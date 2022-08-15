(KNSI) — The suspect in a stabbing in downtown St. Cloud last month is in custody. According to the criminal complaint, officers saw several people fighting in a parking lot at the corner of 5th Avenue and 1st Street South at about 1:40 a.m. July 3rd. They say 44-year-old Maritza Mikado Lockett stabbed 35-year-old Tiesha Monique Moore and 19-year-old Maliyah Lashae Glenn before fleeing the scene. Prosecutors say surveillance video and body-worn camera footage show Lockett swinging a knife toward Moore, who suffered a collapsed lung and had lacerations to her lung, a fractured rib, and was stabbed in her neck, arm, shoulder, and back. Glenn suffered minor injuries. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital before being cited for disorderly conduct and booked into the Stearns County jail.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO