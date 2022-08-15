Read full article on original website
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Cohen predicts Trump's next move following Mar-a-Lago search
Micheal Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, tells CNN’s Don Lemon what he predicts the former president’s next move will be following the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Jim Jordan's '14 FBI Whistleblowers' Claim Met With Jokes, Skepticism
"Why would these alleged or phantom 14 FBI whistleblowers even WANT to go to Jim Jordan to report anything?" a Twitter user wrote.
Trevor Noah Points Out Suspicious Phrase In Trump's Statement On Rep. Liz Cheney
"There's no way Trump wrote that," said "The Daily Show" host.
“A lot of this has come from the Trump lawyers”: Trump’s own legal team made his docs scandal worse
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, Guardian congressional correspondent Hugo Lowell offered an alternative explanation over how FBI agents knew what to look for when they showed up at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this week to take into custody multiple boxes of documents stolen from the federal government.
Rudy Giuliani Cooks Up Bonkers New Excuse For Trump's Hoard Of Sensitive Docs
This one may not help the former president's case.
Newly unsealed documents from the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago put Trump in even worse legal peril, experts say
A federal judge unsealed documents Thursday that contain new information on the legal woes facing Donald Trump over the Mar-a-Lago search.
Donald Trump Flack Says Email Reveals Who Took Passports From Mar-a-Lago
A Trump spokesman says the passports were seized by agents meant to protect sensitive documents, contradicting a reported statement from the Justice Department.
‘Outright Lunacy’: Lawyers React to Trump Attorney’s Suggestion to Potentially ‘Uncover’ Witnesses Behind Mar-a-Lago Search
An attorney for former president Donald Trump was harshly criticized by other lawyers for comments about the criminal investigation into documents recently seized by FBI agents at Mar-a-Lago during an unprecedented search-and-seizure executed at the home of a former U.S. head of state, the first such instance in U.S. history.
Ex-FBI official: Trump may have hidden classified docs to use them as “leverage”
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds on January 15, 2022 in Florence, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," former FBI agent Peter Strzok highlighted one of the most incriminating aspects of the investigation into former President Donald Trump's hoarding of classified information at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida.
After landslide primary defeat, Liz Cheney announces new anti-Trump group, says she's 'thinking about' WH bid
Immediately following her loss to Harriet Hageman in Wyoming's Republican primary, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., unveiled her next move, launching a new organization with the primary goal of keeping former President Donald Trump from regaining the presidency. The group, called The Great Task, gets its name from a phrase in...
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Rudy Giuliani’s Legal Defense Fund Is Back With a New Twist
As former President Donald Trump takes millions of dollars out of his donors’ pockets and puts it toward his legal defense, Trump’s former top personal attorney is, once again, hat in hand for his own lawyers—and borrowing an old trick from Roger Stone.A campaign finance receipt filed recently has quietly revealed that Rudy Giuliani’s legal defense fund, all but left for dead a year ago, has life in it yet.And Giuliani, who is defending himself with multiple lawyers on numerous fronts—from a foreign lobbying probe, civil election suits, and a grand jury investigation into whether Trump interfered in Georgia’s elections—might...
Trump announces 'endorsement' of impeachment manager, other New York Democrats in sarcastic posts
Former President Donald Trump made two surprising endorsements Wednesday, stating that he "Strongly Endorse[d]" impeachment manager Dan Goldman and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y. "Lawyer Dan Goldman is running for Congress, NY-10, and it is my great honor to Strongly Endorse him," Trump stated in a Truth Social post Wednesday evening....
Eric Trump Says He Will Reveal FBI Raid Surveillance Tape
The former president's son has suggested the surveillance tapes captured improper behavior by the FBI agents.
Matt Gaetz targeted by MAGA monster he helped create
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has made a career out of pushing conspiracy theories favorable to Donald Trump. He’s claimed, without evidence, that the FBI has engaged in an anti-Trump crusade, and he’s supported Trump’s baseless claims that voting fraud cost him the 2020 election. And now Gaetz...
Missouri paper calls out Trump for not liking to read
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. An editorial published Saturday in Missouri's St. Louis Post-Dispatch called out former President Donald Trump's well-documented distaste for reading, posing the question: "Why would an ex-president who doesn't read want boxes of documents at his home?" The Post-Dispatch referenced a series of stunning reports...
Trump Asks Appeals Court to Bar New York Probe of His Assets (1)
Probe is ‘harassing and overreaching,’ lawyer tells court. ’s lawyer asked a federal appeals court to block New York’s investigation into potentially fraudulent asset valuations at his sprawling real-estate company, extending his legal battle over the three-year-old probe. The investigation by New York Attorney General. Letitia James.
