Why did you decide to attend Simmons for your doctoral degree in social work?. I did all of my education in east Tennessee. Although I enjoyed my studies, I was looking for a program that was going to offer me the kind of diversity that I could not find in Tennessee. I wanted the experience of not just being taught by someone from a diverse cultural background, but to be in class with people from diverse cultural backgrounds. And Simmons definitely afforded me that opportunity through the social work program.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO