Cherokee County, TX

Tyler gang member to spend 3 years in prison over gun found during traffic stop

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man who the U.S. District Attorney’s Office says is a member of the Eight Trey Gangster Crips has been sentenced to federal prison. Brandon Deshun Hawkins, 36, pleaded guilty on Sep. 29, 2021, to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to three years and one month by a U.S. district judge.
CBS19

2 teens killed, 1 other injured in Wood County crash

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Two teens were killed and one other person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Wood County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS),on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash around 9:15 p.m., on US 69, just southeast of Alba. The preliminary crash...
KETK / FOX51 News

2 arrested in East Texas for ‘felony-level’ property theft

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people were arrested in East Texas on Monday after they allegedly stole a utility trailer, along with several other items. Brandon Whitehorn and Shelby Rosas were arrested Monday by Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Gregg County Jail for “felony-level” theft of property. The two were reportedly […]
CBS19

Bicyclist dies after being struck by semi in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A man has died after being struck by a semi in Anderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Thursday, around 3:10 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a bicycle and truck, just southwest Palestine. The preliminary investigation revealed a...
KLTV

2 teens killed in Alba crash

ALBA, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that two teenagers were killed on US 69 in a crash. According to DPS, a 16-year-old boy from Alba and an 18-year-old, identified as Ginger Durham of Mineola, died in the crash. The preliminary investigation shows a 2005...
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Catalytic converter thefts increasing in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a crime on the rise that most East Texans wouldn’t think to look for, but it can happen in minutes. Catalytic converter theft. Several happened in the Longview area recently, and police want drivers to take precautions to keep from becoming the next victim.
KETK / FOX51 News

Two teenagers involved in fatal head-on crash in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — One teenager is dead after a head-on crash at FM 346 and CR 122 before 5 p.m. in Smith County on Wednesday. A second teenage girl is reported to be in stable condition, according to officials. Two vehicles were involved in the wreck at FM 346 and CR 122 before […]
inforney.com

City of Tatum faces allegations of secret Municipal Hall recording

Rumbles can once again be heard from the an already tumultuous City of Tatum as allegations arise regarding the discovery of a hidden recording device in the shared offices of the City Secretary and Municipal Court Clerks. Named, or questioned, in the initial investigation, said to have been conducted by...
KLTV

Fiance’ testifies as Cherokee County capital murder trial continues

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 2:22 p.m.: The defense has rested and the jury has been dismissed for the day. Court will resume Thursday morning for closing arguments. The capital murder trial of Cody Roberts continued Wednesday morning in Rusk. Roberts is on trial for the shooting death of 18-year-old...
CBS19

1 dead in head-on collision on FM 346 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person has died following a head-on collision south of Tyler Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near the intersection of FM 346 and County Road 122. A portion of FM 346 is shut down. Officials say...
KLTV

Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy’s children on first day of school

WHITEHOUSE Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement officers lined the entrance to a Whitehouse elementary school Wednesday morning for the arrival of a fallen deputy’s children. Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, 29, was completing his last day of training on July 29 when, according to authorities, he was hit by an intoxicated driver while making a traffic stop on State Highway 155. Bustos later died at a Tyler hospital.
