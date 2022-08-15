Read full article on original website
Beto O'Rourke stops in Pflugerville on 49-day 'Drive for Texas'
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Eager Beto O’Rourke supporters weren’t deterred by the wet weather in Pflugerville on Thursday. "I like his view on change and just the honest way he wants to help Texans, us everyday Texans," said Brent Payne of Pflugerville. The gubernatorial candidate stood on a small...
H-E-B to host one-day career fair at all Texas stores
AUSTIN, Texas - H-E-B will be holding the chain's largest ever one-day hiring event with career fairs at all H-E-B, Central Market, and Mi Tienda stores across the state next week. The event, which will be held Tuesday, August 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is geared to help...
Texas leaders call to repeal sales tax on feminine hygiene products
AUSTIN, Texas - Some state leaders want Texas to join the growing number of states to exempt feminine hygiene products from state and local sales tax. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman (R-Houston) issued a statement on Thursday calling for the passage of new legislation. "As chair...
Celebrating National Latina Day on August 20
National Latina Day was started in 2015 on social media here in Texas by Dolores Loli Alvarez Castilla as a day intended for Latinas to show their pride and be recognized for their strong influence in society. Founder of Austin Latinas Unidas and organizer of Latina Day ATX Bessie Martinez talks more about it.
ERCOT hires new CEO Pablo Vegas
TEXAS - A non-Texan will be the new ERCOT president and CEO. The Public Utility Commission of Texas approved the selection of Pablo Vegas on Tuesday. Hundreds of people died during the power grid disaster in February 2021. The former ERCOT CEO was fired in the aftermath. About 18 months later, a new leader of Texas' main power grid operator has been selected.
Texas meth distribution ring members sentenced to collective 111 years in federal prison
MIDLAND, Texas - Six members of a Texas meth distribution ring have been collectively sentenced to just over 111 years in federal prison. According to court documents, 35-year-old Joshua Rojero of Odessa, 26-year-old Juvencio Camargo-Garcia of Mexico, 45-year-old Rudy Mireles of Midland, 26-year-old Hector Gastelum Valenzuela of Mexico, 40-year-old Andrea Arroyos of Lubbock and 19-year-old Ever Garcia of Mexico were all part of a methamphetamine distribution ring that operated in the Midland-Odessa area.
Texans believe state is headed in wrong direction under Gov. Abbott, poll shows
AUSTIN, Texas - A new poll from the Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler shows Texans believe the state is headed in the wrong direction under Governor Greg Abbott. Jamarr Brown, executive director of the Texas Democratic Party, and Ashley Brasher, board president of the Williamson County Republican leaders, join FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.
Live weather updates: Storms moving through Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - The 51-day dry spell is over, and now it is time for a rainy streak. For the second straight day, rain is falling all across the area. Some areas are expected to see between 1-2 inches. Severe weather is unlikely, but lightning and localized flooding may occur.
Storms bring heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning to Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Who is ready for some rain?! A storm system is moving into the Austin area and is expected to bring rain between 2-7 p.m. Some severe storms are likely in the area. Heavy rain, lightning and winds up to 40 mph are likely with the storms. Some...
Texas DPS locate missing girl last seen in College Station, said to be safe
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - UPDATE: The search for a missing girl last seen in College Station has ended. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 7-year-old Ana Torres Medina was located in Jim Hogg County near the Texas/Mexico border. Authorities said Medina is safe. Officials also said the suspect...
