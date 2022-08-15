Read full article on original website
Charleston men picked to win MEC soccer title
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The University of Charleston, the NCAA Division II national runner-up in men’s soccer, has been picked to win the Mountain East Conference men’s soccer title in 2022, following a vote of the league’s coaches. Charleston finished atop the poll with 63...
Ajayi adjusting to life as a Mountaineer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va — West Virginia’s football team features 10 new scholarship transfers from other four-year colleges this season, and all of them figure to play prominent roles for the Mountaineers in 2022. One of those is Rashad Ajayi, a 5-foot-11, 182-pound fifth-year cornerback who comes to WVU after...
2-way standout Davis key as South Harrison enters 2022 campaign
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — After a second-team all-county and all-Mason-Dixon season as a junior, South Harrison’s Caden Davis will once again make an impact on both sides of the ball as a quarterback and defensive back for the Hawks. “It gives me more experience to do...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Brian Polendey 8/18/22
West Virginia tight end Brian Polendey has a history agains Pitt, and is sharing his knowledge of playing in the Panthers' home venue with his WVU teammates. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please...
Mon / Preston United Way's 2023 campaign unofficially begins; wives of WVU coaches co-chair effort
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The 2023 United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties fundraiser unofficially kicked off on Friday with the Community Leaders’ Breakfast. This year, the theme is Change the Game and the campaign is co-chaired by the wives of four West Virginia University head coaches. They are Katie Covich, wife of golf coach Sean, Lindsay Hammond, wife of rifle team coach Jon, Amanda Mazey, wife of baseball coach Randy, and Brooke Brown, wife of football coach Neal Brown.
Alex Ruoff ends playing career, takes WVU grad assistant job
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There aren’t too many college basketball players who can say they played for TWO Hall of Fame coaches, but West Virginia just added one to their coaching staff as a graduate assistant. The name might be familiar — Alex Ruoff.
Marion Co., West Virginia, Schools donate three school buses full of supplies to Kentucky flood victims
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After devastating floods rocked parts of Kentucky earlier this summer, Marion County Schools officials banded together to donate three school buses full of supplies to the affected area, which shipped out Friday morning. Marion County Superintendent Dr. Donna Hage said that the idea came...
Jasir Cox brings winning mentality to Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A couple of weeks ago we lost the great Bill Russell at age 88, a man who merged social consciousness with basketball ability to produce a player and person unlike any before him or since. But the obituaries also paid homage to the characteristic...
Welcome back to school
Next week, Preston County students return to the classroom. School employees started back this week. The beginning of school is like opening a crisp new notebook, blank pages waiting to be written on by a sharp new pencil (with the eraser still intact) or new pen. Although these days perhaps a better analogy is opening that school-issued laptop for the first time, watching as programs load for the first time.
WVU offers music instruction for everyone
MORGANTOWN — Move beyond just listening to music, because now you can participate in making music through the Community Music Program at West Virginia University. Channel your inspiration and creativity into learning how to play an instrument and mastering this craft through music lessons, group classes and ensembles.
Preston golf tops Bucs
TERRA ALTA — The Preston High School golf team secured a win over a Big 10 Conference opponent on Tuesday afternoon as it edged the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers, 183-190, at the Alpine Lake Resort in Terra Alta. It was a good showing for a Preston team that didn’t graduate any...
McGrew Society will honor 25th class of Rhododendron Scholars
KINGWOOD — The McGrew Society marks its 25th Order of the Rhododendron ceremony this year. In 1998, the McGrew Society began its tradition of recognizing and commending the performance of Preston County’s students on the annual Golden Horseshoe exam.
Speech and hearing screenings will be done at schools
KINGWOOD — Preston County Schools will be conducting the fall speech and audiology screenings and rechecks in the schools. Speech and hearing screenings are scheduled to take place Aug. 29 through Oct. 12.
New coordinator, QB give West Virginia hope for improvement
Neal Brown took himself out of the equation after West Virginia’s offense struggled last season. The fourth-year coach handed play-calling duties in January to newly hired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who was prolific in the same role at Southern Cal and North Texas and as a quarterback under Mike Leach at Texas Tech. Last season the Trojans led the Pac-12 in passing and total offense.
CASA For Kids advocates for children
KINGWOOD – Since 1994, the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Kids of Monongalia and Preston County have been standing up for the rights of abused and neglected children. “At any one time, I believe there is about 200 foster children in family placement,” Christine Christy, executive director of...
Preston's courthouse history tied to local man
KINGWOOD — On June 16, 2018, Preston County celebrated its bicentennial. The celebration included the re-dedication of the old courthouse bell and a reenactment of the trial of Elihu Gregg. The history of the courthouse would not be complete without also reflecting on the life of Elihu Gregg. During...
WVU Medicine United Hospital Center 8-Bed Observation Department
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU Medicine United Hospital Center recently completed an eight-bed Observation Department to streamline Emergency Department operations and expedite care for short-term stay patients. ED visits to UHC total more than 50,000 annually, making it one of the busiest in the state. "A real dilemma...
Some work done on Schwab Building
KINGWOOD — Workers were taking down the fire escape on the side of the 108-year-old Schwab Building Tuesday. Earlier this year the City of Kingwood placed the historic building on the condemned list due to the fire escape, saying the metal fixtures could fall and injure passers by. The city also pointed to crumbling stones that fall from the top of the building and pose a possible danger to pedestrians.
Update: No survivors in Marion Co., West Virginia, plane crash that killed three
METZ, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has released more details on Thursday evening’s plane crash in Marion County that left three people dead. The release states that at around 7 p.m. Thursday, the department was first notified that a plane went down in the Mannington/Metz area of Marion County. First responders from the Mannington area and “several” Monongalia County volunteer fire departments arrived to search the scene for the wreckage.
Kingwood Water Board accepts generator bid
KINGWOOD – The Kingwood Water Board accepted a bid for five new generators at its meeting Tuesday. Board members voted to accept the bid of $312,515 from Cleveland Brothers for the generators.
