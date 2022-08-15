ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

Buc-ee’s hiring for new Alabama location for possible November opening

Buc-ee’s has begun hiring for its newest Alabama location in Athens. The Texas-based convenience store chain where everything is bigger is looking at a possible opening in November, according to its career site. Current jobs available, according to the website, include cashiers, janitorial staff, bookkeeper, grocery stocker, food service,...
ATHENS, AL
AL.com

Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama

Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
wtvy.com

Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants

Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

WalletHub: Best states to live in 2022 nowhere near Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ever wondered what the best state to live in the U.S. is? What about the worst state? How about where Alabama stands compared to the other 49 states?. You’re in luck if you answered “yes” to one or more of those questions. Thanks to a WalletHub report released this week you can now see where each and every state ranks!
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Kim Wanous, a longtime fixture in local television for viewers across central Alabama. Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to his family. He was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 but was at home when he died.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Safe swimming in Alabama waters may not be as easy as you think

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is home to one of the most ecologically diverse parts of the country. Mother nature needs protection from humans and the footprints we leave by carelessness. Pollution in our creeks, rivers and streams has now come downstream to a level where it is unsafe for swimming and these areas may be in your backyard.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

4 Alabama cities make Kiplinger’s 25 Cheapest Cities to Live in US list

Alabama cities—Anniston, Decatur/Hartselle, Florence and Mobile—each made Kiplinger’s 2022 list of 25 Cheapest Cities to Live in the US. Founded in 1920, Kiplinger is a leading publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice. The company is best known for the popular weekly publication, The Kiplinger Letter.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him

A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Publix rolls out new service in Alabama

Publix is rolling out a new service in Alabama and three other states. Publix Pharmacy is now offering curbside pickup at select pharmacies in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Virginia. “Our customers enjoy the convenience of curbside pickup for their grocery orders, so we are excited to add prescriptions to that...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

FBI involved in arrest at south Alabama cruise terminal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
MOBILE, AL
