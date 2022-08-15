Read full article on original website
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Pho Saigon Noodle House RestaurantS. F. MoriMurray, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
kslsports.com
Countdown To Utah Football: The 2008 Season
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes are full steam ahead on the 2022 football season which many pundits nationally and locally feel could be the program’s biggest yet. While we all anxiously wait to see how things actually play out on the field, we thought it would be fun to travel back in time to some of Utah’s other big seasons. Last week we kicked-off our “Countdown To Utah Football” with the 1994 season. This week the focus skipped ahead to the 2008 season on Crimson Corner, as host Michelle Bodkin brought in former linebacker Stevenson Sylvester who was a part of the Utes’ second “BCS Busting” team.
kslsports.com
60 in 60: #11 Utah’s Junior Tafuna (Defensive Tackle)
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #11 is Utah’s Junior Tafuna (DT). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
kslsports.com
Whittingham Earns Bonus For Preseason AP Poll Appearance
SALT LAKE CITY- First reported by John Canzano, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has collected a $15,000 bonus this week after the Utes came in at #7 in AP Poll’s Preseason Top 25. Whittingham stands to collect more money if his team hits a few other notable marks. Another...
kslsports.com
60 in 60: #13 Utah’s Braeden Daniels (Offensive Line)
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #13 is Utah’s Braeden Daniels (OL). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
kslsports.com
Phillips III, Utah Defense Working Hard To Be Better
SALT LAKE CITY- Most know Utah as a football team that takes pride in stifling defense year-in and year-out. Recently, the Utes offense has taken a tremendous step forward after years of being “ok” at best. For a guy as competitive and football-savvy as Clark Phillips III, the offense’s emergence is just a challenge to crank up the defense another notch.
kslsports.com
Tight Ends, Linebackers Stepping Up For Utes
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes are blessed with an abundance of talent at the tight end and linebacker spots and according to their position coaches, they have been stepping up big time. Both Freddie Whittingham (tight ends) and Colton Swan (linebackers) were singing the praises of their groups and the hard work they have put in to be prepared for 2022.
kslsports.com
Micah Bernard Looks Forward To Depth In Utah Running Back Room
SALT LAKE CITY– Micah Bernard is ecstatic about the running back depth in the Utah backfield this season. The young back is also determined to show the world just what he can do in the 2022 campaign. “When you have the guys like we do in this running back...
kslsports.com
Scalley, Defense Locking In On Fundamentals, Florida
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes have been at the grind for a while, but are focusing on fundamentals while starting to shift their focus incrementally toward their first opponent in the Florida Gators. Defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley was on hand after practice on Tuesday to give the lowdown on what exactly Utah and more specifically their defense have been working on.
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: Top 25 Rankings Heading Into Week 2 Of Football Season
SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team compiled their top 25 rankings heading into Week 2 of the Utah High School Football season. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart revealed their rankings that was voted on by the KSL Sports Rewind team. Here is the Top 25 rankings...
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Week One Recap
SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team gave a full recap of the first week of the 2022 high school football season in the state of Utah. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart had a full wrap up from Week 1, including the best games from around the state.
Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A female high school athlete won the state championship — then the parents of the girls who finished in 2nd and 3rd place complained about the fact that she was transgender. She wasn’t. The complaints and ensuing investigation are now happening in the wake of Utah’s H.B.11, which bans transgender […]
utahstories.com
Five Things in Utah That Need To Go
A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
Is Jack in the Box planning Utah restaurant invasion?
For years, the only way for most Utahns to get their hands (and mouths) on a Jumbo Jack was to pack the family into the car and head far south. But it looks like that won't be the case for long.
WATCH: Cause of Utah ‘Boom’ Caught on Camera as Massive Meteor Burns Through Atmosphere
Crazy video footage emerged showing what seems to be a meteor burning through the atmosphere over northern Utah. The incident generated an incredibly loud boom heard by thousands in the area. Around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, residents from Orem, Utah to southern Idaho heard the blast, according to the Salt...
kjzz.com
Church announces names of two future Latter-day Saint temples
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two temples planned for construction have officially received their names, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. They said the temple coming to Birmingham, England, will be called the Birmingham England Temple. This temple was first announced by Church President...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah middle school bans phones from entire school day
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Eisenhower Middle School will not allow students to use phones during school hours this year. The ban extends to any time between classes and lunch. According to an Eisenhower Middle School Facebook post, if a student needs to call home they have to go to the school’s counseling center. From there, they can use the phone at the center or ask for permission to use their own cell phone.
UPDATE: Footage of meteor over Snowbasin Resort released
UPDATE: 8/14/22 11:25 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – National Weather Service Salt Lake City has confirmed that the loud boom felt throughout Utah Saturday morning was a meteor. See below for footage of the meteor passing over Snowbasin Resort: ORIGINAL STORY: 8/13/22 10:01 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah Saturday […]
kjzz.com
Utah Lt. Gov's cousin identified as victim in domestic violence homicide
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The victim of a suspected murder-suicide in Salt Lake County has been identified as the cousin of Lt. Gov Deidre Henderson. Amanda "Mandy" Mayne, 34, of Taylorsville was reportedly shot on Wednesday by a suspect who police said had previously been in a relationship with her.
VIDEO: Water and debris runs high through Mill Fork in Spanish Fork Canyon
MILL FORK, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) has provided video footage of water and debris running high in Spanish Fork Canyon. UCSO says the footage was captured in Mill Fork at mile marker 196 on US Hwy 6. The water and debris is reportedly flowing through the Coal Hollow burn scar […]
Missing Utah grandmother believed to have been killed by grandson
West Valley City police are searching for the body of a 99-year-old woman who they believe was killed by her grandson who later died by suicide in March.
