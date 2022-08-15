Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
The Addams Family sends Wednesday to Nevermore in Netflix’s new teaser
It’s been 23 years since The Addams Family had their own live-action TV show. However, Netflix is putting the spotlight on a single member of the family in its upcoming series, Wednesday. Yes, it’s true: America’s favorite Goth girl is going solo. But if the first teaser trailer for Wednesday is any indication, Wednesday Addams hasn’t lost her edge. Just ask the local high school swimming team who dared to harass her brother. Wednesday’s response to their cruelty involves trapping the swimmers in a pool with hungry piranhas.
The "Hannah Montana" Casting Director Just Shut Down A Rumor By Revealing The Two Actors Who Were Up Against Miley Cyrus
It's the best of both worlds when we can imagine who could've played Hannah Montana and reminisce on what a great job Miley Cyrus did.
Digital Trends
Glorious is a horror movie set in a public bathroom, and its director is OK if you call her weird
In a world where franchises and IP dominate Hollywood, Glorious is about to inject some much-needed originality into the community. Directed by Rebekah McKendry, Glorious is a Lovecraftian horror film that predominantly takes place in a public restroom. When Wes (Ryan Kwanten), a depressed and heartbroken individual, finds himself inside a bathroom after a night of drinking, a godlike voice (J.K. Simmons) in the other stall begins to converse with him about his mistakes and regrets. The voice traps Wes inside the bathroom and demands a sacrifice through the glory hole in the stall or else he will face cataclysmic consequences.
Digital Trends
A Friend of the Family unveils spine-chilling teaser trailer about kidnapping
If you’re searching for the next true crime drama to send a chill down your spine, look no further than Peacock’s A Friend of the Family. The limited series is based on Jan Broberg (McKenna Grace), a young girl kidnapped twice over the span of a few years by the same family friend, Robert Berchtold (Jake Lacy).
Digital Trends
Everything you need to know before watching HBO’s House of the Dragon
It’s been a long time since audiences felt the excitement of Sunday nights being Game of Thrones night, eagerly anticipating what dramatic revelations would unfold, and this week’s premiere of House of the Dragon will finally break that 3-year streak of silence. This prequel series is the first endeavor in a massive 5-year contract by A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin penned with HBO last spring, and as the title promises, will be putting the main spotlight on House Targaryen, which Daenerys (and Jon Snow) eventually descended from.
‘Bad Sisters’ Review: Sharon Horgan’s Murder Mystery Is a Sharp Family Story Spread a Little Thin
The thing that makes “Bad Sisters” so tricky is that the Garvey family alone could fuel multiple seasons. The collection of sisters at the heart of the newest Apple TV+ drama are all distinct women with their own lives, bound by more than just hatred for a loathsome man. The opening hour of “Bad Sisters” introduces us to them all in clear, efficient fashion. There’s Eva (Sharon Horgan), the confident businesswoman who’s served as the mother figure to the rest since the death of their parents. Ursula (Eva Birthistle) is raising her own kids while juggling a hospital job and various...
Digital Trends
In the MCU, Marvel’s most important stories are in its Disney+ shows
At this point, just about everyone is familiar with the entertainment juggernaut that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become. The premiere of a new MCU movie is now a global event, with a long list of box-office records metaphorically incinerated by the ticket-buying crowds that turn out for each installment of the biggest film franchise in Hollywood’s history.
Digital Trends
Forget The Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is still the best Batman movie adaptation
Matt Reeves’ The Batman finally brought to the live-action theatrical space an iteration of DC Comics’ beloved, brooding superhero that honed in on the crime-noir detective aspect of the character, but Mask of the Phantasm still reigns supreme as being the truest to the character. Contents. The Batman...
Digital Trends
Can House of the Dragon save the Game of Thrones franchise?
Game of Thrones was a revolution. The show once not-so-eloquently described as “tits and dragons” proved to be so much more, introducing a seemingly never-ending parade of compelling characters likely to die from one episode to the next. High production values and genuinely impressive CGI further contributed to the show skyrocketing into the apex of pop culture, but Thrones‘ secret weapon was always the writing.
ABC Drama Pilot ‘Criminal Nature’ Not Moving Forward — Again
ABC has opted not to pick up the drama pilot “Criminal Nature” to series. This is now the second time the project has been passed over at the broadcast network. A different iteration of the pilot with a different creative team — which included Kevin Costner as co-writer — was in the works at ABC in 2021 before being axed in July. The new version, which had been titled “Criminal Nature,” was part of ABC’s 2022 pilot season slate. It was described as a soapy procedural set in the stunning world of America’s great outdoors. The story revolved around the tangled, messy...
Digital Trends
Look Both Ways review: another forgettable Netflix original
It’s difficult these days to think that there used to be a time, very recently in fact, when it felt like Netflix was going to save the kind of midbudget rom-coms that Hollywood’s current, franchise-obsessed era has otherwise erased. But once upon a time (i.e., 2018 and 2019), films like Set It Up, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, and Always Be My Maybe had seemingly everyone convinced that Netflix was going to deliver the long-awaited wave of new rom-com classics that the entertainment industry’s other major studios were choosing not to produce.
