As former President Donald Trump takes millions of dollars out of his donors’ pockets and puts it toward his legal defense, Trump’s former top personal attorney is, once again, hat in hand for his own lawyers—and borrowing an old trick from Roger Stone.A campaign finance receipt filed recently has quietly revealed that Rudy Giuliani’s legal defense fund, all but left for dead a year ago, has life in it yet.And Giuliani, who is defending himself with multiple lawyers on numerous fronts—from a foreign lobbying probe, civil election suits, and a grand jury investigation into whether Trump interfered in Georgia’s elections—might...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 15 HOURS AGO