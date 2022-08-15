FedEx driver arrested for stealing tortoise from NC home, deputies say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A FedEx delivery driver is in custody for stealing a tortoise, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Jiniece Constance Grant took a Brazilian red foot tortoise that belonged to a child from a front porch of a residence in Lee County. Grant was working as a delivery driver for FedEx.

Jiniece Grant (Photo from Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Grant was arrested and charged with felony larceny on Saturday.

There is no information regarding bond or a future court appearance.

