Brewer, ME

92.9 The Ticket

Bangor Boys Soccer Practice – August 17 [PHOTOS]

The Bangor Boy's Soccer Team was hard at work Wednesday morning, August 17th before the anticipated rain. The Rams have split into Varsity and JV squads, and had over 50 people participating in practices. Bangor Varsity Boy's Soccer Schedule. Saturday September 3 vs. Skowhegan 1:30 p.m. Tuesday September 6 vs....
BANGOR, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Bangor High School Replacing Tennis Courts [PHOTOS]

If you've driven by Bangor High School since school has been out in June, you may have noticed a huge project next to the softball field. The School Department has invested about 1 million dollars in replacing and extending the tennis courts at the high school. According to Ray Phinney,...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Take A Fall Foliage Ride On The Belfast & Moosehead Railroad

The most beautiful time of the year in Maine will be here before you know it. Just a personal opinion, but fall is my favorite time of the year. Crisp days, football, and of course, amazing foliage. There are people in many parts of the country that don't get to experience the beauty of the changing of the seasons in Maine, so I consider myself very lucky.
BELFAST, ME
Brewer, ME
Sports
Local
Maine Sports
City
Brewer, ME
City
Skowhegan, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Catanese Family Benefit Saturday August 20th in Trenton

You're invited this Saturday to the Beacon Bar and Grill in Trenton for a benefit for the family of Andrew Catanese. The event takes place from Noon to 4 p.m. On May 14th, the world changed suddenly for the Catanese Family. Andrew has been going through some significant medical issues. He has been unable to work which has put extra stress on an already stressful situation.
TRENTON, ME
wabi.tv

MaineDOT closes Belgrade road after part of a bridge structure fails

BELGRADE, Maine (WABI) - The MaineDOT has closed part of Castle Island Road in Belgrade after part of a bridge structure failed. The affected area is approximately two miles west of Route 27. Signs are posted to direct drivers to a 14-mile-long detour that uses Watson Pond Road. Maintenance crews...
BELGRADE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Upcoming rock and roll events in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined 207 to preview upcoming concerts in Maine, including Aerosmith in Bangor and The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show. SHOW: Lake Street Dive with Lady Lamb. WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thompson’s Point in Portland....
PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

Coastal Maine Tiny House Rental Wows With Stunning Detail and Views

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's always fun to search for unique rentals in Maine. From treehouses to pristine lake houses, Maine seems to have it all. This diverse collection led me to a very beautiful rental outside of Acadia National Park that highlights one of the nation's popular trends.
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

WW&F Holds Grand Opening for Mountain Extension

The Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway Museum held the grand opening of their Mountain Extension railway on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Alna. The opening signified the end of five years of labor, organizing, and fundraising, by more than 200 volunteers, and a dozen contractors. Jason Lamontagne, one of the train conductors for the grand opening also helped organize and manage the project.
ALNA, ME
92.9 The Ticket

UMaine Names Interim Athletic Director [UPDATE]

7 p.m.UPDATE - Samantha Hegmann-Wary joined The Drive this afternoon. You can hear her interview. The University of Maine announced that Samantha Hegmann-Wary, associate athletic director for compliance and senior woman administrator at the University of Maine, has been named UMaine Interim Athletic Director, effective September 1st. She will replace...
ORONO, ME
WDEA AM 1370

4th Earthquake in Washington County in a Week

When did Washington County become California? For the 4th time in a week, a earthquake rattled Washington County, and all the earthquakes have been centered around Centerville, Maine. The latest earthquake measured 3.0 on the Richter Scale and occurred at 2:55 a.m. this morning, August 17th. It was centered 2...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
Soccer
Sports
nbcboston.com

Did You Feel It? Earthquake Shakes Parts of Downeast Maine

A small earthquake shook parts of Downeast Maine early Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The 3.0 magnitude quake occurred about 2 miles from Centerville just before 3 a.m., according to the agency, which said about two dozen people reported feeling the shaking. Small earthquakes do take place in...
CENTERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Hannaford Supermarkets announces new tuition reimbursement program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hannaford Supermarkets is offering a new tuition reimbursement program for both its full and part-time associates. The new Groceries to Grads tuition reimbursement program now offers associates more than $5,000 dollars in tuition funds annually. Full time workers are eligible for up to $5,250 dollars. Part-time...
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Bangor Teacher Selected As One Of The Top Educators In US & Canada

One of Bangor's own educators is being honored on a National level for her work in education. According to Raymond Phinney of the Bangor School Department, Mrs. Kristy Dube from the Downeast School in Bangor has been chosen by Norwegian Cruiseline as a 'Giving Joy Top 100 Educator'. Dube works as a Math Coach/Interventionist at the school. She is being recognized specifically for her work providing students with schoolwide educational resources to keep them building up a strong educational foundation through the pandemic.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Officials assess potential dangers at Holbrook Middle School

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Every time there is a school shooting tragedy, we have a responsibility to learn from them. That’s what RSU 63 Superintendent of Schools Jared Fulgoni told TV5. We were invited on a walk through of Holbrook Middle School in Holden Tuesday morning. School staff, along...
HOLDEN, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of August 18

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Dakota Dupuis is investigating an incident in which an Alaska man who was in Orland for work earlier this month may have been given fentanyl instead of cocaine, which he thought he was receiving. “The male later overdosed and suspected that the...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

