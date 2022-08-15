Read full article on original website
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
New $775 mn US arms package to bolster Ukraine offensive ops
The US Defense Department on Friday announced a new $775 million arms package for Ukraine aiming to help Kyiv turn the tables and begin regaining territory occupied by Russian forces. In addition, it said, the Russians face an increase in attacks inside occupied territories by Ukraine partisans.
Foes and friends of Iran deal ready for another D.C. clash
It's still iffy whether the Biden administration can revive the Iran nuclear agreement. But supporters and opponents are already set for a public relations fight.
