Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

New rule allows Mobile Co. cheerleaders to stunt

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the last 30 years cheerleaders in the Mobile County Public School System have been “grounded,” or not allowed to stunt. The reason is because of a lawsuit that stemmed from a cheering accident. Stunting is when cheerleaders are thrown into the air. It’s a skill used in most college programs. […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New Facility and Courses at Bishop State Community College

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bishop State Community College instructor James Scott joined us on Studio10 with an update on the many exciting things happening at Bishop State! That includes its new Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center and new programs like Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME). Bishop State Community College is...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
WPMI

Black bears in Alabama, what you should do if you encounter one

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Some of the fiercest predators in the world live here in our communities- the black bear. There are about 300 thousand black bears in the United States and that number seems to be growing! A viral video on Facebook showed a black bear in Saraland trying to get its paws on the food inside of a bird feeder. Saraland Resident Heather Messick recorded the video. She says this isn't the first time she's seen a bear in her area and at this point she and other people in her community have learned to coexist with their furry neighbors.
SARALAND, AL
CBS 42

FBI involved in arrest at south Alabama cruise terminal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Alabama singer-songwriter Rock Killough bringing new book to Fairhope

If you think of him more as a Flora-Bama type of guy, the venue for Rock Killough’s next Lower Alabama appearance may take you by surprise: It’s a bookstore. Alabama native Killough is singer-songwriter whose writing and co-writing credits include songs recorded by a long list of stars: The Oak Ridge Boys (“The Absence of Love,” “The Home Stretch”), Hank Williams Jr. (“Old Nashville Cowboy”), Randy Travis (“Where Can I Surrender”) and more.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Navy ship bears the name of Mobile war hero and former Alabama Senator

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Decades after his renowned impact on the United States during the Vietnam War, Mobile native Jeremiah Denton Jr.’s bravery and heroism are still being recognized today.  A keel authentication ceremony was held at Ingalls Shipbuilding Tuesday morning to mark the beginning of USS Jeremiah Denton, a guided Missile Destroyer that will be […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

The plan to build Topgolf in Mobile is underway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Commission confirmed plans to bring a TopGolf attraction to Mobile in a meeting Thursday morning. Commissioners will vote Monday to give a $1.25 million cash incentive. Topgolf is also seking $1.25 million from the City of Mobile. County Commissioner Connie Hudson said she is excited to bring Topgolf […]
MOBILE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

4 Alabama cities make Kiplinger’s 25 Cheapest Cities to Live in US list

Alabama cities—Anniston, Decatur/Hartselle, Florence and Mobile—each made Kiplinger’s 2022 list of 25 Cheapest Cities to Live in the US. Founded in 1920, Kiplinger is a leading publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice. The company is best known for the popular weekly publication, The Kiplinger Letter.
ALABAMA STATE
