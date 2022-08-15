FedEx driver arrested for stealing tortoise from NC home, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A FedEx delivery driver is in custody for stealing a tortoise, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE
Deputies say Jiniece Constance Grant took a Brazilian red foot tortoise that belonged to a child from a front porch of a residence in Lee County. Grant was working as a delivery driver for FedEx.
Grant was arrested and charged with felony larceny on Saturday.
There is no information regarding bond or a future court appearance.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 8