Celebrities

Why Megan Fox Fans Think She And Machine Gun Kelly Have Broken Up

By Heidi Venable
 4 days ago
Ever since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made it official as a couple over two years ago, people haven’t been able to take their eyes off of them. From MGK and Fox’s intimate blood-drinking rituals to racy magazine covers to her claims that she manifested him into existence as a child, these two seem to have a bond that really is like no other. Given all that, it would seemingly take something pretty major to ignite breakup speculation, and it turns out there are a couple of reasons why fans think the Midnight in the Switchgrass actors may have ended their engagement. Let’s look at the evidence:

MGK And Megan Fox Have Been Absent From Each Other’s Instagrams

The last photo of the couple together on Megan Fox’s Instagram page was posted 11 weeks ago, which is uncharacteristic of the actress, who has been known to rave on social media about her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, who proposed in January under a banyan tree that had significance to the pair. In the time since, she’s shared a number of solo photos — which fans are convinced is “single girl content” — and her latest post , from a week ago, features some racy shots of her and Kourtney Kardashian at a SKIMS photo shoot .

MGK’s Instagram tells a similar story, as the last photos he shared of him and Megan Fox together were from six weeks ago, when the couple showed off their twinning pink hair . That was around the same time that Machine Gun Kelly was shown in a video, smashing a champagne glass against his head , which caused a bloody mess. In the time since, the rapper (real name Colson Baker) has shared images from his tour, lots of pics with his daughter, and even a video with the mayor of Cleveland, who pronounced August 13 as Machine Gun Kelly Day in the actor’s hometown.

Social Media Rumors Are Running Rampant

There’s no official confirmation from the couple about where they stand, but the speculation on social media is everywhere, with many supporters of the theory pointing at their lack of public fawning over each other as evidence. Either way, everybody’s got an opinion:

The rumors of MGK and Megan Fox’s breakup have been circulating for a couple of weeks, actually since around the time that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson called it quits after nine months . Are fans projecting Davidson’s issues onto his buddy? Or is this a “where there’s smoke, there’s fire” situation? Some Twitter fans are calling it the end of an era, or at least the end of a season:

With the rumors hitting a fever pitch on social media, it seems like the couple will have to respond sooner rather than later, especially if the breakup speculation isn't true. The longer they go without a public declaration of love or sultry photo of the two of them, the more people are going to start to believe the rumors.

