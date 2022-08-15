Teen slashed in NYC fight with apparent stranger: cops

A teen was slashed in the stomach during a clash with an apparent stranger in Midtown, cops said.

The 19-year-old victim was walking with a group of friends at 5th Avenue and East 52nd Street around 5 p.m. Sunday when he got into an argument with another person who slashed him in the torso, authorities said.

The attack unfolded outside the high-end retailer Salvatore Ferragamo’s Midtown location, but it is not believed to be linked to the store, cops said. Google Maps

The scene is also blocks from St. Patrick’s Cathedral and Rockefeller Center.

The teen was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

No information was immediately available on a suspect, but cops said it appeared that the victim did not know his attacker.