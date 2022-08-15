ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

SZA And ‘Euphoria’ Breakout Chloe Cherry Board Eddie Huang Dramedy ‘Tuna Melt’ From Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, Ryder Picture Company

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BUdVH_0hHtSH2R00

EXCLUSIVE : Grammy-winning singer SZA and Euphoria breakout Chloe Cherry have signed on to star alongside Eddie Huang ( Boogie ) in Tuna Melt , an off-beat dramedy that he wrote and will direct for SB Projects and Ryder Picture Company .

Tuna Melt is likened to an updated Pulp Fiction meets High Fidelity . Huang will lead the darkly comedic feature as a hitman who unexpectedly meets the love of his life soon after he completes a job. This all transpires in the aftermath of a break-up. While SZA will play Huang’s love interest, details as to Cherry’s role are being kept under wraps.

Scooter Braun and James Shin will produce for SB Projects, along with Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett for Ryder Picture Company. Huang is also producing, with Scott Manson serving as exec producer.

Huang is a writer, director, actor, chef and television personality who made his feature directorial debut with the 2021 basketball drama Boogie for Focus Features, which he also wrote and co-starred in opposite Pop Smoke and Taylour Paige. His autobiographical book, Fresh Off the Boat: A Memoir , was adapted into a critically acclaimed ABC comedy series of the same name, which completed its six-season run in 2020. Huang has also hosted cooking shows including Cheap Bites & Unique Eats and Huang’s World , and was recently set to write and executive produce the one-hour drama Panda , about the pressed pill boom of the late ’90s, for Showtime.

SZA is a chart-topping singer and performer who with Tuna Melt will make her feature film debut. Her major-label debut album Ctrl has remained on the Billboard 200 chart since its 2017 release and holds the record for the longest run for any Black female artist’s debut album. SZA this year won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Doja Cat for “Kiss Me More.” Her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on the Black Panther single “All the Stars” resulted in multiple award nominations including the Academy Award for Best Original Song. In addition to the aforementioned artists, SZA has collaborated with everyone from Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, to Maroon 5 and Rihanna, seeing her music earn over 7.2 billion streams worldwide.

Cherry broke out with her role as Faye in the second season of HBO’s hit series Euphoria and will next be seen in the sci-fi drama http://www.RachelOrmont.com , from writer-director Peter Vack.

The Scooter Braun-led entertainment and media company SB Projects manages a roster of some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Idina Menzel, Demi Lovato, Ashley Graham and Tori Kelly. The company was behind the 3D concert film Justin Bieber: Never Say Never , which remains the highest-grossing music documentary in domestic box office history, and has also produced FX’s comedy series Dave , the YouTube Premium docuseries Seasons and Demi Lovato; Dancing with the Devil , Matthew Heineman’s feature doc The Boy from Medellín for Amazon, and the Netflix concert film Excuse Me, I Love You , spotlighting Ariana Grande’s Sweetener World Tour. Projects in active development at the company include the Freeform series Trap Queen from creator Miquel Nolla and an untitled K-Pop film for 20th Century Studios.

Producer Aaron Ryder recently formed Ryder Picture Company, a film and television production company which boasts a first-look deal with MGM Studios. Formerly, as one of the founding members of FilmNation Entertainment, Ryder produced such notable features as Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival , Jeff Nichols’ Mud and John Lee Hancock’s The Founder . More recent films produced include Lisa Joy’s feature directorial debut Reminiscence for Warner Brothers; The Good House for Amblin Pictures; Apple’s WWII drama Greyhound starring Tom Hanks; the critically acclaimed Vanessa Kirby starrer Pieces of a Woman ; and Amazon’s The Map of Tiny Perfect Things . Ryder’s film Misanthrope , starring Shailene Woodley, is currently in post-production.

Huang is represented by UTA and Entertainment 360; SZA by WME and Terrence “Punch” Henderson; and Cherry by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Kaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson Romantic Comedy ‘Meet Cute’ Sets Fall Premiere Date On Peacock

The Kaley Cuoco-Pete Davidson romantic comedy movie we first told you about, Meet Cute, will hit Peacock on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Weed Pictures production follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson). When they meet, it’s love at first sight – until we realize their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again. “If I had a time machine right now I’d be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it’s a...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Canceled For Rest Of Week After Host Gets Covid

Late-night continues to be hit by Covid. Seth Meyers has tested positive for the virus and has canceled his NBC Late Night show for the rest of the week. “After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for Covid this morning,” he tweeted. “Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers.”
NFL
Deadline

Randy Martin Dies: The “Lone Wolf” Of DIY’s ‘Texas Flip N Move’ Was 65

Randy Martin, known as the “Lone Wolf” from the former DIY Network reality series Texas Flip N Move, died Wednesday at his home of liver cancer. He was 65. His death was announced on his official Facebook page. Martin’s co-stars from Texas Flip N Move, the Snow Sisters, issued a statement: “We are broken hearted over The Lone Wolf Randy Martin who passed away early this morning. Please pray for his wife and family as they navigate this difficult time. You will be missed.” Texas Flip N Move started on the DIY Network in 2014. Martin made regular appearances in its first season and was heavily featured as a main cast member through 2017. Martin is survived by his wife, Judy; and his children and grandchildren. More from DeadlineHollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo GalleryFalklands War Drama Series In Works From UK & Argentinian Creative Team, Paul Telegdy, Lone Wolf & Infinity HillChip & Joanna Gaines Release 'Fixer Upper' Casting Tape As DIY Rebrands Into Magnolia NetworkBest of DeadlineWolfgang Petersen: A Career In Photos'Better Call Saul' Characters' Fates Revealed In Series Finale - Photo GalleryOlivia Newton-John's Career In Photos & Music Videos
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Tori Kelly
Person
Eddie Huang
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Rihanna
Person
Scooter Braun
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Sza
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Idina Menzel
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
Complex

Jamie Foxx Says He Specifically Wanted to Star Alongside Dave Franco in Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’ and It Paid Off

Jamie Foxx lives to entertain, and that was exactly his goal with Day Shift. His range as an actor is impressive—who else can effortlessly go from Oscar-winning biopics to vampire-hunting action flicks? The vampire genre has been around since the beginning of time and with Day Shift, Foxx has teamed up with costar, Dave Franco, to deliver a fresh, fun iteration that is sure to provide fans of these styles of films with the kind of bloody gore and excitement they adore.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Dramedy#Sb Projects#Ryder Picture Company#Boogie For Focus Features#Abc#Cheap Bites Unique Eats#Showtime
POPSUGAR

Michelle Obama's Goddess Braids Are the Definition of Summer Chic

Image Source: Getty/52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET / Contributor. Michelle Obama is the epitome of summer chic with her latest hairstyle. On Aug. 5, the former first lady attended the premiere of "Descendant" during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival, and she looked amazing in her goddess braids. Keeping her makeup...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Black Enterprise

Willow Smith Speaks on Oscar Slap for First Time, Says It Rocked Her ‘Internal Demons’

Willow Smith finally spoke on her father’s infamous Oscar’s slap in March, in a Friday interview with Billboard. The 21-year-old rock star revealed that the slap itself didn’t elicit so much reaction from her as much as the aftermath of the scandal, compelling her to do inner work and face her own flaws. She shared with the outlet that the awards ceremony slap “didn’t rock me as much as my own internal demons.”
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Regina King Recently Spotted With A New Look

Beloved actress and director, Regina King, was recently spotted with a new hairstyle that makes us all smile. One Night in Miami director, Regina King, was recently spotted out and about sporting a gorgeous new look. The beloved actress, 51, proudly displayed her new red curly afro, which is unquestionably a look for the summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?

Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children

Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

115K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy