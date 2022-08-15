Read full article on original website
Buc-ee’s hiring for new Alabama location for possible November opening
Buc-ee’s has begun hiring for its newest Alabama location in Athens. The Texas-based convenience store chain where everything is bigger is looking at a possible opening in November, according to its career site. Current jobs available, according to the website, include cashiers, janitorial staff, bookkeeper, grocery stocker, food service,...
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
wtvy.com
Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants
Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
WSFA
WalletHub: Best states to live in 2022 nowhere near Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ever wondered what the best state to live in the U.S. is? What about the worst state? How about where Alabama stands compared to the other 49 states?. You’re in luck if you answered “yes” to one or more of those questions. Thanks to a WalletHub report released this week you can now see where each and every state ranks!
What is the most dangerous animal in Alabama?
Alabama is home to some truly terrifying creatures, but which one of them is the state's most dangerous animal?
WSFA
Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Kim Wanous, a longtime fixture in local television for viewers across central Alabama. Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to his family. He was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 but was at home when he died.
wvtm13.com
Safe swimming in Alabama waters may not be as easy as you think
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is home to one of the most ecologically diverse parts of the country. Mother nature needs protection from humans and the footprints we leave by carelessness. Pollution in our creeks, rivers and streams has now come downstream to a level where it is unsafe for swimming and these areas may be in your backyard.
thebamabuzz.com
4 Alabama cities make Kiplinger’s 25 Cheapest Cities to Live in US list
Alabama cities—Anniston, Decatur/Hartselle, Florence and Mobile—each made Kiplinger’s 2022 list of 25 Cheapest Cities to Live in the US. Founded in 1920, Kiplinger is a leading publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice. The company is best known for the popular weekly publication, The Kiplinger Letter.
Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him
A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
Publix rolls out new service in Alabama
Publix is rolling out a new service in Alabama and three other states. Publix Pharmacy is now offering curbside pickup at select pharmacies in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Virginia. “Our customers enjoy the convenience of curbside pickup for their grocery orders, so we are excited to add prescriptions to that...
Alabama medical marijuana board approves license changes
A set of proposed new rules regulating the introduction of medical marijuana in Alabama were approved last week, according to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.
Fake Facebook post warning about serial killer spreading in Alabama
A debunked Facebook post warning about a serial killer who targets women while they are driving had found its way to Alabama. The post has been circulating on social media for more than a week. All the wording is the same, except the poster changes the name of the city involved – in this case, Huntsville.
Check out all the final scores as Alabama high school football kicked off Thursday
The 2022 high school football season kicked off Thursday night around the state of Alabama. Here are the final scores as compiled by members of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s prep committee. THURSDAY’S SCORES. Andalusia 35, Opp 7. Ashville 26, St. Clair County 21. Brooks 48, Colbert County...
wtvy.com
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
Alabama man who drove 330 miles to set off pipe bombs at former work place now headed to prison
An Alabama man who drove 330 miles (530 kilometers) to set off pipe bombs at a company where he had worked was sentenced Thursday to 19 months in prison. Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, of Gulf Shores, was sentenced Thursday for transporting destructive devices in January, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said in a news release.
This week in HS Sports: Thompson vs. Buford is No. 1 in Alabama vs. No. 1 in Georgia
A weekly look at high school sports in the state of Alabama for the past week, a look ahead to what is on the horizon and a little 80s motivation. This is an opinion piece. It would be hard to open the season with a higher profile matchup than Thompson faces this afternoon in the Freedom Bowl.
FBI involved in arrest at south Alabama cruise terminal
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
What’s the difference between Alabama and Auburn fans? Income, education and more
The rabid fanbases for the state of Alabama’s two largest universities - the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers - sometimes seem like they have nothing in common. That’s not entirely true - they both root for football teams in the Yellowhammer State, and neither one misses playing the Iron Bowl at Legion Field.
