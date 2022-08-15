Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment adds COVID-19 comprehensive summary to website
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced Monday that its COVID-19 data will now outline a comprehensive summary in Pueblo County.
The organization added the first confirmed COVID-19 cases to its data back in Spring 2020. More than two years later, data for wastewater, hospitalizations, and vaccinations have been added to the website.
“Local data is crucial to monitor progress and be able to demonstrate and evaluate the impact of COVID-19,” stated Katie Davis, deputy director at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. Davis added, “These updates make it easy for the public to use and understand trends in cases, hospitalizations, deaths, wastewater, and vaccination data in one convenient location. By working with the Pueblo County Health Equity Task Force and community leaders, the website is more interactive and uses data equity techniques to improve usability and accessibility for the public."
The following data is included on the website:
- General COVID-19 data- critical, often looked for by the public
- Detailed COVID-19 data – in-depth guide to Pueblo County COVID-19 data
- COVID-19 case data by age, gender, and ethnicity
- COVID-19 cases by variant
- COVID-19 breakthrough cases from those vaccinated
- Percent positivity with testing
- COVID-19 vaccine data per dose by age, gender, and ethnicity
- Hospitalizations
- Deaths
- Wastewater testing
- Transmission Risk Levels
