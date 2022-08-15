Senate Intel Committee sends bipartisan request for transparency on Mar-a-Lago search

Read full article on original website
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Trevor Noah Points Out Suspicious Phrase In Trump's Statement On Rep. Liz Cheney
"There's no way Trump wrote that," said "The Daily Show" host.
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
Washington Examiner
FBI boss grilled on 'deeply rooted political infection' after Hunter Biden whistleblower
A top Republican senator is pressing FBI Director Christopher Wray on the “deeply rooted political infection” within the bureau, demanding answers about allegations that the FBI wrongly labeled evidence about Hunter Biden as “disinformation” in 2020. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) told Wray in a letter that...
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Washington Examiner
Lisa Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate primary
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced in a crowded open primary for her Senate seat in a contest that pitted the centrist Republican against a Trump-backed challenger. Vexed by Murkowski's vote to convict him during his second impeachment trial, former President Donald Trump threw his weight behind Kelly Tshibaka. With 50% of precincts reporting, Murkowski topped Tshibaka in the open primary by about 1,500 votes. The top four finishers will advance to the general election due to recent changes to Alaska's voting laws, enabling the incumbent senator to advance to the general.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Fox News host defends FBI’s Trump Mar-a-Lago raid
Fox News host Steve Doocy dismissed a co-presenter's claim that the FBI executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was "random." “Obviously, out on the campaign trail, some people at town halls are saying, 'Why did you guys blow it so badly on COVID and stuff like that?'” Doocy said on Fox and Friends on Thursday, referring to the Biden administration’s response to the pandemic and efforts to boost Democratic candidates before November. “And now they have got an answer: 'Mistakes were made. But we have reset it.' Joe Biden’s administration made the mistake, but Joe Biden’s administration is going to save us all. So that’s the new midterm thinking. … All that stuff is just spin for the midterms.”
Washington Examiner
Raid or no raid, Trump will be eligible to run
In the ‘90s, attempts to establish term limits for members of Congress failed. Today, Democrats are seeking to use criminal law to impose a one-term limit on former President Donald Trump. The reasons for the demise of congressional term limits demonstrate why the Democrats will be unsuccessful. For obvious...
Washington Examiner
Pelosi threat withheld by Secret Service until after rioters stormed Capitol: Report
An online threat made to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was withheld from Capitol Police by the Secret Service until after rioters had stormed the Capitol, according to a report. The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in...
Washington Examiner
Biden building $490,000 taxpayer-funded security fence around beach house
President Joe Biden is building a $490,000 taxpayer-funded security fence around his Delaware beach house. The Department of Homeland Security awarded a company $456,548 to install the fence in September of last year, according to USAspending.gov. Since the original payment, costs have crept up to $490,324. "Due to the need...
Washington Examiner
Judge to hear arguments on making Trump Mar-a-Lago raid affidavit public
The affidavit underpinning the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago could be made public today. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed the Aug. 5 warrant for the Aug. 8 raid, is holding a hearing today in Florida to decide whether the Department of Justice should be forced to release the affidavit. The DOJ announced this week it was opposing the release of the underlying justification for its unprecedented search, just days after it agreed to unseal the FBI warrant for the search of Trump’s Florida resort.
Washington Examiner
Strike threatens to further derail economy
A three-member emergency board President Joe Biden has tasked with helping major freight railroads and unions end a contract stalemate is out with its recommendations. The Aug. 17 Presidential Emergency Board report started the clock ticking on a mandatory 30-day “cooling off period” between railroad management and unions, at the end of which, 12 rail unions are legally allowed to strike. A rail slowdown would be highly disruptive to the country’s struggling supply chains. That could quickly prove to be a migraine-level political headache for Biden less than two months before the midterm elections.
Washington Examiner
Judge rules new details from FBI's Trump raid will be revealed
A magistrate judge will unseal further Justice Department records related to the FBI’s unprecedented raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home — though how much of the affidavit itself will be made public remains unknown. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed the Aug. 5 warrant for...
Washington Examiner
Critics slam $350 cash payments to Georgia welfare recipients engineered by Gov. Kemp
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is again turning to the federal government to dole out more cash to Peach State residents. The governor has funneled more than $1 billion in money from the American Rescue Plan's State Fiscal Recovery Fund to the state's Department of Human Services. The agency will give up to $350 in cash to Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families recipients in Georgia.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: MSNBC's Maddow replacement suffers awkward malfunction minutes into first show
Tuesday night's replacement for Rachel Maddow's spot on MSNBC experienced some technical difficulties on the first night on air. Alex Wagner, Maddow's permanent replacement for MSNBC's 9 p.m. slot Tuesdays through Fridays began her first episode with a discussion of the unsealed warrant from the FBI's search of the Mar-a-Lago property, but a problem with the teleprompter appeared to interrupt her broadcast.
Washington Examiner
Alternate Trump electors ask judge to disqualify Fulton DA from Georgia inquiry
Eleven Republicans who signed certificates as alternate 2020 Georgia electors asked a judge to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from her investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the state's election results. The group wrote in a court filing Tuesday that they...
Washington Examiner
Hogan calls Trump-backed candidate for Maryland governor mentally unstable
Hogan calls Trump-backed candidate for Maryland governor mentally unstable. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan launched his latest attack against Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox this week, decrying the Republican nominee as being mentally unstable. Hogan, who criticized Cox after he won the GOP primary in July, referred to the Republican nominee...
