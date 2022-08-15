Read full article on original website
Fair Board volunteer shocked with a Feel Good Friday surprise
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Natalie Munns has served on the Madison County Fair Board for years. She runs the home arts building and...
Sex-trafficking? Drug-laced flowers? What we found out about people selling roses at local intersections
IDAHO FALLS – You may have noticed a sudden surge in people selling roses on street corners, in parking lots and around other parts of Idaho Falls recently. Rumors have been flying about these vendors on social media, accusing them of drugging the flowers with fentanyl or being involved in sex-trafficking rings. Facebook users have speculated after people smell the roses, they are “drugged” by powder inside. According to one Facebook post, “they use roses as a symbol for sex trafficking.”
Zoo Idaho in Pocatello opens gift shop
POCATELLO — After more than two years of production delays, the Zoo Idaho Pocatello gift shop and entrance opened with a ribbon-cutting Thursday. “The excitement is super-high, but there is also a measure of relief,” zoo superintendent Peter Pruett said. “It’s been a slow process … but this is cool, this is absolutely cool.”
Jefferson County Fair livestock auction happening Friday night
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Fair continues Friday with the livestock market animal auction. The annual event at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds draws a large crowd and this year 228 kids have raised animals that will be sold to the public. The auction begins at 6 p.m. with goats,...
You’re invited to watch family-friendly belly dancing
A coffeehouse in Idaho Falls is hosting a monthly belly dancing exhibition. The next showcase is Friday, Aug. 19, from 7 to 9 p.m., at The Egyptian Coffeehouse downtown, where at least four local belly dancers will treat audience members to a variety of styles of the Middle Eastern dance form.
Garth Dustin
Garth Dustin, 77, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully at his home on August 17, 2022. He was born in the Idaho Falls hospital on South Boulevard on February 17, 1945, to Ken and Katie Dustin. He spent his early childhood in rural communities around Southeast Idaho like Swan Valley and Cobalt. As a child, he looked up to his big sister, Karla. As he grew older, he also developed a deep fondness for his half-sisters Carma and Dawn, who lived with their mother.
LaDene Ward Thornton
LaDene Ward Thornton, 78 of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her home. LaDene was born July 27, 1944 in Rigby, Idaho to Calvert Abram Ward and Nina Larsen Ward. She was raised and attended schools in Rigby, graduating from Rigby High School in 1962. On July 19, 1963, she married Thomas James Thornton in the Idaho Falls Temple; they were blessed with 9 children, 1 foster son and many exchange students. While raising her children, she continued her education at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho.
GALLERY: Photos from Lori Vallow Daybell hearing
ST. ANTHONY — Lori Vallow Daybell appeared in a Fremont County court hearing Tuesday morning where her defense team asked Judge Steven Boyce to reconvene a grand jury so language in the criminal indictment can be clarified. Prosecutors objected to the motion and Boyce has not yet ruled on the issue.
Paula Standley
Paula Christine Standley, 53, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 15, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. She ran into the arms of her parents and left behind the trials of her earthly life. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home...
Apartment building burns in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters have responded to a fire on Melbourne Drive. The building has three apartments. The cause of the fire and damages have not been released. An Idaho Falls Department spokeswoman says she will be sending out more information later.
Gerardo Valentin Islas
Gerardo Valentin Islas, 20, of Idaho Falls, passed away on August 2, 2022, at MCB Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California. Gerardo was born on June 27, 2002, at the Mountain Home Air Force Base to Maria Pasley Islas and Gerardo Islas-Rivera. Gerardo moved to Idaho Falls where he grew up. He graduated from Thunder Ridge High School in 2020.
William Mont Harris
William Mont (Bill) Harris, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Homestead Sr. Living. He was under the care of 4H Hospice. The burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 22, 2022, at the Driggs Cemetery under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary,2100 First Street Idaho Falls. Family and friends will have the opportunity to share memories. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Two unrelated fires within an hour of each other in Idaho Falls
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. At 5:08 p.m. on Thursday, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched to a structure fire at the 200 block of Melbourne Drive in Idaho Falls. One of the reporting parties told the...
Delyn James Haney
Delyn James Haney, 74, passed away on August 15, 2022, at the Teton Post Acute Care & Rehab Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was born on July 20, 1948, in Moore, Idaho to Maurice Evan and Clover Ione Palmer Haney. Delyn was raised in Moore, Idaho where he received his education, graduating from Butte County High School in 1967. He worked for the government at the INL as a laborer doing construction and janitorial work. Delyn loved fast cars and took pride in them. He would often take trips to just drive and enjoy the outdoors.
Jehovah’s Witnesses will start knocking on doors again after two and a half year hiatus
IDAHO FALLS – Jehovah’s Witnesses across the U.S. are celebrating the return of door-to-door missionary work for the first time in two and a half years. In-person proselyting efforts came to a halt in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The interruption of more than 100 years of proselyting was an “unprecedented” decision from church leadership, which they believed was the safest decision for congregations and communities.
Biz Buzz: Man’s custom holsters a huge draw for gun owners
SUGAR CITY – For Bryce Johnson, gun ownership is not just a right — it’s a lifestyle. The 30-year-old Sugar City man is an avid hunter and concealed carry permit holder, and he’s spent years working to make the concealed carry process more comfortable for gun owners.
Local woman accused of using Utah woman’s identity to try and buy a car
IDAHO FALLS – Identity theft is not a joke, as one Utah woman learned after another woman tried to buy a car in Idaho Falls with her information. Cassandra E. Welch, 27, appeared in court on Tuesday after being charged with felony misappropriation of personal identifying information for purchases or credit over $300.
Man sentenced for abusing young girls in the early 2000s
IDAHO FALLS – A Michigan man was sentenced for sexually assaulting two young girls in Idaho Falls between 2002 and 2004. Karl Marvin Ford, 60, was sentenced to between 10 and 25 years in prison. He was convicted on one count of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16.
Pocatello Regional Airport announces flight changes
POCATELLO — Pocatello Regional Airport is pleased to announce the return of our morning flight with the addition of an evening return flight Starting Oct. 6, Pocatello Regional Airport will have one daily departure at 6:40 a.m. and one daily arrival at 6:51 p.m. “We are excited to announce...
Police identify Planet Doom suspects who stole over $4,000 worth of items
IDAHO FALLS — Police officers have identified two people who broke into a local business and stole over $4,000 worth of items back in July. Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements said officers are determining what charges are appropriate. Names have not been released yet as charges have...
