Bangor Boys Soccer Practice – August 17 [PHOTOS]
The Bangor Boy's Soccer Team was hard at work Wednesday morning, August 17th before the anticipated rain. The Rams have split into Varsity and JV squads, and had over 50 people participating in practices. Bangor Varsity Boy's Soccer Schedule. Saturday September 3 vs. Skowhegan 1:30 p.m. Tuesday September 6 vs....
Former Bronco, Black Bear and Major Leaguer Mike Bordick to Speak at Hampden Hot Stove August 28th
Mike Bordick had a 14 year major league baseball career from 1990 to 2003 playing in 1720 games. Prior to that he played for the UMaine Black Bears and before that he went to Hampden Academy. He will be speaking at a Hot Stove presentation Sunday, August 28th at the Hampden Academy Performing Arts Center.
Bangor High School Replacing Tennis Courts [PHOTOS]
If you've driven by Bangor High School since school has been out in June, you may have noticed a huge project next to the softball field. The School Department has invested about 1 million dollars in replacing and extending the tennis courts at the high school. According to Ray Phinney,...
Take A Fall Foliage Ride On The Belfast & Moosehead Railroad
The most beautiful time of the year in Maine will be here before you know it. Just a personal opinion, but fall is my favorite time of the year. Crisp days, football, and of course, amazing foliage. There are people in many parts of the country that don't get to experience the beauty of the changing of the seasons in Maine, so I consider myself very lucky.
Catanese Family Benefit Saturday August 20th in Trenton
You're invited this Saturday to the Beacon Bar and Grill in Trenton for a benefit for the family of Andrew Catanese. The event takes place from Noon to 4 p.m. On May 14th, the world changed suddenly for the Catanese Family. Andrew has been going through some significant medical issues. He has been unable to work which has put extra stress on an already stressful situation.
wabi.tv
MaineDOT closes Belgrade road after part of a bridge structure fails
BELGRADE, Maine (WABI) - The MaineDOT has closed part of Castle Island Road in Belgrade after part of a bridge structure failed. The affected area is approximately two miles west of Route 27. Signs are posted to direct drivers to a 14-mile-long detour that uses Watson Pond Road. Maintenance crews...
Upcoming rock and roll events in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined 207 to preview upcoming concerts in Maine, including Aerosmith in Bangor and The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show. SHOW: Lake Street Dive with Lady Lamb. WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thompson’s Point in Portland....
Coastal Maine Tiny House Rental Wows With Stunning Detail and Views
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's always fun to search for unique rentals in Maine. From treehouses to pristine lake houses, Maine seems to have it all. This diverse collection led me to a very beautiful rental outside of Acadia National Park that highlights one of the nation's popular trends.
lcnme.com
WW&F Holds Grand Opening for Mountain Extension
The Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway Museum held the grand opening of their Mountain Extension railway on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Alna. The opening signified the end of five years of labor, organizing, and fundraising, by more than 200 volunteers, and a dozen contractors. Jason Lamontagne, one of the train conductors for the grand opening also helped organize and manage the project.
UMaine Names Interim Athletic Director [UPDATE]
7 p.m.UPDATE - Samantha Hegmann-Wary joined The Drive this afternoon. You can hear her interview. The University of Maine announced that Samantha Hegmann-Wary, associate athletic director for compliance and senior woman administrator at the University of Maine, has been named UMaine Interim Athletic Director, effective September 1st. She will replace...
One of Maine’s Favorite Haunted Attractions Is Opening Back Up This Year
If you tend to get a rush when you get scared, then you most likely enjoy going into haunted houses. Or, you could be someone that likes to see their friends or family get scared. Not going to lie, jump scares get me, and not in a good way. I...
4th Earthquake in Washington County in a Week
When did Washington County become California? For the 4th time in a week, a earthquake rattled Washington County, and all the earthquakes have been centered around Centerville, Maine. The latest earthquake measured 3.0 on the Richter Scale and occurred at 2:55 a.m. this morning, August 17th. It was centered 2...
‘Lost on a Mountain in Maine’ Making Its Way To The Big Screen
I remember being in Mrs. Baker's 5th-grade class at the Asa C. Adams School in Orono when we first read "Lost On A Mountain in Maine." This was the edition. The picture of the young boy against the backdrop of the Maine wilderness was captivating. As we read through the...
nbcboston.com
Did You Feel It? Earthquake Shakes Parts of Downeast Maine
A small earthquake shook parts of Downeast Maine early Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The 3.0 magnitude quake occurred about 2 miles from Centerville just before 3 a.m., according to the agency, which said about two dozen people reported feeling the shaking. Small earthquakes do take place in...
wabi.tv
Hannaford Supermarkets announces new tuition reimbursement program
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hannaford Supermarkets is offering a new tuition reimbursement program for both its full and part-time associates. The new Groceries to Grads tuition reimbursement program now offers associates more than $5,000 dollars in tuition funds annually. Full time workers are eligible for up to $5,250 dollars. Part-time...
wabi.tv
Truck driver admits responsibility in crash that killed Maine detective
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been three years since Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell was killed in the line of duty. Campbell was killed when a wheel from a passing logging truck flew off and hit him while he was helping a stranded motorist on Interstate 95 in Hampden.
Bangor schools will see new changes to dress code this year
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor School Committee passed revisions to its dress code Wednesday night. The school department's Title IX and affirmative action coordinator, Dana Carver-Bialer, spearheaded the changes. "When I was tasked with really looking at this dress code policy, it felt important to me to do the...
Bangor Teacher Selected As One Of The Top Educators In US & Canada
One of Bangor's own educators is being honored on a National level for her work in education. According to Raymond Phinney of the Bangor School Department, Mrs. Kristy Dube from the Downeast School in Bangor has been chosen by Norwegian Cruiseline as a 'Giving Joy Top 100 Educator'. Dube works as a Math Coach/Interventionist at the school. She is being recognized specifically for her work providing students with schoolwide educational resources to keep them building up a strong educational foundation through the pandemic.
wabi.tv
Officials assess potential dangers at Holbrook Middle School
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Every time there is a school shooting tragedy, we have a responsibility to learn from them. That’s what RSU 63 Superintendent of Schools Jared Fulgoni told TV5. We were invited on a walk through of Holbrook Middle School in Holden Tuesday morning. School staff, along...
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of August 18
ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Dupuis is investigating an incident in which an Alaska man who was in Orland for work earlier this month may have been given fentanyl instead of cocaine, which he thought he was receiving. “The male later overdosed and suspected that the...
