Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment adds COVID-19 comprehensive summary to website

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced Monday that its COVID-19 data will now outline a comprehensive summary in Pueblo County.

The organization added the first confirmed COVID-19 cases to its data back in Spring 2020. More than two years later, data for wastewater, hospitalizations, and vaccinations have been added to the website.

“Local data is crucial to monitor progress and be able to demonstrate and evaluate the impact of COVID-19,” stated Katie Davis, deputy director at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. Davis added, “These updates make it easy for the public to use and understand trends in cases, hospitalizations, deaths, wastewater, and vaccination data in one convenient location. By working with the Pueblo County Health Equity Task Force and community leaders, the website is more interactive and uses data equity techniques to improve usability and accessibility for the public."

The following data is included on the website:

General COVID-19 data- critical, often looked for by the public

Detailed COVID-19 data – in-depth guide to Pueblo County COVID-19 data

COVID-19 case data by age, gender, and ethnicity

COVID-19 cases by variant

COVID-19 breakthrough cases from those vaccinated

Percent positivity with testing

COVID-19 vaccine data per dose by age, gender, and ethnicity

Hospitalizations

Deaths

Wastewater testing

Transmission Risk Levels

Click here to learn more about Pueblo County's Public Health here .

