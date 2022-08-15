Next week, Preston County students return to the classroom. School employees started back this week. The beginning of school is like opening a crisp new notebook, blank pages waiting to be written on by a sharp new pencil (with the eraser still intact) or new pen. Although these days perhaps a better analogy is opening that school-issued laptop for the first time, watching as programs load for the first time.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO