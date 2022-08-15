Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTTS
Buc-ee’s Groundbreaking Set For Tuesday
(KTTS News) — Groundbreaking ceremonies are next Tuesday for the new Buc-ee’s Travel Center in Springfield. The 53,000 square foot building will include 120 gas pumps. The location on Mulroy Road east of Highway 65 will create 200 jobs. It will be Buc-ee’s first location in Missouri.
KTTS
Springfield Man Wins $174,000 From Missouri Lottery
(KTTS News) — A Missouri Lottery player from Springfield has won half of a $348,000 prize. The lucky ticket winner ended up with a Show Me Cash ticket worth $174,000. He bought the ticket at the Kum & Go at 1313 W. Battlefield. The Lottery did not release his...
KTTS
Nixa Man Charged In Greene County Shooting
(KTTS News) — A 23-year-old man from Nixa is charged with domestic assault and other charges after a shooting in Greene County. Deputies found a woman who’d been shot early Thursday morning near Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive. Eugene Keiber, Jr. was arrested. The woman’s injuries aren’t...
KTTS
Vandalism At Church In North Springfield
(KTTS News) — Someone wrote satanic messages on a north Springfield church this week. The vandalism happened Monday night at Acts of Praise church, a predominately black church. Church members say they feel targeted because of their color. KY3 says a church next door was not damaged. Acts of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTTS
Boil Advisory For Fordland
(KTTS News) — A boil advisory has been issued for people living in Fordland. The city says people should boil their water before using it. Officials say the well is down because of a possible lightning strike. The town will likely be without water for the next two or...
KTTS
Early Morning Shooting In Greene County
(KTTS News) — One man has been arrested after a shooting early this morning in Greene County. Deputies were called to Farm Road 178 and Williams Drive after one this morning for a woman who’d been shot. Her injuries aren’t life-threatening. The man is being held in...
KTTS
KTTS Night at Springfield Raceway
KTTS and our friends at the Springfield Raceway want to send YOU to the races!. Start your engines and join us on Sunday, September 4th for an exciting night of racing with the KTTS Ozark Area Dirt Track Championships at the Springfield Raceway!. Register to win a pair of tickets...
KTTS
Man Sentenced For Deadly Shooting In Bois D’Arc
(KTTS News) — It’s life in prison plus 44 years for a man convicted in a deadly shooting in Greene County. Riley Collier faced several charges after shooting Stanley Simon. Simon was found dead at his home in Bois D’Arc in October 2020. His truck, several firearms,...
Comments / 0