actually we train through the summer for the first day of school and the school year. So, we try to train to address anything that may happen on the first day of school. As you can see, we were prepared for this.”

Now, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is working to find out who left the package.

Burton said no one was hurt and there is no threat to the community. But he’s asking citizens to be alert and if you see something, say something.

Community Policy