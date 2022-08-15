ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslsports.com

Countdown To Utah Football: The 2008 Season

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes are full steam ahead on the 2022 football season which many pundits nationally and locally feel could be the program’s biggest yet. While we all anxiously wait to see how things actually play out on the field, we thought it would be fun to travel back in time to some of Utah’s other big seasons. Last week we kicked-off our “Countdown To Utah Football” with the 1994 season. This week the focus skipped ahead to the 2008 season on Crimson Corner, as host Michelle Bodkin brought in former linebacker Stevenson Sylvester who was a part of the Utes’ second “BCS Busting” team.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

60 in 60: #11 Utah's Junior Tafuna (Defensive Tackle)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #11 is Utah’s Junior Tafuna (DT). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Whittingham Earns Bonus For Preseason AP Poll Appearance

SALT LAKE CITY- First reported by John Canzano, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has collected a $15,000 bonus this week after the Utes came in at #7 in AP Poll’s Preseason Top 25. Whittingham stands to collect more money if his team hits a few other notable marks. Another...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

60 in 60: #13 Utah's Braeden Daniels (Offensive Line)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #13 is Utah’s Braeden Daniels (OL). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Phillips III, Utah Defense Working Hard To Be Better

SALT LAKE CITY- Most know Utah as a football team that takes pride in stifling defense year-in and year-out. Recently, the Utes offense has taken a tremendous step forward after years of being “ok” at best. For a guy as competitive and football-savvy as Clark Phillips III, the offense’s emergence is just a challenge to crank up the defense another notch.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Tight Ends, Linebackers Stepping Up For Utes

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes are blessed with an abundance of talent at the tight end and linebacker spots and according to their position coaches, they have been stepping up big time. Both Freddie Whittingham (tight ends) and Colton Swan (linebackers) were singing the praises of their groups and the hard work they have put in to be prepared for 2022.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Scalley, Defense Locking In On Fundamentals, Florida

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes have been at the grind for a while, but are focusing on fundamentals while starting to shift their focus incrementally toward their first opponent in the Florida Gators. Defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley was on hand after practice on Tuesday to give the lowdown on what exactly Utah and more specifically their defense have been working on.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
#Ap Poll#Coaches Poll#Utes#College Football#American Football#Byu#Fbs#Usc#Pac 12
kslsports.com

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Week One Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team gave a full recap of the first week of the 2022 high school football season in the state of Utah. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart had a full wrap up from Week 1, including the best games from around the state.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A female high school athlete won the state championship — then the parents of the girls who finished in 2nd and 3rd place complained about the fact that she was transgender. She wasn’t. The complaints and ensuing investigation are now happening in the wake of Utah’s H.B.11, which bans transgender […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Five Things in Utah That Need To Go

A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Church announces names of two future Latter-day Saint temples

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two temples planned for construction have officially received their names, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. They said the temple coming to Birmingham, England, will be called the Birmingham England Temple. This temple was first announced by Church President...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah middle school bans phones from entire school day

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Eisenhower Middle School will not allow students to use phones during school hours this year. The ban extends to any time between classes and lunch. According to an Eisenhower Middle School Facebook post, if a student needs to call home they have to go to the school’s counseling center. From there, they can use the phone at the center or ask for permission to use their own cell phone.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Footage of meteor over Snowbasin Resort released

UPDATE: 8/14/22 11:25 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – National Weather Service Salt Lake City has confirmed that the loud boom felt throughout Utah Saturday morning was a meteor. See below for footage of the meteor passing over Snowbasin Resort: ORIGINAL STORY: 8/13/22 10:01 A.M. UTAH (ABC4) – An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah Saturday […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT

