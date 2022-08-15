Read full article on original website
22-Year-Old Juliet Dedeluk Dead Following Pedestrian Accident In Waco (Waco, TX)
Texas DPS reported that a 22-year-old Waco woman was pronounced dead after being struck by a Ford F-150 on Tuesday. Around 10:40 PM on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to [..]
KWTX
DPS identifies Waco woman struck, killed by pickup
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Juliet Dedeluk, 22, of Waco, was killed after she was struck by the driver of a pickup truck Tuesday evening. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the crash at around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 16 on FM 308 near Leuschner Road in Elm Mott. DPs...
fox44news.com
Concrete truck overturns, causes large diesel leak
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Fire Department units and a Hazmat Team are responding to the 1500 block of W. Loop 340 after a concrete truck overturned and caused a large diesel leak. The Waco Fire Department posted the information on social media Friday morning. The Waco Police...
fox44news.com
Man charged with assault at Temple fast food place
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 35-year-old Temple man has been arrested and charged with injury to the elderly in connection with an assault which took place at a fast food restaurant. Henry Bernard Keith Johnson, Sr. was also charged with assault causes bodily injury. A Temple Police Department spokesperson...
Temple Police looking to identify suspect in credit/debit card abuse case
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man they believe is the suspect in a credit/debit card abuse case. Police tweeted the man's photo, showing him entering, checking out and leaving a store. The store's name and location was not provided.
KWTX
Suspect indicted in Waco food truck shooting that left victim paralyzed
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County grand jury indicted a Waco man Thursday on charges he shot two people outside a taco truck in April, leaving one paralyzed and seriously injuring the other. The grand jury indicted James Curtis White III, 28, on enhanced counts charging him with two...
News Channel 25
KWTX
Central Texas father uses mobile app to find son who crashed off a bridge in Falls County
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Volunteer firefighters in Falls County rescued a young man from his vehicle after he drove off a bridge Tuesday evening thanks, in part, to his father using the Life360 app. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Fall’s County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and others,...
KWTX
Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
fox44news.com
Another arrest in McGregor teen trafficking case
McLennan Co, Tx (FOX 44) – A 30-year-old man, whom jail records indicate is from Liberty Hill, is the latest to be arrested in connection with a trafficking case involving two teenage girls from McGregor. Bentley Brian Breshears was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday as the...
News Channel 25
Travis County authorities searching for missing teen believed to be endangered
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen. Authorities are reporting that 17-year-old Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa Sorrentino, has run away from CPS custody in San Antonio and is now believed to be in Austin.
everythinglubbock.com
McGregor Teen Girls Found Safe
MCGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – 14-year-olds Aysha Cross and Emiliee Soloman have been the center of attention in Central Texas since they first went missing last Wednesday. An Amber Alert was sent out yesterday after officials said they received a screenshot from one of the girls’s Snapchat stories with the message “help.”
KWTX
Temple Police identify man killed in wreck early Sunday morning
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department on Monday identified Trevor Stonebraker, 27, as the person killed in a wreck early Sunday morning on I-35 south. Police officers were dispatched the scene of the single-vehicle collision on southbound Interstate 35 near exit 299 at about 1:45 a.m. on August 14.
UPDATE: Temple police safely locate 11-year-old boy
UPDATE: Temple police have safely located an 11-year-old boy after he was reported missing at 1:15 p.m. Thursday.
fox44news.com
Killeen traffic stop nets over a pound of marijuana
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police recovered over a pound of marijuana and cash after an afternoon traffic stop. Officers made the stop on a silver four-door sedan after spotting a traffic violation at the intersection of Florence Road and Daffodil Street. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said as the...
fox44news.com
Power outage ends at McLennan County Jail
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The McLennan County Jail was without power on Thursday morning. Sheriff Parnell McNamara tells FOX 44 News that the power reportedly went out at 3:30 a.m., and was fully restored by around 10 a.m. Sheriff McNamara says the backup generators were running and...
fox44news.com
2nd arrest in the murder of a Killeen woman
Bell County (FOX 44) — Killeen Police have made a second arrest in the investigation of the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. The first arrest was August 13th. Officers with the Killeen Police Department Violent Crime Action team and members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Demario Jabar Moore. He faces a charge of murder and is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $1M bond.
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify a suspect in a recent shooting. The Bell County Crime Stoppers said on Wednesday afternoon that Killeen Police responded at approximately 5:20 p.m. on August 7 to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. When officers arrived, they found multiple spent casings spreading from the 400 block of N. 12th Street to the 300 block of N. 14th Street.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Temple Police react to viral TikTok video
A mom in Oklahoma taught her son how to react to an active shooter at school. We asked local police what they thought of the video.
fox44news.com
Man accused of starting fire with roman candle
Gholson, Tx (FOX44) – A 20-year-old man is facing arson charges after he admitted firing a roman candle at a friend in an incident which triggered a fire. Morgan Lee Deleon was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Tuesday in the incident that occurred near Gholson in McLennan County.
