POTUS

Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
POTUS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

“A lot of this has come from the Trump lawyers”: Trump’s own legal team made his docs scandal worse

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, Guardian congressional correspondent Hugo Lowell offered an alternative explanation over how FBI agents knew what to look for when they showed up at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this week to take into custody multiple boxes of documents stolen from the federal government.
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Salon

Ex-FBI official: Trump may have hidden classified docs to use them as “leverage”

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds on January 15, 2022 in Florence, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," former FBI agent Peter Strzok highlighted one of the most incriminating aspects of the investigation into former President Donald Trump's hoarding of classified information at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida.
PALM BEACH, FL
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Rudy Giuliani’s Legal Defense Fund Is Back With a New Twist

As former President Donald Trump takes millions of dollars out of his donors’ pockets and puts it toward his legal defense, Trump’s former top personal attorney is, once again, hat in hand for his own lawyers—and borrowing an old trick from Roger Stone.A campaign finance receipt filed recently has quietly revealed that Rudy Giuliani’s legal defense fund, all but left for dead a year ago, has life in it yet.And Giuliani, who is defending himself with multiple lawyers on numerous fronts—from a foreign lobbying probe, civil election suits, and a grand jury investigation into whether Trump interfered in Georgia’s elections—might...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Matt Gaetz targeted by MAGA monster he helped create

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has made a career out of pushing conspiracy theories favorable to Donald Trump. He’s claimed, without evidence, that the FBI has engaged in an anti-Trump crusade, and he’s supported Trump’s baseless claims that voting fraud cost him the 2020 election. And now Gaetz...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Missouri paper calls out Trump for not liking to read

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. An editorial published Saturday in Missouri's St. Louis Post-Dispatch called out former President Donald Trump's well-documented distaste for reading, posing the question: "Why would an ex-president who doesn't read want boxes of documents at his home?" The Post-Dispatch referenced a series of stunning reports...
MISSOURI STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Trump Asks Appeals Court to Bar New York Probe of His Assets (1)

Probe is ‘harassing and overreaching,’ lawyer tells court. ’s lawyer asked a federal appeals court to block New York’s investigation into potentially fraudulent asset valuations at his sprawling real-estate company, extending his legal battle over the three-year-old probe. The investigation by New York Attorney General. Letitia James.
POTUS
