ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment adds COVID-19 comprehensive summary to website

By Jordan Good
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5Asx_0hHtSG9i00

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced Monday that its COVID-19 data will now outline a comprehensive summary in Pueblo County.

The organization added the first confirmed COVID-19 cases to its data back in Spring 2020. More than two years later, data for wastewater, hospitalizations, and vaccinations have been added to the website.

“Local data is crucial to monitor progress and be able to demonstrate and evaluate the impact of COVID-19,” stated Katie Davis, deputy director at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. Davis added, “These updates make it easy for the public to use and understand trends in cases, hospitalizations, deaths, wastewater, and vaccination data in one convenient location. By working with the Pueblo County Health Equity Task Force and community leaders, the website is more interactive and uses data equity techniques to improve usability and accessibility for the public."

The following data is included on the website:

  • General COVID-19 data- critical, often looked for by the public
  • Detailed COVID-19 data – in-depth guide to Pueblo County COVID-19 data
  • COVID-19 case data by age, gender, and ethnicity
  • COVID-19 cases by variant
  • COVID-19 breakthrough cases from those vaccinated
  • Percent positivity with testing
  • COVID-19 vaccine data per dose by age, gender, and ethnicity
  • Hospitalizations
  • Deaths
  • Wastewater testing
  • Transmission Risk Levels

Click here to learn more about Pueblo County's Public Health here .

The post Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment adds COVID-19 comprehensive summary to website appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County revises strategic plan for speed, flexibility in responding to unexpected events, public transparency & accountability

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and other economic factors led the Board of Commissioners this week to revise their strategic plan for county operations. El Paso County The plan normally is updated every five years but commissioners decided to add flexibility allowing them to change aspects of the plan The post El Paso County revises strategic plan for speed, flexibility in responding to unexpected events, public transparency & accountability appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Second positive human case of tularemia detected in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced Tuesday that health officials have confirmed Pueblo County's second human tularemia case in 2022. According to the health department, tularemia, or “rabbit fever,” can be spread through soil contaminated with the droppings or urine of sick...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
Daily Record

Colorado’s Largest High School Holds ‘Staff Meeting’

Over 500 employees converged to be together at Colorado State University-Pueblo for their annual “GOAL Forum,” for celebration, training and kickoff to the 2022-23 school year. First came a day for fun things — Pueblo style — tubing and kayaking the Arkansas, River Walk Boat Rides, a Pueblo West sunset watch gathering and tacos and tequilas at Los Lobos, to name a few. With well over 300 hotel rooms booked, it was time to get some rest and get down to business in this three-day event thanks to the combined hospitality of Colorado State University-Pueblo and the Pueblo Convention Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pueblo County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
County
Pueblo County, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
Pueblo County, CO
Health
KRDO

CDOT to begin pavement-marking operations on nine southern Colorado highways

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will soon begin pavement-marking operations on nine highways across southern Colorado. Crews will begin work on Aug. 21 on highways in Park, Teller, El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Custer, Pueblo, Huerfano, and Prowers Counties. CDOT said their crews along with crews...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Academy District 20 still looking to hire bus drivers, transportation support staff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the school year kicks off, the bus driver shortage continues to be an issue for districts across the U.S., and even here in southern Colorado. Academy District 20 in Colorado Springs is now offering an incentive program to help with shortages in its own transportation department. Beginning this school The post Academy District 20 still looking to hire bus drivers, transportation support staff appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Academy School District 20 in Colorado Springs to receive new bicycles for kindergarten students Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Endeavour Elementary School will receive approximately 24 new bicycles today as part of a nationwide All Kids Bike program that will teach kindergarten students how to ride, and ride safely. All Kids Bike School officials said that around 100 students will use the bikes during the next five years, and The post Academy School District 20 in Colorado Springs to receive new bicycles for kindergarten students Friday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Government Technology

Fremont County, Colo., Offices Close After Cyber Attack

(TNS) — Many Fremont County buildings are closed to the public while officials work to mitigate a cyber security attack on county computers overnight. County administrators received an alert at 3 a.m. Wednesday that there was a problem. "IT has been working on it ever since," Fremont County Commission...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Equity#General Health#Linus Covid#Covid 19 Data
KKTV

Pueblo West High School threat deemed fake; school off lockdown status

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (9:45 a.m.): The district says it has confirmed the threat is not credible. The school has resumed normal operations. PREVIOUS (7 a.m.): Pueblo West High School is under a security status Thursday morning while authorities investigate a potential threat. The high school posted to...
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Animal rescue director found guilty of animal cruelty, banned from operating future rescue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The former Director of a former Colorado Springs Animal Rescue is facing potential jail time after being found guilty of animal cruelty. Joann Roof - the Director of New Hope Rescue - was found guilty of a single count of animal cruelty last week. Roof was acquitted of a second The post Animal rescue director found guilty of animal cruelty, banned from operating future rescue appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KKTV

Deadly stabbing in a small Colorado community under investigation, killer at large

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly stabbing is under investigation in a small Colorado Community. The violent act was carried out on Friday in La Junta. 11 News reached out to the La Junta Police Department, Otero County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) starting on Friday. The CBI is handling the investigation and provided a brief update for the public on Thursday.
LA JUNTA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County commissioners approve $2 million in upgrades for two busy intersections in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Increased safety for drivers and pedestrians, as well as reduced street flooding, are objectives of a project approved for the Security-Widefield community southeast of Colorado Springs. KRDO County commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to approve spending around $2 million to improve two busy intersections -- at Main Street and Security The post El Paso County commissioners approve $2 million in upgrades for two busy intersections in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Parkview Pueblo West celebrates a new $60 million orthopedic facility

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Tuesday, Parkview Pueblo West and community members celebrated the grand opening of a new orthopedic facility. Doctors from Parkview Pueblo West celebrated the new $60 million facility with a ribbon cutting. Ribbon Cutting According to Parkview Pueblo West faculty, they're six new operating rooms, 25 new beds for post and pre-op, The post Parkview Pueblo West celebrates a new $60 million orthopedic facility appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Pueblo PD offers clarification on Disabled Veteran plates and handicapped parking spaces

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is offering a public service announcement regarding license plates that are commonly seen in southern Colorado. According to the department, their volunteer parking enforcers have written more than 150 handicapped parking tickets since the beginning of the year. Some of the tickets were given to vehicles that had the Disabled Veteran plate but not the Disabled Veteran Handicapped plate.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Mitchell High School employee on administrative leave amid criminal investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs high school employee has been placed on administrative leave amid “egregious” allegations of inappropriate behavior. In a statement to 11 News Thursday morning, District 11 said Mitchell High School faculty member Sarah Jones is the subject of an ongoing Colorado Springs Police Department investigation and is facing criminal charges.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy