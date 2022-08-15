Delyn James Haney, 74, passed away on August 15, 2022, at the Teton Post Acute Care & Rehab Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was born on July 20, 1948, in Moore, Idaho to Maurice Evan and Clover Ione Palmer Haney. Delyn was raised in Moore, Idaho where he received his education, graduating from Butte County High School in 1967. He worked for the government at the INL as a laborer doing construction and janitorial work. Delyn loved fast cars and took pride in them. He would often take trips to just drive and enjoy the outdoors.

ARCO, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO