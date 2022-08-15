ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

RAINN president: 'Deshaun Watson had a chance to show he could change, and he immediately blew it'

Shortly after the NFL confirmed on Thursday that the league and NFL Players Association had agreed to an 11-game suspension and fine of $5 million for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, the National Organization of Women (NOW) hit out at the settlement and said the punishment was "nowhere near enough."
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown goes after Tom Brady in latest social media tirade

Antonio Brown's social media persona is a bit like a toddler: You should be worried if he's quiet for too long, because that usually means that trouble is brewing. Sure enough, the embattled wide receiver has unleashed his fury on social media this week and targeted one of the biggest names in football, Tom Brady.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Jets#Ravens#American Football#Dvoa
Yardbarker

Raiders Free Agency: NFL DT Says He’s Better Than Ndamukong Suh

A player that’s been connected to the Las Vegas Raiders all offseason is Ndamukong Suh. Needless to say, some people have grown weary of this, mostly because, after some teasing, things have been relatively quiet on that front. The team itself was never reported to have an interest in Suh; rather, things took off after Suh’s appearance on ESPN. However, one free agent seems to think that he’s better than Suh. If that’s the case, should the Raiders pursue him, or in this case, bring him back?
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Reveals New Mecole Hardman Update

Now that the Kansas City Chiefs will try a different approach in their passing game, they cannot afford to lose any of their receivers to injury. With Tyreek Hill and Byron Pringle gone, Patrick Mahomes must distribute the wealth to keep the ball moving down the field. That said, it...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Pair of Falcons rookie pass rushers impressing Arthur Smith

There hasn’t been a more disappointing area of the Falcons than their pass rushers, which have long been a non-factor. Honestly, disappointing is probably the wrong word because they’ve performed exactly to their skill level. The team just hasn’t had a consistently impactful pass rusher since John Abraham. But that could change with a pair of rookies who are impressing Arthur Smith.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

ESPN Analyst Shares A Bold Trey Lance Prediction

Over the last three seasons, the San Francisco 49ers, when healthy, have been one of the NFL’s elite teams. With Jimmy Garoppolo starting at quarterback, they have reached the NFC Championship Game twice and the Super Bowl once. In that Super Bowl matchup, they held a late lead over...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

ESPN analyst: 'I wouldn't be stunned' if Steelers win AFC North this season

It's understandable that many are down on the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers as it pertains to their chances of making the playoffs. Unlike Tom Brady, future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger legitimately retired for more than just six weeks, and the Steelers are seemingly preparing to name former Chicago Bears castoff Mitchell Trubisky as Roethlisberger's immediate successor over career backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Marquise Brown Had A Curious Comment About The Ravens

Wide receiver Marquise Brown had some choice words about the Baltimore Ravens. He could make those comments public now that he has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals. On the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Ravens traded Brown and their third-round pick in exchange for the Cardinals’ 23rd overall selection.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Is Russell Wilson still an elite quarterback?

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler, but is he still elite? On Sunday, the NFL Network began releasing its list of top 100 players, a ranking voted on by the players. Wilson ranked No. 61, behind the Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (No. 57). Two years ago, Wilson ranked second overall. He ranked 12th last year.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

'Theory' that Tom Brady's absence is due to 'The Masked Singer' goes viral

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have provided little information about why Tom Brady had to leave training camp, but one internet sleuth believes fans of a popular reality television show are eventually going to see what the absence was really about. A Reddit user with the username “CANN0NFIRE” went down a...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Projecting the New York Giants’ wide receiver corps after roster cut-downs

The New York Giants have begun trimming their roster, making five required cuts to lower their total of players from 90 to 85. In just a few short weeks, the Giants will have to get their roster from 85 players all the way down to 53. Players are competing for roster spots and one of the most interesting position battles for the New York Giants is that of wide receiver. The wide receiver corps could change significantly amidst roster cut-downs.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Fans React To Jessie Bates’ New Situation

The Derwin James contract extension will have an impact on the next deal of Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates. But the effect of which may differ, depending on who you ask. James’ four-year, $76.4 million deal with $42 million guaranteed was negotiated by David Mulugheta, who is also Bates’ agent....
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy