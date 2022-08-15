Read full article on original website
Over 9 grams of meth seized in Smith County, 1 arrested
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Over 9 grams of meth were seized in Smith County Thursday night, and one person is now in custody, according to officials. A Smith County Constable Precinct 4 deputy stopped to check a suspicious vehicle on Chapman Road when officials said the driver was found passed out in the front […]
Tyler gang member to spend 3 years in prison over gun found during traffic stop
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man who the U.S. District Attorney’s Office says is a member of the Eight Trey Gangster Crips has been sentenced to federal prison. Brandon Deshun Hawkins, 36, pleaded guilty on Sep. 29, 2021, to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to three years and one month by a U.S. district judge.
Nacogdoches man arrested for deadly conduct after standoff, shots fired
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches man was arrested on Tuesday and is facing felony charges after a shooting and standoff incident, according to the sheriff’s office. Steven Perry, 40, was arrested on two charges of deadly conduct after officials said “he fired multiple rounds in a residential area, some of which struck neighboring […]
2 Palestine residents arrested after Anderson County house burglary, fire
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two Palestine residents were arrested on Wednesday after a burglary was reported in Anderson County. Officials said the house caught on fire later that day. The sheriff’s office responded to a call reporting a burglary in progress at the 1500 block of ARC 385. The caller told police they found […]
2 teens killed, 1 other injured in Wood County crash
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Two teens were killed and one other person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Wood County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS),on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash around 9:15 p.m., on US 69, just southeast of Alba. The preliminary crash...
2 arrested in East Texas for ‘felony-level’ property theft
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people were arrested in East Texas on Monday after they allegedly stole a utility trailer, along with several other items. Brandon Whitehorn and Shelby Rosas were arrested Monday by Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Gregg County Jail for “felony-level” theft of property. The two were reportedly […]
Bicyclist dies after being struck by semi in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A man has died after being struck by a semi in Anderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Thursday, around 3:10 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a bicycle and truck, just southwest Palestine. The preliminary investigation revealed a...
‘This refrigerator doesn’t belong to him’: Mabank PD searching for vehicle
MABANK, Texas (KETK) The Mabank Police Department released photos on Thursday of a refrigerator hanging out of the trunk of a car. Officials said the item was stolen and are warning the public. “It’s important that we locate the individual or he may steal your belongings too!! Let’s just say the refrigerator hanging out of […]
Scam call asking for payment, impersonating police officer, according to Smith County Sheriff
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — **EDIOTR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in June 2022 and does not relate to the story. The Smith County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be cautious of a scam caller impersonating a sergeant with the Tyler Police Department. These scam callers will...
Law enforcement looking for suspect who fled Frankston traffic stop on foot
FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - A manhunt is no longer active for a man who fled a Frankston traffic stop, but law enforcement are still watching for the suspect. The search was launched after a man fled from a traffic stop on Wednesday night. Coffee City Police Chief Johnjay Portillo said...
2 teens killed in Alba crash
ALBA, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that two teenagers were killed on US 69 in a crash. According to DPS, a 16-year-old boy from Alba and an 18-year-old, identified as Ginger Durham of Mineola, died in the crash. The preliminary investigation shows a 2005...
Smith County Sheriff’s Office warns residents to be aware of recent telephone scam
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has recently been made aware of a new scam in the area. According to officials, the caller will say you have missed a court summons and have a warrant out for your arrest. The caller will then request payment over the phone by giving you […]
WEBXTRA: Catalytic converter thefts increasing in East Texas
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a crime on the rise that most East Texans wouldn’t think to look for, but it can happen in minutes. Catalytic converter theft. Several happened in the Longview area recently, and police want drivers to take precautions to keep from becoming the next victim.
Two teenagers involved in fatal head-on crash in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — One teenager is dead after a head-on crash at FM 346 and CR 122 before 5 p.m. in Smith County on Wednesday. A second teenage girl is reported to be in stable condition, according to officials. Two vehicles were involved in the wreck at FM 346 and CR 122 before […]
Judge grants 60 days to hire investigator in Athens fatal bus crash case
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Time has been granted by a Henderson County judge to appoint an investigator in the case of a fatal bus crash that occurred in Athens in 2019. During a hearing on Wednesday, defense attorneys motioned for the appointment of an investigator to the case. The presiding judge granted permission to the […]
‘Drug house closed for business’: 2 juveniles, 2 dogs, drugs taken by East Texas authorities
GROVETON, Texas (KETK) — The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a property in Groveton Wednesday morning in which several grams of methamphetamine were seized and two dogs and two juveniles were taken and placed into proper care, Sheriff Woody Wallace announced in a Facebook post. According to the sheriff, the house […]
City of Tatum faces allegations of secret Municipal Hall recording
Rumbles can once again be heard from the an already tumultuous City of Tatum as allegations arise regarding the discovery of a hidden recording device in the shared offices of the City Secretary and Municipal Court Clerks. Named, or questioned, in the initial investigation, said to have been conducted by...
Fiance’ testifies as Cherokee County capital murder trial continues
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 2:22 p.m.: The defense has rested and the jury has been dismissed for the day. Court will resume Thursday morning for closing arguments. The capital murder trial of Cody Roberts continued Wednesday morning in Rusk. Roberts is on trial for the shooting death of 18-year-old...
1 dead in head-on collision on FM 346 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person has died following a head-on collision south of Tyler Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near the intersection of FM 346 and County Road 122. A portion of FM 346 is shut down. Officials say...
Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy’s children on first day of school
WHITEHOUSE Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement officers lined the entrance to a Whitehouse elementary school Wednesday morning for the arrival of a fallen deputy’s children. Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, 29, was completing his last day of training on July 29 when, according to authorities, he was hit by an intoxicated driver while making a traffic stop on State Highway 155. Bustos later died at a Tyler hospital.
