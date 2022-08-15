Read full article on original website
Related
South Alabama announces kickoff times for home football games
South Alabama has announced kickoff times for all of its 2022 home football games at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars face Louisiana Tech Sept. 24 in a game set to kick off at 6 p.m. Games vs. Louisiana-Monroe (Oct. 15) and Texas State (Nov. 12) both start at 4 p.m.
Trading places: Familiar quarterbacks, new teams for Saraland, Daphne season opener
Neither Saraland coach Jeff Kelly nor Daphne coach Kenny King wants to focus on the rare quarterback scenario that surrounds their Week 1 game Friday night at Jubilee Stadium in Daphne. “I know it has to be a storyline, but I promise you we haven’t talked about it at all,”...
utv44.com
Mobile, Baldwin County HS football referee shortage, AHSAA seeking new recruits
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama High School Athletics Association is seeking new football officials as a national referee shortage has made its way to the state. The first high school football game of the 2022 season kicked off Thursday night as the St. Michael Cardinals took on the Gulf Shores Dolphins.
New Ladd-Peebles GM: High School games will return to historic Mobile Stadium this season
High school football will return to Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium for the 2022 season. New Stadium general manager C.J. Drinkard told AL.com’s The Lede this week that the first game would be Thursday, Aug. 25. The teams haven’t been announced. “We will have that contract solidified within the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gulf Shores 4-star 2024 athlete Ronnie Royal makes believer out of Philip Rivers
St. Michael coach Philip Rivers doesn’t need any further convincing about the talent of Gulf Shores all-purpose star Ronnie Royal III. “He plays big,” Rivers said Thursday night. Royal, a 4-star junior, scored three touchdowns, covered two critical onsides kicks and shut down his side of the field...
Brendon Byrd, Ronnie Royal help Gulf Shores hold off St. Michael in opener
Gulf Shores coach Mark Hudspeth and St. Michael coach Philip Rivers both came away from Thursday’s season-opener in Fairhope excited about the remainder of the season. Hudspeth came away with the win, however. Junior Ronnie Royal III scored three touchdowns and JR Gardner added two as the Dolphins built...
New rule allows Mobile Co. cheerleaders to stunt
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the last 30 years cheerleaders in the Mobile County Public School System have been “grounded,” or not allowed to stunt. The reason is because of a lawsuit that stemmed from a cheering accident. Stunting is when cheerleaders are thrown into the air. It’s a skill used in most college programs. […]
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
RELATED PEOPLE
WALA-TV FOX10
New Facility and Courses at Bishop State Community College
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bishop State Community College instructor James Scott joined us on Studio10 with an update on the many exciting things happening at Bishop State! That includes its new Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center and new programs like Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME). Bishop State Community College is...
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
University of South Alabama expands career options by adding two new science majors
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama has now added both a marine and environmental science major to its list of bachelor’s degrees for undergrad students. Tuesday morning, the university welcomed 28 new students to their first-ever marine science major class. Originally, South Alabama only offered minor and master programs in these […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPMI
Black bears in Alabama, what you should do if you encounter one
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Some of the fiercest predators in the world live here in our communities- the black bear. There are about 300 thousand black bears in the United States and that number seems to be growing! A viral video on Facebook showed a black bear in Saraland trying to get its paws on the food inside of a bird feeder. Saraland Resident Heather Messick recorded the video. She says this isn't the first time she's seen a bear in her area and at this point she and other people in her community have learned to coexist with their furry neighbors.
FBI involved in arrest at south Alabama cruise terminal
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
Alabama singer-songwriter Rock Killough bringing new book to Fairhope
If you think of him more as a Flora-Bama type of guy, the venue for Rock Killough’s next Lower Alabama appearance may take you by surprise: It’s a bookstore. Alabama native Killough is singer-songwriter whose writing and co-writing credits include songs recorded by a long list of stars: The Oak Ridge Boys (“The Absence of Love,” “The Home Stretch”), Hank Williams Jr. (“Old Nashville Cowboy”), Randy Travis (“Where Can I Surrender”) and more.
Navy ship bears the name of Mobile war hero and former Alabama Senator
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Decades after his renowned impact on the United States during the Vietnam War, Mobile native Jeremiah Denton Jr.’s bravery and heroism are still being recognized today. A keel authentication ceremony was held at Ingalls Shipbuilding Tuesday morning to mark the beginning of USS Jeremiah Denton, a guided Missile Destroyer that will be […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama woman writes a letter to a judge asking for a release from jail
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)— A Dothan woman accused of killing a Houston County man is sending a personal letter to the judge, asking to get out and see her children. Cierra Goodson is accused of killing Pansey man Hardy Gray at his home. Goodson wrote Judge Butch Binford a letter and in the letter, she […]
Beach tourism numbers look good in Orange Beach, despite economy
The summer tourist season is slowing down at the beach and while the final numbers are not in it appears this could be another record year.
The plan to build Topgolf in Mobile is underway
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Commission confirmed plans to bring a TopGolf attraction to Mobile in a meeting Thursday morning. Commissioners will vote Monday to give a $1.25 million cash incentive. Topgolf is also seking $1.25 million from the City of Mobile. County Commissioner Connie Hudson said she is excited to bring Topgolf […]
thebamabuzz.com
4 Alabama cities make Kiplinger’s 25 Cheapest Cities to Live in US list
Alabama cities—Anniston, Decatur/Hartselle, Florence and Mobile—each made Kiplinger’s 2022 list of 25 Cheapest Cities to Live in the US. Founded in 1920, Kiplinger is a leading publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice. The company is best known for the popular weekly publication, The Kiplinger Letter.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
189K+
Followers
55K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1