Read full article on original website
Related
What we can expect from the 'Spider-Man' spin-off movie 'Kraven the Hunter,' starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Aaron Taylor-Johnson will star as the titular Spidey villain in the film, which is currently set for release on January 13, 2023.
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Princess Diana Had 2 Words to Describe Prince William and Prince Harry, Former Bodyguard Says
TL;DR: Princess Diana tried to give her sons as normal a life as possible. Her former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, says she told him Prince William and Prince Harry could be a “bloody nuisance.” Princess Diana reportedly left disciplining her sons to staff. There’s no denying Princess Diana loved kids. She even worked as a kindergarten …
Tevin Campbell Confirmed His Sexuality And Praised Frank Ocean And Lil Nas X
After years of speculation, the '90s R&B star has publicly embraced his sexuality and is hopeful for the future of queer Black artists in an industry (and a society) still rife with anti-gay discrimination.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rod Stewart poses with children on Italy vacation as wife Penny Lancaster says her heart is 'bursting'
Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster got the family back together again with a getaway to Italy. Stewart and Lancaster went on a yacht on the Amalfi coast with his children and shared some photos on his Instagram story to commemorate the vacation. First, he posted pictures with his...
‘The Godfather’ Shows a Hit Scene a Former Mob Boss Called ‘Too Much Work’
'The Godfather' toll booth hit is an iconic scene, but a former mob boss called it 'too much work.'
A quick guide to every 'House of the Dragon' character you should know
The HBO prequel to "Game of Thrones" comes out this week. Here is what you need to know about all the important families in "House of the Dragon."
Joe Jonas admits he uses injectables, says men should be 'open and honest about it'
Joe Jonas just turned 33 years old. He's the father of two young daughters with "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner and he's performing with his band the Jonas Brothers. Joe has been in the spotlight since he was very young, and now that he's getting older, he's not afraid to admit he's using injectables to keep himself looking youthful.
Fox News
779K+
Followers
176K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0